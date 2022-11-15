Judith Ann” Suzy” Brown of Murfreesboro, TN passed away on November 11, 2022. She was 67 years old. Born September 14, 1955, in Detroit, MI., her family migrated to Nicholasville, KY where she lived her younger years before settling in Florida in 1983. There she met and married the love of her life, John Brown, in 1986. Always one on the move, they lived in Missouri, North Carolina, and Florida before making Middle Tennessee their home in 1997.

MURFREESBORO, TN ・ 16 HOURS AGO