ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hutchinson, KS

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Hutch Post

TECH serving an inclusive community

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Based in Hutchinson, the TECH organization provides services and programs to help adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities in Reno County to live the fullest lives possible. TECH has been serving Reno County for almost 50 years. The organization was started as a work opportunity agency...
RENO COUNTY, KS
Hutch Post

Educator for a Day going on Thursday in USD 308

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Hutchinson USD 308 brought 20 community leaders into its buildings on Thursday for its second annual Educator for a Day event in celebration of American Education Week. "This is more than a tour," said USD 308 spokesperson Marissa Meis. "That's something that we really wanted to...
Hutch Post

Youth Entrepreneurship Challenge is Tuesday

HUTCHINSON, Kan. —The 2022 Reno County Youth Entrepreneurship Challenge is Tuesday, November 22nd, at Hutchinson Community College's Stringer Fine Arts Center. High school students from across Reno County will be sharing their business ideas both in formal presentations and on the Tradeshow floor. You can join in the morning...
RENO COUNTY, KS
Hutch Post

USD 308 hosts annual Educator for a Day event

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Hutchinson Public Schools invited community leaders to get a behind-the-scenes look at 21st-century education at the second annual Educator for a Day event on Nov. 17. Educator for a Day is an immersive event that goes beyond a typical school tour. “I believe Educator for a...
HUTCHINSON, KS
Salina Post

Saline County Booking Activity, Nov. 18

Following is recent booking activity for the Saline County Jail, as provided by law enforcement. Photos, if provided, are courtesy of Saline County Jail. All persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. NAME: Alexander, September Odessa Simplicity; 22; Salina. CHARGES REQUESTED: Domestic battery: Knowing/reckless bodily...
SALINE COUNTY, KS
Salina Post

Smoke causes Marshall's to be evacuated Saturday

Late this morning, Salina Fire crews were on scene at Marshall’s in Salina located at 2450 South 9th Street in Salina. Salina Fire Department responded to reports of smoke inside the store and a fire alarm that sounded an alarm. The store was evacuated. According to Salina Fire, the cause of the smoke was attributed to a bad belt on HVAC system on the roof.
SALINA, KS
Hutch Post

South Hutch City Council rejects cell tower for new reasons

SOUTH HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The South Hutchinson City Council continues to block the construction of a new cell tower at Crupper's Corner. "The judge's court order basically said the city could not disapprove the application based off the setback requirements," said South Hutchinson City Administrator Joseph Turner. "We respectfully disagree, but our city attorney told us that we can't, unless we're going to appeal that one to a higher level of court, we had to take either action to approve the application or to reject it on new grounds, on different grounds. The council opted to reject the application on the grounds of aesthetics to send it back to the judge."
SOUTH HUTCHINSON, KS
Hutch Post

Kan. man charged for crash that killed 2 who were changing a tire

SEDGWICK COUNTY —A man accused hitting and killing two people who were changing a tire on an SUV November 10, made his first court appearance on Wednesday. Travis Mock, 26 of Wichita, is charged with two counts of involuntary manslaughter while driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol, according to the Sedgwick County District Attorney's office.
WICHITA, KS
KWCH.com

High-speed chase on interstate ends south of Newton

HARVEY COUNTY, Kan. (KWCH) - A high-speed chase on southbound Interstate 135 in Harvey County ended with a crashed vehicle stopped between Newton and K-196 along the interstate. Kansas Highway Patrol Trooper Ben Gardner said the highway patrol was made aware of a chase on eastbound Interstate 70 involving the...
HARVEY COUNTY, KS
Great Bend Post

Great Bend High School, Middle School to begin carrying Narcan

More than 760,000 Americans have died of opioid overdoses since 1999, according to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services. That makes the issue not an elephant in the room but something that requires action. Monday night, the USD 428 Board of Education approved carrying the drug Narcan at Great Bend High School and Great Bend Middle School as an emergency option in the event of an opioid overdose.
GREAT BEND, KS
Hutch Post

Hutch Post

Hutchinson, KS
19K+
Followers
21K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Hutchinson, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. Member: Associated Press. Member: Kansas Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.

 https://hutchpost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy