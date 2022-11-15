Read full article on original website
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Based in Hutchinson, the TECH organization provides services and programs to help adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities in Reno County to live the fullest lives possible. TECH has been serving Reno County for almost 50 years. The organization was started as a work opportunity agency...
CEO of Hutchinson hospital, health system resigns
The person in charge of the Hutchinson Regional Medical Center and Hutchinson Regional Healthcare System has resigned.
Educator for a Day going on Thursday in USD 308
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Hutchinson USD 308 brought 20 community leaders into its buildings on Thursday for its second annual Educator for a Day event in celebration of American Education Week. "This is more than a tour," said USD 308 spokesperson Marissa Meis. "That's something that we really wanted to...
Kansas court programs help vets struggling with trauma, addiction
TOPEKA, Kansas — Corey Schramm had been on probation twice because of legal troubles, but it didn’t help. His life before recovery was not great. “Every day, I was either stoned, or drunk or probably both,” Schramm said. His relationship with his kids suffered and he bounced...
Youth Entrepreneurship Challenge is Tuesday
HUTCHINSON, Kan. —The 2022 Reno County Youth Entrepreneurship Challenge is Tuesday, November 22nd, at Hutchinson Community College's Stringer Fine Arts Center. High school students from across Reno County will be sharing their business ideas both in formal presentations and on the Tradeshow floor. You can join in the morning...
Saline County Booking Activity, Nov. 18
Following is recent booking activity for the Saline County Jail, as provided by law enforcement. Photos, if provided, are courtesy of Saline County Jail. All persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. NAME: Alexander, September Odessa Simplicity; 22; Salina. CHARGES REQUESTED: Domestic battery: Knowing/reckless bodily...
Sedgwick County adds a paid holiday, removes another
The Sedgwick County Board of Commissioners voted Wednesday to change paid holidays for County employees.
You may see more WPD officers at these intersections
The Wichita Police Department (WPD) is putting an emphasis on some high-accident intersections across the city.
Salina police looking for woman who allegedly stole keys from lockers at YMCA to break into cars
Salina police are asking for the public's help identifying a woman they say broke into vehicles at the YMCA in Salina.
Smoke causes Marshall's to be evacuated Saturday
Late this morning, Salina Fire crews were on scene at Marshall’s in Salina located at 2450 South 9th Street in Salina. Salina Fire Department responded to reports of smoke inside the store and a fire alarm that sounded an alarm. The store was evacuated. According to Salina Fire, the cause of the smoke was attributed to a bad belt on HVAC system on the roof.
Teacher of the Month: Christner's main focus is meeting emotional needs
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — For Allen Samuels CDJR Teacher of the Month, Faris Elementary 2nd grade teacher Kristen Christner, she's trying to help get kids who haven't had a normal school year yet to grow into what they need to be later in elementary and catch up for some of the learning loss from the last couple of years.
Suspect throws evidence from car during Kan. high-speed chase
HARVEY COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating two people from Texas after a high-speed chase that began in Saline County and ended in Harvey County. Just before 2:30 p.m. Thursday, a Saline County deputy observed a BMW 328 traveling 88mph on Interstate 70 west of Salina, according to Undersheriff Brent Melander.
New position at USD 308 to help kids stay with their families
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Erica Romero is the Family Support Specialist Liaison with Hutchinson USD 308. This is a pilot program designed to help kids before their family situations get bad enough to need DCF referral. "There are those needs that are just financial or a tangible resource," Romero said....
Wichita North High students voted on four potential new mascots. Here are the options
The Wichita school board voted in 2021 to end the use of the Redskins mascot name over a two-year period.
South Hutch City Council rejects cell tower for new reasons
SOUTH HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The South Hutchinson City Council continues to block the construction of a new cell tower at Crupper's Corner. "The judge's court order basically said the city could not disapprove the application based off the setback requirements," said South Hutchinson City Administrator Joseph Turner. "We respectfully disagree, but our city attorney told us that we can't, unless we're going to appeal that one to a higher level of court, we had to take either action to approve the application or to reject it on new grounds, on different grounds. The council opted to reject the application on the grounds of aesthetics to send it back to the judge."
Wichita man sentenced to over 48 years for murder of two teens
A Wichita man who pleaded guilty to murdering two teenagers in 2021 was sentenced by a judge on Friday.
Kan. man charged for crash that killed 2 who were changing a tire
SEDGWICK COUNTY —A man accused hitting and killing two people who were changing a tire on an SUV November 10, made his first court appearance on Wednesday. Travis Mock, 26 of Wichita, is charged with two counts of involuntary manslaughter while driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol, according to the Sedgwick County District Attorney's office.
High-speed chase on interstate ends south of Newton
HARVEY COUNTY, Kan. (KWCH) - A high-speed chase on southbound Interstate 135 in Harvey County ended with a crashed vehicle stopped between Newton and K-196 along the interstate. Kansas Highway Patrol Trooper Ben Gardner said the highway patrol was made aware of a chase on eastbound Interstate 70 involving the...
Great Bend High School, Middle School to begin carrying Narcan
More than 760,000 Americans have died of opioid overdoses since 1999, according to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services. That makes the issue not an elephant in the room but something that requires action. Monday night, the USD 428 Board of Education approved carrying the drug Narcan at Great Bend High School and Great Bend Middle School as an emergency option in the event of an opioid overdose.
