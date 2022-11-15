Art is subjective—one person's masterpiece could be another's obscenity. For those unconvinced, one need only look at the seemingly endless list of films that have been banned around the world for their content, subject matter, and even date of release. Many of history's most famous banned movies were condemned to the chopping block in the wake of religious outrage while others went too far in challenging political leaders or movements. Others, however, were banned for no apparent reason whatsoever.

16 HOURS AGO