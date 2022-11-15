Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
murfreesboro.com
Judith Ann” Suzy” Brown Obituary
Judith Ann” Suzy” Brown of Murfreesboro, TN passed away on November 11, 2022. She was 67 years old. Born September 14, 1955, in Detroit, MI., her family migrated to Nicholasville, KY where she lived her younger years before settling in Florida in 1983. There she met and married the love of her life, John Brown, in 1986. Always one on the move, they lived in Missouri, North Carolina, and Florida before making Middle Tennessee their home in 1997.
murfreesboro.com
Ribbon Cutting for HeavenlyTreats4U
Congratulations to HeavenlyTreats4U for their ribbon cutting and grand opening at The Market at Victory House on Monday, November 14th at 11am. HeavenlyTreats4U is located at 313 Enon Springs Road East, Smyrna, TN 37167 and can be contacted at 615-768-5093.
murfreesboro.com
MTSU Faculty-Staff Trio Honored at Special Veterans Stole Ceremony
It was an intimate but touching setting inside the Miller Education Center’s second floor atrium as the Charlie and Hazel Daniels Veterans and Military Family Center again recognized military veterans and active-duty employees working on campus with the MTSU Faculty/Staff Veterans Stole Ceremony. Faculty members Lt. Col. Arlin Wilsher,...
murfreesboro.com
Sheriff’s Deputy Chief Egon Grissom Retires
Egon Grissom’s childhood dream of serving as a law enforcement officer became reality for 44 years of his life. Grissom reflected on his double career as a law enforcement officer for 17 years in the U.S. Air Force and 27 years at the Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office just before his retirement Sept. 30.
murfreesboro.com
Upcoming Magnet School Enrollment Information Nights
There will be a parent information night hosted at each of the schools below. Parents who are interested in applying to the schools for the 2023-2024 school year should attend the meeting if they are seeking more information or wish to apply. McFadden School of Excellence – Nov. 29 6...
murfreesboro.com
Reed Promoted to Deputy Chief of the Sheriff’s Office
Major Britt Reed was promoted to deputy chief by Sheriff Mike Fitzhugh. Reed supervises the law enforcement divisions of the Sheriff’s Office including patrol, criminal investigations, school resource officers, judicial services and civil and criminal warrants. Fitzhugh said Reed was chosen based on his roles as a leader and...
Comments / 0