Carroll County, IN

clintoncountydailynews.com

ISP Detectives Searching for Wanted Man

Indiana State Police Detectives are asking for the public’s help locating 43 year old Timothy Preston of Indianapolis. Preston is wanted on warrants for drug offenses in Hendricks County. He has made threats to Law Enforcement and should be considered armed and dangerous. If you have information on his...
HENDRICKS COUNTY, IN
clintoncountydailynews.com

Carolyn Ann Mitchell Estes

Carolyn Ann Mitchell Estes, 78, of rural Frankfort, died November 15, 2022 at her home. She was born April 1, 1944 in Frankfort to the late Gordon Scott & Anabelle (Ostler) McEwan. Carolyn was a 1962 graduate of Monon High School and earned her nursing degree from St. Elizabeth School...
FRANKFORT, IN
clintoncountydailynews.com

Anna Belle Eller

96, of Rossville, passed away peacefully on November 17, 2022, at Milner Community Health Care. Anna Belle was born August 7, 1926, in Flora, the daughter of Eldo J. and Leta M. (Royer) Shively. On May 5, 1956, she married Clarence Eller, who passed away January 27, 1996. Attending...
ROSSVILLE, IN

