Where Will Palo Alto Networks Stock Be in 1 Year?
The cybersecurity leader should continue to generate rock-solid growth.
Is Nvidia Stock a Buy Following FQ3 Results? Analyst Weighs In
While it’s hard to say Nvidia’s (NVDA) latest quarterly statement was a resounding success, allaying fears of a more severe downturn, investors seemed to take the fiscal third quarter’s results in their stride. Even as revenue dropped by 16.5% year-over-year to $5.93 billion, it compared well with...
BABA Rises Despite Q3 Revenue Miss
Shares of Alibaba (NYSE: BABA) are soaring today despite its Q3 top line missing the cut. Revenues at $29.1 billion rose 3% year-over-year but missed the Street’s estimates by $490 million. Adjusted earnings came in at $1.82 per ADS for the Chinese e-commerce giant, an increase of 15% year-over-year...
Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) Stock Tanks Despite Strong Q3 Results
Williams-Sonoma shares dive 7% as the company fails to provide any outlook for Fiscal 2023 and beyond due to an uncertain macroeconomic environment. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) stock plunged nearly 7% in yesterday’s extended trading hours despite reporting strong year-over-year growth in Q3 figures. Investors were disappointed as the company failed to provide any updates on the outlook for the upcoming years, citing “macro uncertainty” as a key reason.
Clearfield Shares (NASDAQ: CLFD) Surge 25% after Earnings Beat
Shares of Clearfield (NASDAQ: CLFD) surged more than 25% after it reported earnings for its fourth quarter of Fiscal Year 2022. Adjusted earnings per share came in at $1.22, which beat analysts’ consensus estimate of $0.86 per share. Sales increased by 110.2% year-over-year, with revenue hitting $95 million. This...
Zillow Stock (NASDAQ:ZG): The List of Negatives Keeps Growing
Zillow has been having a tough time this year. A combination of souring home purchase rates, elevated home prices, and a slumping macroeconomic picture adds up to bad news for the already-declining company. Zillow (NASDAQ:ZG) is one of the places that homebuyers increasingly turn to to find the property of...
Should You Buy Mullen (NASDAQ:MULN) Stock as BlackRock Ups Stake
BlackRock disclosed that it has increased its holdings in the penny stock MULN. The stock has gained about 23% in one month. Mullen Automotive (NASDAQ:MULN) is in the headlines for positive reasons. What stands out is that the world’s biggest asset management company, BlackRock (NYSE:BLK), recently disclosed that it had increased its stake in this emerging electric vehicle (EV) manufacturer. While BlackRock’s investment in MULN is a positive development, penny stocks are inherently risky, and investors should take caution before investing.
Shoeshine: FL Up Big After Stellar Q3
Footlocker (NYSE: FL) shot up in pre-market trading on Friday after the New York-based specialty athletic retailer reported solid Q3 results. The company posted sales of $2.17 billion in Q3, a decline of 0.7% year-over-year but beating Street estimates by $70 million. Adjusted earnings came in at $1.27 per share...
Sangoma Technologies Stock (TSE:STC) Can More Than Triple — Here’s Why
Analysts believe that Sangoma stock can gain more than 200% over the next 12 months. Certain valuation metrics indicate that this outcome is possible. Sangoma Technologies (TSE: STC) (NASDAQ: SANG), a “provider of hardware and software components that enable Internet protocol communications systems for both telecom and datacom applications,” is an intriguing stock to consider. This communications-as-a-service (CaaS) provider can be considered a deep-value stock by a few metrics. It also has a Strong Buy rating from analysts who think the stock can more than triple from current levels. Looking into its low valuation, that’s a possibility.
Can Intel Stock (NASDAQ: INTC) Rise from the Dead?
Shares of Intel remain under pressure, currently trading at roughly half their 52-week levels. This is not unjustified, as Intel is currently fighting against the growing competition, which has resulted in declining sales and profits. The company is achieving some decent developments, but its investment case is ultimately highly speculative.
PaxMedica Soars on Equity Deal with Lincoln Park Capital
Shares of clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company PaxMedica (NASDAQ:PXMD) are soaring higher in the pre-market session today after PXMD entered into an equity investment agreement with Lincoln Park Capital. Under the agreement, PXMD has the right without being obligated to sell its shares worth up to $20 million to Lincoln over a...
Is CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Stock a Buy Ahead of Q3 Earnings?
CrowdStrike is scheduled to report its Q3 earnings on November 29. Its rapid growth despite macro concerns supports the bull case. CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) will announce its Q3 financial results after the market closes on November 29. Meanwhile, the ongoing momentum in its business indicates that this cybersecurity provider could once again beat the Street’s forecast. CrowdStrike’s stellar growth, regardless of macro concerns, shows the strength of its business model and supports the bull case.
Palantir Trades on Higher Volumes after Fast Radius Debacle
Intelligence software platforms provider Palantir Technologies’ (NYSE:PLTR) stock continues to trade on elevated volumes. The company was recently picked to set up its foundry operating system for the servicing and rebuilding operations of WesTrac in Australia. The expanded partnership between the two companies will help improve workshop performance and work order efficiency at WesTrac.
DLocal Shares (NASDAQ: DLO) Rally as Company Responds to Short-Seller
After plunging over 50% in yesterday’s trading session due to a short-seller report, shares of DLocal (NASDAQ: DLO) are 12% higher today. This came after DLocal refuted the claims made by Muddy Waters (the short seller), stating that they were inaccurate, groundless, and speculative. Is DLO a Good Stock...
Palo Alto Networks Shares (NASDAQ: PANW) Pop on Earnings Beat
Shares of Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ: PANW) are up in after-hours trading after the company reported earnings for its first quarter of Fiscal Year 2023. Adjusted earnings per share came in at $0.83, which beat analysts’ consensus estimate of $0.69 per share. Sales increased 25% year-over-year, with revenue hitting...
Global-e Online Plummets on Scaled Back Outlook
Shares of e-Commerce platform provider Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE) are tanking today despite delivering a third-quarter beat and strong top-line growth. Revenue skyrocketed 79% year-over-year to $105.6 million. Net loss per share at $0.19 too came in narrower than expectations by $0.11. Further GMV at $621 million registered a 77% increase over the prior year.
Sonos Stock (NASDAQ:SONO) Climbs amid Q4 Earnings—Is It a Buy?
Sonos stock is outperforming the market today following its Fiscal Q4 results. However, several new headwinds are massing against the company, and its future plans may be in jeopardy. While Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) does have some exciting new developments afoot, I’m still bearish on the company. There’s a lot going on,...
Gap (NYSE:GPS) Reports Surprising Q3 Profit; Shares Jump
Gap reported better-than-expected Q3 results, thanks to its efforts to streamline brands and get rid of inventories. However, the retailer does warn of a year-over-year slowdown in net sales in Q4. American clothing and accessories retailer Gap Inc. (NYSE:GPS) pulled off an unexpectedly solid performance in its third quarter Fiscal...
Here are 2 Stocks to Consider for a Rebound
Rebound rallies are tough to call ahead of time, but they offer tremendous profit potential if you catch them early on. Even after being bruised and battered, Teladoc and QuantumScape stock have the signs of life that make them ideal comeback candidates. When a stock is down 60% or more,...
Bullish Insider Buys the Dip in Ryan Specialty (NYSE:RYAN) Stock
Ryan Specialty’s chairman and CEO, Patrick Ryan, recently increased his stake in the stock by $6.18 million. Ryan Specialty’s (NYSE:RYAN) chairman and CEO, Patrick G. Ryan, bought 182,400 shares worth $6.18 million through multiple transactions on November 16. He is also the founder and owner of more than 10% of the company’s shares.
