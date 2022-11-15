AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Morning lows Sunday will be in the upper-30s and low to mid 40s as a result of cloud cover with afternoon highs only in the low to mid-50s. Partly cloudy to mostly cloudy skies are expected during the day. Winds will be out of the northwest between 5-10 mph helping to usher in drier and cooler air.

AUGUSTA, GA ・ 11 HOURS AGO