Read full article on original website
Related
tipranks.com
Block Stock (NYSE:SQ): Is Its Recent Bounce a Turning Point?
Block stock really took off recently, as cooler CPI numbers caused rates to plunge. Despite the rally, Block still faces challenges going into the new year. Regardless, the innovative fintech play seems too cheap for young investors with risk tolerance. Shares of Block (NYSE: SQ) finished last week with a...
Video appears to show Twitter employees who rejected Elon Musk counting down the seconds until they're fired in an empty office
"Happy New Year," one of the employees ironically cheers in the video as a "Love Where You Work" sign glows in the background.
tipranks.com
FSLR, SEDG, or RUN: Which Solar Stock is a “Strong Buy” for Wall Street Pros?
The global energy crisis is driving higher demand for renewable energy sources, including solar. Take a look at these three solar companies and Wall Street analysts’ opinions on their stocks. We used TipRanks’ Stock Comparison Tool to stack up First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR), SolarEdge (NASDAQ:SEDG), and Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) against each...
tipranks.com
Retail Stocks: 2 Giants to Consider, 1 to Avoid
Consumer spending in the U.S. remains strong, sustaining high retail revenues. That said, not all retail stocks are necessarily good buys these days. Thus, we suggest two names that are worth your attention and one that is likely better if avoided. The retail industry has historically been a safe space...
tipranks.com
Trust Wallet Brings Self-Custody Back Into the Crypto Conversation
In the wake of FTX’s meltdown, Trust Wallet’s upcoming browser extension wallet supports secure self-custody of tokens and coins by enabling user access to the universe of crypto products and services directly from Chrome, Brave, and Opera internet browsers. The spate of exchange and protocol failures over the...
tipranks.com
Stock Market Today – Stocks Finish Lower; GDPNow Estimate Increases
Stock indices finished today’s trading session in the red. The Dow Jones Industrial Average, the S&P 500, and the Nasdaq 100 fell 0.11%, 0.82%, and 1.45%, respectively. The energy sector was the session’s laggard, as it fell 2.04%. Conversely, the utilities sector was the session’s leader, with a gain of 0.9%. In addition, WTI crude oil remained below $90 per barrel as it hovers around the low-$85 range.
tipranks.com
Walmart (NYSE:WMT) Stock Recoups Losses; Will the Recovery Sustain?
Walmart stock has witnessed a recovery over the past month. Strong Q3 results and easing inventory issues could help sustain the recovery process. Walmart’s (NYSE:WMT) stock has traded in the red for most of this year (refer to the graph below). Food and fuel inflation and excess inventory took a toll on its margins and stock price. However, Walmart’s stock has recouped most of its lost ground in the past month and eventually closed in the green following its strong Q3 results on November 15. Also, its efforts to balance inventory could support the recovery of WMT stock.
tipranks.com
Sonos Stock (NASDAQ:SONO) Climbs amid Q4 Earnings—Is It a Buy?
Sonos stock is outperforming the market today following its Fiscal Q4 results. However, several new headwinds are massing against the company, and its future plans may be in jeopardy. While Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) does have some exciting new developments afoot, I’m still bearish on the company. There’s a lot going on,...
tipranks.com
Could 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) Be on the Radar of an Activist Investor?
Analyst Don Bilson suggests that 3M Company may be pursued by an activist investor to streamline operations and boost the share price. Analyst Don Bilson of Gordon Haskett suggests that 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) could be on the radar of an activist investor. Bilson’s belief stems from the fact that financial services giant Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) purchased over 4.5 million shares of 3M Company in Q3, as per a 13F regulatory filing. 3M Company operates in the fields of industry, worker safety, U.S. health care, and consumer goods.f.
tipranks.com
Catch These 5 Analysts’ Favorite Stocks Before Their Ex-Dividend Dates
These stocks will soon go ex-dividend. Own these stocks before the ex-dividend date to receive the next payout. Investors looking to invest in dividend-paying stocks could consider putting their savings into the companies before they hit their ex-dividend dates. What’s more? These companies command a Strong Buy consensus rating on TipRanks, implying analysts are bullish about these stocks.
tipranks.com
XPeng Stock (NYSE:XPEV): Is Its Long-Term Potential Worth It?
XPeng’s underwhelming deliveries report reflects the firm’s troubled positioning in the past couple of months. Investors are worried about demand-related risks, operating inefficiencies, supply chain bottlenecks, and a lack of clarity regarding its path to profitability. XPeng (NYSE: XPEV) investors have had a rough outing in recent months....
tipranks.com
Why Bitcoin Could Fall to $10,000 or Lower
With the cryptocurrency sector suffering an existential crisis, Bitcoin plunged worryingly below the pivotal $20,000 level. Nevertheless, speculators may want to wait until BTC drops to $10,000 or even lower based on a clear signal. Although trading the cryptocurrency market carries natural risks, even the most hardened investors probably didn’t...
tipranks.com
Is CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Stock a Buy Ahead of Q3 Earnings?
CrowdStrike is scheduled to report its Q3 earnings on November 29. Its rapid growth despite macro concerns supports the bull case. CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) will announce its Q3 financial results after the market closes on November 29. Meanwhile, the ongoing momentum in its business indicates that this cybersecurity provider could once again beat the Street’s forecast. CrowdStrike’s stellar growth, regardless of macro concerns, shows the strength of its business model and supports the bull case.
tipranks.com
Palantir Trades on Higher Volumes after Fast Radius Debacle
Intelligence software platforms provider Palantir Technologies’ (NYSE:PLTR) stock continues to trade on elevated volumes. The company was recently picked to set up its foundry operating system for the servicing and rebuilding operations of WesTrac in Australia. The expanded partnership between the two companies will help improve workshop performance and work order efficiency at WesTrac.
tipranks.com
Bill Ackman’s Pershing Square Raises Stake in Consumer Discretionary Stocks in Q3
Bill Ackman’s Pershing Square has disclosed its Q3 portfolio holdings. Although Ackman doubts the Fed’s ability to bring down inflation to the 2% target, the fund continues to have significant exposure to consumer discretionary stocks. Billionaire investor Bill Ackman-led Pershing Square Capital Management L.P. disclosed its latest holdings...
tipranks.com
Goldman Sachs Sees at Least 40% Gains in These 2 Stocks — Here’s Why They Could Soar
The story for most of 2022 has been one of soaring inflation but with 2023 about to enter the frame, the plot appears to be taking a positive turn. The October inflation report came in much better than expected and took Wall Street by surprise. The good news, according to Goldman Sachs’ Chief Economist Jan Hatzius, is that the trend is set to continue into next year.
tipranks.com
Here’s Why ZoomInfo (NASDAQ:ZI) Stock is Under Pressure
ZoomInfo stock has lost about 47% of its value in three months. The stock closed 14% lower on November 16. ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) stock is under pressure, having lost about 47% of its value in three months. A slowdown in growth amid a weak macro environment has dragged the shares of this software company lower. Meanwhile, speaking at the RBC Capital Markets Global TMT Conference, ZI’s management confirmed that the operating environment deteriorated further in Q4. Following the announcement, ZI stock closed about 14% lower on Wednesday.
tipranks.com
Deutsche Bank Says Bright Days Ahead for These 2 Solar Stocks
Everything we do depends on electricity – the modern world would grind to a halt without it. That makes power generation, and the public policy related to it, an urgent matter, and one that no one can ignore. It has also opened up multiple opportunities for stock investors, from traditional utility companies to newer firms that have popped up in recent decades in the renewable energy niche.
tipranks.com
The Future of Web3 Gaming: Interview with Polkastarter’s Omar Ghanem
We sat down with Omar Ghanem, Head of Gaming at Polkastarter, to better understand the economics behind Web3 gaming and to hear about the GAM3 Awards. The global Web3 market was worth an estimated $3.2 billion in 2021 and is expected to reach a staggering $81.5 billion by 2030. While Web3 is still in its infancy and the actual potential of this redefining technology is yet to be fully realized, the last few years stand witness to its accelerating mainstream penetration. This is despite the overall crypto market and Bitcoin (BTC-USD) being in a bear market.
tipranks.com
Riot Blockchain (NYSE:RIOT) Stock: Analysts Expect a Strong Recovery
Riot Blockchain’s third-quarter results failed to meet analysts’ expectations. Nonetheless, analysts remain highly optimistic about the Bitcoin miner’s future growth potential. Crypto miner Riot Blockchain, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIOT) has managed to sustain its operations in the third quarter despite the softness in the industry. In the past week,...
Comments / 0