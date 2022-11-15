Read full article on original website
Related
clintoncountydailynews.com
ISP Detectives Searching for Wanted Man
Indiana State Police Detectives are asking for the public’s help locating 43 year old Timothy Preston of Indianapolis. Preston is wanted on warrants for drug offenses in Hendricks County. He has made threats to Law Enforcement and should be considered armed and dangerous. If you have information on his...
clintoncountydailynews.com
Carolyn Ann Mitchell Estes
Carolyn Ann Mitchell Estes, 78, of rural Frankfort, died November 15, 2022 at her home. She was born April 1, 1944 in Frankfort to the late Gordon Scott & Anabelle (Ostler) McEwan. Carolyn was a 1962 graduate of Monon High School and earned her nursing degree from St. Elizabeth School...
clintoncountydailynews.com
Anna Belle Eller
96, of Rossville, passed away peacefully on November 17, 2022, at Milner Community Health Care. Anna Belle was born August 7, 1926, in Flora, the daughter of Eldo J. and Leta M. (Royer) Shively. On May 5, 1956, she married Clarence Eller, who passed away January 27, 1996. Attending...
clintoncountydailynews.com
Carroll Lady Cougars Defeat Clinton Central Lady Bulldogs In Friday Night Match Up
Clinton Central fell to Carroll by the score of 72-55 in a conference home game Friday night. Top Scorers for Clinton Central were Carly Davison with 18 points, Sara Parkison with 15, Erika Robbins and Sam Adams each added 7 points. Carroll Lady Cougars had four players in double figures,...
Comments / 0