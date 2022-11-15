ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Augusta, GA

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WRDW-TV

Crash causes injuries to drivers on Mike Padgett Highway

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A car wreck on Mike Padgett Highway sent drivers to a hospital on Friday night. According to authorities, the call about the crash came in at 5 p.m. Upon arriving on scene, crews escorted injured drivers to the hospital.
AUGUSTA, GA
WJBF

Temporary lane closures in Columbia County

COLUMBIA COUNTY, Ga (WJBF) – The driving public needs to be informed of some temporary lane closures. There will be a temporary lane closure on Towne Centre Drive, which will be in the westbound, right through lane and right turn lane at the intersection of North Belair Road. The temporary lane closure will be due […]
COLUMBIA COUNTY, GA
WRDW-TV

Fatal Accident in Orangeburg County

ORANGEBURG COUNTY, Sc. (WRDW/WAGT) - On Saturday, November 19th at 9:10 pm, a two-vehicle accident claimed the life of one driver and injured two others near Santee, South Carolina. The accident happened between a 2014 Jaguar XJR and a Toyota SUV, both traveling south on US-301 near Elephant Road, according...
ORANGEBURG COUNTY, SC
WRDW-TV

Investigation is underway of found body in Saluda County

SALUDA COUNTY, Sc. (WRDW/WAGT) - An investigation is underway in Saluda County, South Carolina after 22-year-old Zonnie T. Cyrus was found dead. Dispatchers received a call for a found dead body at 11:30 am and the Saluda County Coroner’s Office responded to the scene the same afternoon of Saturday, November 19th.
SALUDA COUNTY, SC
wfxg.com

LATEST: Coroner identifies man who died investigating gas leak at James Brown Arena ahead of concert.

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - A 66-year old Hephzibah man died Friday night after responding to a gas leak at the James Brown Arena. Employee Rex Broadwater was pronounced dead at the arena around 8:15pm Friday. According to Coroner Mark Bowen, Broadwater was responding to a reported gas leak. That gas has since been determined to be leaking freon from an HVAC inside the area. An autopsy on Mr. Broadwater has been scheduled.
HEPHZIBAH, GA
wfxg.com

City of Augusta to open overnight warming center Sunday

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - The City of Augusta has designated the May Park Community Center as an overnight warming center ahead of cold temperatures this weekend. Officials say the center will be open Sunday, November 20, 2022 from 6 p.m. until 9 a.m. Monday, November 21, 2022. To use the...
AUGUSTA, GA
WJBF

Two people wanted by RCSO for car wash robbery

RICHMOND COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – Two people are wanted by the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office for Robbery By Force. According to authorities, Erin Vsetis Smith (5’1″, 120 pounds, 23 years old) and Joquel Treshon Downs (5’9″, 140 pounds, 28 years old) are wanted in reference to a robbery that occurred on Thursday, November 17th at […]
RICHMOND COUNTY, GA
wfxg.com

Small fire in Columbia County school causes evacuation

GROVETOWN, Ga. (WFXG) - Representatives from Columbia County schools say an electrical outlet in a Columbia Middle School bathroom caught fire Thursday. Principal Holly Barnes says the small fire caused smoke in the building, requiring an evacuation of students. Barnes says students were able to return to class within about...
GROVETOWN, GA
WRDW-TV

Daily Forecast | The latest from First Alert Meteorologist Mikel Hannah-Harding

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Morning lows Sunday will be in the upper-30s and low to mid 40s as a result of cloud cover with afternoon highs only in the low to mid-50s. Partly cloudy to mostly cloudy skies are expected during the day. Winds will be out of the northwest between 5-10 mph helping to usher in drier and cooler air.
AUGUSTA, GA
WRDW-TV

1 person killed as gas leak spurs evacuation of James Brown Arena

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - An employee at the James Brown Arena died after discovering a gas leak Friday night that led to the evacuation of the building and cancellation of a concert. The management of the arena issued a statement Friday night that “It is with deep sadness that we...
AUGUSTA, GA
WRDW-TV

Blood donors can get a free turkey or ham for holiday

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - With Thanksgiving quickly approaching, Shepeard Community Blood Center is offering donors a free turkey or ham from now through Nov. 23. Shepeard is offering a voucher for $15 off the purchase of a turkey or ham (any variety) to anyone who donates at any Shepeard donation center or mobile drive.
AIKEN, SC
WJBF.com

Videos Released of Camden County Deputies Beating Black Man 2

Videos Released of Camden County Deputies Beating Black Man 2. Videos Released of Camden County Deputies Beating …. Videos Released of Camden County Deputies Beating Black Man 2. Flu cases: on the rise and expected to get worse. Your latest local headlines at 6pm. Copeland Elementary Spanish spelling bee helps...
CAMDEN COUNTY, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy