WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Cape Fear Commercial-affiliate Cape Fear Development has announced an effort to develop a mixed-use project on a 7.4-acre vacant riverfront property. “Plans for the Proximity at Dram Tree include two 4-story buildings, for a total of 204 residential units, as well as 4,395 square feet of commercial space that will be geared toward residents and visiting patrons. Trails will be installed to further integrate the pedestrian pathways in southern downtown, and a dock along the Cape Fear River will allow the community full access to the water,” states CFD in the announcement dated Nov. 18.

WILMINGTON, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO