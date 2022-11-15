Read full article on original website
Chris Hemsworth says discussing death was a ‘profound’ experience
Chris Hemsworth found discussing his own mortality to be an “intense” experience. The 39-year-old actor explored the issue of death during an episode of his new docu-series, ‘Limitless with Chris Hemsworth’, and the movie star remembers it being a “profound” experience. Speaking about the...
Ramona Arguma admits interest in Rebel Wilson romance can be ‘scary’
Ramona Agruma found it “scary” having so much attention on her relationship with Rebel Wilson. The clothing brand founder and ‘Pitch Perfect’ star – who welcomed daughter Royce Lillian together in November via surrogate – has opened up about having to get used to their romance being in the spotlight.
I've been 'Jesus Christ' on Twitter for 14 years — and thanks to Elon Musk, I'm now verified
Under Elon Musk, Twitter let users buy no-ID "verification." One buyer is @Jesus, who has 800,000 followers and an inbox of prayers and death threats.
I spent $100,000 on leg-lengthening surgery to help my career. It was unbelievably painful, but I have no regrets.
The actor Rich Rotella got leg-lengthening surgery after 10 years in Hollywood. He didn't tell his family until it was done and got mixed reactions.
Brad Pitt and Ines de Ramon have been dating ‘a few months’
Brad Pitt and Ines de Ramon have been “dating for a few months” – but are not said to be “exclusive”. The Oscar winner, 58, was spotted with fellow actor Paul Wesley’s estranged wife, 29, and pals Cindy Crawford and her husband Rande Gerber at a Bono concert in Los Angeles on Sunday (13.11.22), with the pair said to have looked “smitten”.
Letitia Wright ‘gets to have her cake and eat it’
Letitia Wright loves acting because she gets to “have [her] cake and eat it”. The 29-year-old actress – who plays Shuri in ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ – loves the varied challenges that she gets in her work. She explained: “I love acting because I...
Bethenny Frankel fires back at critics over Real Housewives podcast
Bethenny Frankel insists she’s “a few moves ahead” after some ‘Real Housewives’ stars criticised her new podcast. The 52-year-old reality star is reliving her memories from the show on ‘ReWives’, with former castmates like Carole Radziwill and Luann de Lesseps calling her out for discussing them.
Julianne Hough hails Len Goodman as the ‘voice of ballroom dancing’
Julianne Hough has thanked Len Goodman for being “the voice of ballroom dancing”. The 78-year-old star recently announced that he’ll be leaving ‘Dancing With the Stars’ in order to spend more time with his family in the UK, and Julianne has now heaped praise on the TV “legend”.
Queen Consort Camilla pays tribute to ‘dear mother-in-law’ Queen Elizabeth
Queen Consort Camilla has paid tribute to her “dear mother-in-law”. The 75-year-old royal spoke of Queen Elizabeth’s “enduring love” for the Commonwealth in her first speech since the monarch died in September and said the messages of condolence that she and her husband King Charles had received had helped to “heal, reassure and offer hope”.
Freddie Mercury banters with Queen bandmates in unheard recordings
Freddie Mercury can be heard bantering with his Queen bandmates in newly released studio recordings. The late singer’s voice features on previously unheard tapes made at Townhouse and Olympic studios in London and Mountain Studios in Wales while the band were recording their 1989 album ‘The Miracle’ and outtakes from the sessions have been included on a new collector’s edition version of the record.
Jay Leno ‘in good spirits’ after skin graft surgery
Jay Leno is in “good spirits” after undergoing skin graft surgery. The 72-year-old TV host suffered major burns to his face, hands and chest after one of his cars burst into flames while he was in his garage last weekend, but he went under the knife on Wednesday (16.11.22), and will have further surgery later this week.
Why these famous films were banned around the globe
Art is subjective—one person's masterpiece could be another's obscenity. For those unconvinced, one need only look at the seemingly endless list of films that have been banned around the world for their content, subject matter, and even date of release. Many of history's most famous banned movies were condemned to the chopping block in the wake of religious outrage while others went too far in challenging political leaders or movements. Others, however, were banned for no apparent reason whatsoever.
Every Marvel movie ranked worst to best, according to IMDb
The Marvel Cinematic Universe officially began in 2008 with the release of "Iron Man"—but Marvel has been in the movie business since 1986, with the release of the critical flop-turned fan-favorite "Howard the Duck." Since then, the MCU has churned out box-office hit after box-office hit, from "Black Panther" and "Thor: Ragnarok" to "Guardians of the Galaxy."
