Google will pay $391.5 million to a settle a lawsuit on accusations of misleading users on its location-tracking practices
The $391.5 million settlement marks an end to a four-year investigation into allegations of misleading data collection practices.
40 states settle Google location-tracking charges for $392M
Google has agreed to a $391.5 million settlement with 40 states in connection with an investigation into how the company tracked users' locations, state attorneys general announced Monday, calling it the largest multistate privacy settlement in U.S history.The investigation by the states, which officials said was spurred by a 2018 Associated Press story, found that Google continued to track people's location data even after they opted out of such tracking.“This $391.5 million settlement is a historic win for consumers in an era of increasing reliance on technology. Location data is among the most sensitive and valuable personal information Google...
ZDNet
Google settles largest online privacy lawsuit over location tracking
Yesterday, tech giant Google agreed to an almost $400 million payout to 40 states over user tracking violations. Google's settlement comes due to charges that it misinformed users to think turning off location tracking meant Google stopped collecting their information. However, a 2018 investigation spearheaded by the Associated Press found...
Ars Technica
Google settles “Location History” lawsuit with 40 states, will pay $392 million
Google has settled a privacy lawsuit with a coalition of 40 state attorneys general today. Google agreed to pay $391.5 million for misleading Location History settings the company was running from 2014–2020. Google's Location History settings have gotten it in trouble with several regulatory bodies. The action began after...
cybersecurity-insiders.com
Google to pay $392m penalty for harvesting location tracking details of users
Google has been assigned paying a $392m penalty as it harvested location tracking details of its users without their consent, respectively. The landmark legal pronouncement came at the end of last week when a team of US attorneys confirmed that the tech giant was keeping a track of moments of its users through ‘ Location History’ even after they explicitly said NO to such practices.
CNBC
The Verge
Google agrees to pay $392 million to settle location tracking investigation
Google has agreed to pay a $391.5 million settlement to 40 states over allegations that the company tracked users’ locations without their knowledge (via The New York Times). As part of the settlement, Google’s required to alert users when location tracking’s enabled, as well as provide information on how to turn off the feature starting in 2023.
Phone Arena
Google's "dark patterns" trick users into revealing personal data; lawsuit settled for $392 million
The Michigan Attorney General's office on Monday announced that Google entered into a settlement agreement that will cost the Alphabet unit $391.5 million. 40 states accused Google of tracking users' locations illegally. Oregon and Nebraska were the two states at the forefront of the states that accused Google of illegal action. Arizona filed a similar case against Google and settled last month for $85 million.
SFist
Google Agrees To Pay Nearly $400 Million Settlement Over Basically Lying About Letting You Turn Off Location Tracking
Google was tracking people even who turned off location tracking, which is kind of a problem in the era of abortion bounty hunter laws, so they’ve agreed to pay a $392 million settlement and they pinky-finger swear they’ll let you turn it off (eventually). Tech industry observers have...
Google agrees to settle with Illinois and 39 other states for deceptive tracking
(The Center Square) – Google has agreed to pay nearly $400 million to Illinois and 39 other states to settle a lawsuit over location tracking. The lawsuit claimed that even when users thought they had turned off location tracking in their settings, Google continued to collect information on their whereabouts. Google settled a similar lawsuit with Arizona for $85 million last month, and the company faces additional tracking lawsuits in...
Google to simplify location tracking controls following $400 million settlement
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read more. Google is facing a lot of regulatory scrutiny in the EU, but other parts of the world are also slowly starting to investigate big tech companies more closely. The search business is feeling the pressure in the US, with a lawsuit built around user location tracking from 2018 leading to a $400 million settlement just this week.
Google announces updates to location data amid $392M settlement
Google says this settlement is a step in the right direction as it minimizes data collection.
techaiapp.com
