Coastal BUDS to host iCan Dance Camp
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Coastal Bringing Up Down Syndrome (BUDS) has announced that their iCan Dance Camp will be held from Dec. 19 to 23 at the Community Arts Center in downtown Wilmington. According to the announcement, the camp is intended for individuals ages 5 and up with a diagnosed...
Half United’s name will change, but it’s mission will remain the same
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Changes are coming for Half United, the Wilmington-based organization that has helped provide more than two million meals to needy people around the world since its inception 13 years ago. Founded by siblings Carmin and Christian Black, Half United is about to branch out and become a leader in the effort to provide fresh, locally grown food to families in Wilmington.
NHC encourages taking precautions ahead of Thanksgiving, announces changes for COVID vaccine/booster appointments
NEW HANOVER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - New Hanover County has released a statement encouraging residents to practice safety precautions during the Thanksgiving holiday, emphasizing the importance of protecting yourself and others from COVID-19. According to the announcement, recommended safety measures include:. Getting a COVID-19 vaccine,. Receiving an updated booster,. Self-testing...
Weller’s Wheels and Holiday Smiles Toy Drive now accepting donations
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - You can help make sure that no child in our area goes without a gift for the holidays. There are two ways to donate to the Weller’s Wheels and Holiday Smiles Toy Drive. You can drop off a new, unwrapped toy or bike at Bob King Buick GMC at 5115 New Centre Dr. in Wilmington or the Leland Salvation Army Holiday Donation Center at 2307 Mercantile Dr. NE in Leland.
Salvation Army of Cape Fear offers new ways to contribute to fundraisers
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A staple of the holiday season, the Salvation Army Red Kettles and ringers will begin to set up at locations across the area. Traditionally asking for donations in the form of physical cash and coins, this may pose a problem for those who only carry electronic versions of currency. Major Connie Morris, with the Salvation Army Cape Fear, talked with WECT about new ways to donate to the Salvation Army’s fundraisers.
Election canvasses complete across Southeast North Carolina
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Election day results are now official across Southeastern North Carolina now that county boards of elections conducted canvasses on Friday morning. The canvass is the date set by the state where local boards must confirm the results and ensure their accuracy. From counting ballots by hand...
Changes to solar farm regulations may be coming to Pender County
PENDER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The Pender County Planning Board met on Tuesday, Nov. 15 to discuss proposed changes in solar farm regulations. Current rules allow for solar panels and other power equipment under the “Other Electric Power Generation (NAICS 22119)” label in two zoning districts and with a special use permit in three others.
Wilmington woman continues to push for new requirements for dental anesthesiology
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - It’s been more than two years since Dr. Henry Patel went into a Wilmington dentist’s office for a routine procedure that ended up claiming his life. During that time, his wife, Shital Patel, has been fighting for changes to the rules related to anesthesia procedures by the North Carolina State Board of Dental Examiners.
First-look trailer released for sequel to award-winning film “Wilmington on Fire”
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Filmmaker Christopher Everett has released the first trailer for the sequel to his award-winning 2015 documentary Wilmington on Fire, and has set a tentative release date for Wilmington on Fire II of November 10, 2023. “That date is very significant because it will mark the 125...
Developer proposes mixed-use development at site in-need of environmental cleanup
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Cape Fear Commercial-affiliate Cape Fear Development has announced an effort to develop a mixed-use project on a 7.4-acre vacant riverfront property. “Plans for the Proximity at Dram Tree include two 4-story buildings, for a total of 204 residential units, as well as 4,395 square feet of commercial space that will be geared toward residents and visiting patrons. Trails will be installed to further integrate the pedestrian pathways in southern downtown, and a dock along the Cape Fear River will allow the community full access to the water,” states CFD in the announcement dated Nov. 18.
Cameron Art Museum to host holiday season events for community
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Cameron Art Museum is hosting several holiday events, including performances, family activities, live music and more. Holiday Coffee with Shop Artists on Wednesday, November 30: Visitors can meet the various artists that sell their gifts in CAM’s Museum Shop. Gingerbread cookies and coffee will be served.
Christmas parade and other holiday events taking place in Bladen County
BLADEN COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The community is invited to a variety of events taking place in Bladen County during the holiday season. Registration is open until Tuesday, Nov. 22 for the Christmas Parade. The parade itself will start at 4 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 27 at Elizabethtown Town Hall.
Cape Fear Foodie: Thanks and Churkeychangas
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The holiday season is upon us, and we’re quickly approaching what has become an essentially forgotten holiday. While millions will hit the road to spend Thanksgiving with their family, many others are finally replacing their Halloween decorations with Christmas trees, leaving Thanksgiving somewhere in the middle of the two.
28th annual Cucalorus Film Festival begins, invites travelers to explore local area
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Cucalorus Film Festival has returned for its 28th year in Wilmington. The festival will showcase 136 independent and international films, along with performances and special conversations. Over 200 artists will attend, and films will be screened at Thalian Hall, the UNCW campus and Jengo’s Playhouse.
Boil water advisory issued in Lake Waccamaw
LAKE WACCAMAW, N.C. (WECT) - A water main break on Firetower Road has caused periods of low pressure and outages in the Lake Waccamaw Water System. Low or no pressure in the system increases the chance of back siphonage and bacteria. The Division of Water Resources advises that any water...
Old Fayetteville Road temporarily closing to allow construction of water and sewer taps for brewery
LELAND, N.C. (WECT) - Tri County Excavating will be closing Old Fayetteville Rd at 6 p.m. on Nov. 18 until 6 a.m. Nov. 21 to create water and sewer taps for the Leland Brewery project. Old Fayetteville Road will be closed from the entrance of the police department to the...
Community complaints assist in Bladen County arrest
BLADEN COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The Bladen County Sheriff’s Office has announced that an arrest has been made following numerous community complaints. Per the release, residents near the area of the 1400 block of Old N.Cc 20 in the Saint Pauls area had submitted various complaints referencing the alleged sale and delivery of controlled substances in the area.
NCDHHS takes prevention approach to reducing gun violence
Last Riverfront Farmer’s Market of the season to take place this Saturday
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The last Riverfront Farmer’s Market of 2022 is scheduled to be held this Saturday, Nov. 19 from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. “This is the last market for our 2022 season. It doesn’t seem possible that the season is ending, but we put 34 markets in the books and completed our first full year back on Dock Street since 2019!” said the market in a Facebook post.
Man suspected of fire at Oak Island Masonic Lodge arrested in Florida
