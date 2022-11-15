Read full article on original website
Should You Buy Mullen (NASDAQ:MULN) Stock as BlackRock Ups Stake
BlackRock disclosed that it has increased its holdings in the penny stock MULN. The stock has gained about 23% in one month. Mullen Automotive (NASDAQ:MULN) is in the headlines for positive reasons. What stands out is that the world’s biggest asset management company, BlackRock (NYSE:BLK), recently disclosed that it had increased its stake in this emerging electric vehicle (EV) manufacturer. While BlackRock’s investment in MULN is a positive development, penny stocks are inherently risky, and investors should take caution before investing.
Is Nvidia Stock a Buy Following FQ3 Results? Analyst Weighs In
While it’s hard to say Nvidia’s (NVDA) latest quarterly statement was a resounding success, allaying fears of a more severe downturn, investors seemed to take the fiscal third quarter’s results in their stride. Even as revenue dropped by 16.5% year-over-year to $5.93 billion, it compared well with...
Sonos Stock (NASDAQ:SONO) Climbs amid Q4 Earnings—Is It a Buy?
Sonos stock is outperforming the market today following its Fiscal Q4 results. However, several new headwinds are massing against the company, and its future plans may be in jeopardy. While Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) does have some exciting new developments afoot, I’m still bearish on the company. There’s a lot going on,...
DLocal Shares (NASDAQ: DLO) Rally as Company Responds to Short-Seller
After plunging over 50% in yesterday’s trading session due to a short-seller report, shares of DLocal (NASDAQ: DLO) are 12% higher today. This came after DLocal refuted the claims made by Muddy Waters (the short seller), stating that they were inaccurate, groundless, and speculative. Is DLO a Good Stock...
Catch These 5 Analysts’ Favorite Stocks Before Their Ex-Dividend Dates
These stocks will soon go ex-dividend. Own these stocks before the ex-dividend date to receive the next payout. Investors looking to invest in dividend-paying stocks could consider putting their savings into the companies before they hit their ex-dividend dates. What’s more? These companies command a Strong Buy consensus rating on TipRanks, implying analysts are bullish about these stocks.
Zillow Stock (NASDAQ:ZG): The List of Negatives Keeps Growing
Zillow has been having a tough time this year. A combination of souring home purchase rates, elevated home prices, and a slumping macroeconomic picture adds up to bad news for the already-declining company. Zillow (NASDAQ:ZG) is one of the places that homebuyers increasingly turn to to find the property of...
Ex-Dividend Date This Week – Catch These Stocks Now
These four stocks have their ex-dividend date this week, and you still have a chance to earn their dividends. As a bonus, all four are near their 52-week lows, so you can buy them at a bargain price.
TipRanks ‘Perfect 10’ List: These 2 Defensive Stocks Deserve a Look
Making the right decision in the investment market is no easy task. What investors need here is a way to cut through the noise, take the raw flood of stock data, and reduce it to a pattern, a usable information point that can indicate potential winners in the markets. This is where the TipRanks Smart Score comes in, a data tool that fills exactly this niche.
Is CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Stock a Buy Ahead of Q3 Earnings?
CrowdStrike is scheduled to report its Q3 earnings on November 29. Its rapid growth despite macro concerns supports the bull case. CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) will announce its Q3 financial results after the market closes on November 29. Meanwhile, the ongoing momentum in its business indicates that this cybersecurity provider could once again beat the Street’s forecast. CrowdStrike’s stellar growth, regardless of macro concerns, shows the strength of its business model and supports the bull case.
Can Intel Stock (NASDAQ: INTC) Rise from the Dead?
Shares of Intel remain under pressure, currently trading at roughly half their 52-week levels. This is not unjustified, as Intel is currently fighting against the growing competition, which has resulted in declining sales and profits. The company is achieving some decent developments, but its investment case is ultimately highly speculative.
Finding Value Among the Ruins: Will Growth Stocks Shine Again?
High-growth tech stocks have surged during the pandemic and crashed back to earth afterward. There are many gems to be found among the debris; however, not everything that can be bought cheaply is a bargain. It’s important to look past the price into the fundamentals. It’s been a wild...
MGNI vs. PUBM: Which AdTech Stock is Worth Buying?
This is not a particularly good time for AdTech companies, but their stocks are worth considering. Of course, every investor’s goal is to buy low and sell high, so this seems like an excellent time to look for the likely winners in AdTech before their stock prices recover. AdTech...
Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) Stock Tanks Despite Strong Q3 Results
Williams-Sonoma shares dive 7% as the company fails to provide any outlook for Fiscal 2023 and beyond due to an uncertain macroeconomic environment. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) stock plunged nearly 7% in yesterday’s extended trading hours despite reporting strong year-over-year growth in Q3 figures. Investors were disappointed as the company failed to provide any updates on the outlook for the upcoming years, citing “macro uncertainty” as a key reason.
Chevron (NYSE:CVX) Stock: Is There Further Upside in Berkshire’s Energy Pick?
Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway bought additional shares of Chevron in the third quarter, reflecting its bullish stance. Meanwhile, some analysts see limited or no upside potential in CVX stock from current levels due to the significant year-to-date rally and demand concerns amid the possibility of an economic downturn. Warren...
Here are 2 Stocks to Consider for a Rebound
Rebound rallies are tough to call ahead of time, but they offer tremendous profit potential if you catch them early on. Even after being bruised and battered, Teladoc and QuantumScape stock have the signs of life that make them ideal comeback candidates. When a stock is down 60% or more,...
Gap (NYSE:GPS) Reports Surprising Q3 Profit; Shares Jump
Gap reported better-than-expected Q3 results, thanks to its efforts to streamline brands and get rid of inventories. However, the retailer does warn of a year-over-year slowdown in net sales in Q4. American clothing and accessories retailer Gap Inc. (NYSE:GPS) pulled off an unexpectedly solid performance in its third quarter Fiscal...
Is It Too Late to Buy Canadian National Railway Stock? (TSE:CNR)
Canadian National Railway stock has been resilient this year. However, it may be too late to buy right now for two key reasons. We believe it’s best to wait for a dip before considering entering the stock. Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) (NYSE:CNI), Canada’s largest railroad company, has seen its...
Palo Alto Networks Shares (NASDAQ: PANW) Pop on Earnings Beat
Shares of Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ: PANW) are up in after-hours trading after the company reported earnings for its first quarter of Fiscal Year 2023. Adjusted earnings per share came in at $0.83, which beat analysts’ consensus estimate of $0.69 per share. Sales increased 25% year-over-year, with revenue hitting...
3 Reasons to Avoid Alibaba (NYSE:BABA) Stock
Alibaba recently delivered better-than-expected quarterly earnings. However, Alibaba’s problems still persist, which could hurt the recovery of its stock price. Alibaba (NYSE:BABA) recently delivered better-than-expected September quarter earnings. Following the announcement, this Chinese internet giant’s ADS (American Depositary Share) closed 7.8% higher on November 17. However, challenges stemming from macro weakness in China, regulatory headwinds, and a slowdown in its growth continue to persist, which is why investors should be cautious before investing in BABA stock.
Clearfield Shares (NASDAQ: CLFD) Surge 25% after Earnings Beat
Shares of Clearfield (NASDAQ: CLFD) surged more than 25% after it reported earnings for its fourth quarter of Fiscal Year 2022. Adjusted earnings per share came in at $1.22, which beat analysts’ consensus estimate of $0.86 per share. Sales increased by 110.2% year-over-year, with revenue hitting $95 million. This...
