Idina Menzel worried about her New York accent in ‘Disenchanted’. The 51-year-old actress was born in Manhattan and played the part of fashion designer Nancy Tremaine in 2007 Disney movie ‘Enchanted’ – which sees her character move from the live-action Big Apple to the animated land of Andalasia when she falls in love with Prince Edward – and explained that her character had been on a pretty “drastic change” as she returned to the role in the sequel ‘Disenchanted.”

NEW YORK STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO