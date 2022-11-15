Read full article on original website
WRDW-TV
Crash causes injuries to drivers on Mike Padgett Highway
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A car wreck on Mike Padgett Highway sent drivers to a hospital on Friday night. According to authorities, the call about the crash came in at 5 p.m. Upon arriving on scene, crews escorted injured drivers to the hospital.
Several Drivers Injured In A Multi-Vehicle Crash In Augusta (Augusta, GA)
Authorities responded to a multi-vehicle crash that injured several drivers. The crash happened on Mike Padgett Highway on Friday night. The officials were called to the crash scene at about 5 p.m.
Temporary lane closures in Columbia County
COLUMBIA COUNTY, Ga (WJBF) – The driving public needs to be informed of some temporary lane closures. There will be a temporary lane closure on Towne Centre Drive, which will be in the westbound, right through lane and right turn lane at the intersection of North Belair Road. The temporary lane closure will be due […]
WRDW-TV
Fatal Accident in Orangeburg County
ORANGEBURG COUNTY, Sc. (WRDW/WAGT) - On Saturday, November 19th at 9:10 pm, a two-vehicle accident claimed the life of one driver and injured two others near Santee, South Carolina. The accident happened between a 2014 Jaguar XJR and a Toyota SUV, both traveling south on US-301 near Elephant Road, according...
Identity of man who died following gas leak at James Brown Arena released
A freon leak from an HVAC unit and a medical emergency led to an evacuation of James Brown Arena Friday night, according to fire officials.
WRDW-TV
Investigation is underway of found body in Saluda County
SALUDA COUNTY, Sc. (WRDW/WAGT) - An investigation is underway in Saluda County, South Carolina after 22-year-old Zonnie T. Cyrus was found dead. Dispatchers received a call for a found dead body at 11:30 am and the Saluda County Coroner’s Office responded to the scene the same afternoon of Saturday, November 19th.
wfxg.com
LATEST: Coroner identifies man who died investigating gas leak at James Brown Arena ahead of concert.
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - A 66-year old Hephzibah man died Friday night after responding to a gas leak at the James Brown Arena. Employee Rex Broadwater was pronounced dead at the arena around 8:15pm Friday. According to Coroner Mark Bowen, Broadwater was responding to a reported gas leak. That gas has since been determined to be leaking freon from an HVAC inside the area. An autopsy on Mr. Broadwater has been scheduled.
wach.com
Trooper: driver dead after early morning Orangeburg County crash
ORANGEBURG COUNTY (WACH) — A person is dead after an early morning crash in Orangeburg County. According to the South Carolina Highway Patrol, the crash occurred around 5:55 a.m. on SC 389 near 96 Road. There were two cars involved. The driver of a 2012 Honda Accord was traveling...
39-year-old Georgia man dead after shooting in Hancock County
SPARTA — The GBI is investigating a death in Hancock County. What we know: Early Saturday morning, Hancock County deputies responded to a scene on College Avenue in Sparta, where a person had been shot and was lying in the street. When deputies arrived, 39-year-old Robert May III, of...
wfxg.com
City of Augusta to open overnight warming center Sunday
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - The City of Augusta has designated the May Park Community Center as an overnight warming center ahead of cold temperatures this weekend. Officials say the center will be open Sunday, November 20, 2022 from 6 p.m. until 9 a.m. Monday, November 21, 2022. To use the...
Injuries Reported After A Two-Car Collision In Richmond County (Augusta, GA)
The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office responded to a two-car collision that resulted in injuries. The crash happened on Washington Road and Alexander Drive around 9 p.m. According to the reports, multiple ambulances and patrol cars were dispatched to the scene.
WRDW-TV
Concert goers describe scene at James Brown Arena after Friday night gas leak leaves one person dead
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Anticipation stirred people in the James Brown Arena parking lot after an already rescheduled concert was again put on hold. It was hours of unanswered questions when people eventually found out what happened inside. “Everybody was kind of upset, like wow, somebody passed away from the...
Two people wanted by RCSO for car wash robbery
RICHMOND COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – Two people are wanted by the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office for Robbery By Force. According to authorities, Erin Vsetis Smith (5’1″, 120 pounds, 23 years old) and Joquel Treshon Downs (5’9″, 140 pounds, 28 years old) are wanted in reference to a robbery that occurred on Thursday, November 17th at […]
wfxg.com
Small fire in Columbia County school causes evacuation
GROVETOWN, Ga. (WFXG) - Representatives from Columbia County schools say an electrical outlet in a Columbia Middle School bathroom caught fire Thursday. Principal Holly Barnes says the small fire caused smoke in the building, requiring an evacuation of students. Barnes says students were able to return to class within about...
WRDW-TV
Daily Forecast | The latest from First Alert Meteorologist Mikel Hannah-Harding
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Morning lows Sunday will be in the upper-30s and low to mid 40s as a result of cloud cover with afternoon highs only in the low to mid-50s. Partly cloudy to mostly cloudy skies are expected during the day. Winds will be out of the northwest between 5-10 mph helping to usher in drier and cooler air.
WRDW-TV
1 person killed as gas leak spurs evacuation of James Brown Arena
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - An employee at the James Brown Arena died after discovering a gas leak Friday night that led to the evacuation of the building and cancellation of a concert. The management of the arena issued a statement Friday night that “It is with deep sadness that we...
Ga. parapro resigns after being charged with using improper restraints on student
COLUMBIA COUNTY, Ga. — A school paraprofessional has resigned after he was charged with simple battery for allegedly using improper restraints to de-escalate an incident involving a student at a school near Augusta. In a news release from the school district, it said James Mock was placed on administrative...
WRDW-TV
Blood donors can get a free turkey or ham for holiday
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - With Thanksgiving quickly approaching, Shepeard Community Blood Center is offering donors a free turkey or ham from now through Nov. 23. Shepeard is offering a voucher for $15 off the purchase of a turkey or ham (any variety) to anyone who donates at any Shepeard donation center or mobile drive.
WJBF.com
Videos Released of Camden County Deputies Beating Black Man 2
Videos Released of Camden County Deputies Beating Black Man 2. Videos Released of Camden County Deputies Beating …. Videos Released of Camden County Deputies Beating Black Man 2. Flu cases: on the rise and expected to get worse. Your latest local headlines at 6pm. Copeland Elementary Spanish spelling bee helps...
WRDW-TV
Columbia County goes all-out for Christmas light display in Evans
EVANS, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Columbia County is getting ready for its biggest Christmas light display ever. “We’re super excited. This is our largest light display, as well as our largest tree that we’ve ever had,” said Janet Wheatley, programs and events manager for Columbia County. More than...
