Julianne Hough hails Len Goodman as the ‘voice of ballroom dancing’
Julianne Hough has thanked Len Goodman for being “the voice of ballroom dancing”. The 78-year-old star recently announced that he’ll be leaving ‘Dancing With the Stars’ in order to spend more time with his family in the UK, and Julianne has now heaped praise on the TV “legend”.
Brad Pitt and Ines de Ramon have been dating ‘a few months’
Brad Pitt and Ines de Ramon have been “dating for a few months” – but are not said to be “exclusive”. The Oscar winner, 58, was spotted with fellow actor Paul Wesley’s estranged wife, 29, and pals Cindy Crawford and her husband Rande Gerber at a Bono concert in Los Angeles on Sunday (13.11.22), with the pair said to have looked “smitten”.
Eva Mendes fuels rumours she’s secretly married Ryan Gosling
Eva Mendes has fuelled rumours she’s married her longtime partner Ryan Gosling in secret. The couple has been together for 11 years and they are parents to two daughters, and Eva recently sparked speculation they have made their relationship official by showing off a tattoo on her wrist which features the words “de Gosling”.
Party hop with Nicole Byer in her 'Clueless'-inspired jeep
On her ideal Sunday in L.A., Nicole Byer would take a pole dancing class before party-hopping and dabbling in some psychedelic mushrooms.
Russell Crowe gifts Liam Hemsworth 20k Rolex
Russell Crowe has gifted Liam Hemsworth a $20,000 Rolex. The 58-year-old star appears alongside and directs the 32-year-old actor in their new film ‘Poker Face’, and Liam has revealed the filmmaker – who also wrote the screenplay – gave him a plush present before the motion picture’s premiere in Sydney, Australia.
Jake Gyllenhaal ‘hopes to have bigger’ family
Jake Gyllenhaal “hopes to have a bigger” family one day. The 41-year-old actor voices patriarch Seacher Clade in new animated movie ‘Strange World’, and he suggested he would like kids of his own one day because the impact his relatives, both younger and older, have had on his own life.
Bethenny Frankel fires back at critics over Real Housewives podcast
Bethenny Frankel insists she’s “a few moves ahead” after some ‘Real Housewives’ stars criticised her new podcast. The 52-year-old reality star is reliving her memories from the show on ‘ReWives’, with former castmates like Carole Radziwill and Luann de Lesseps calling her out for discussing them.
Freddie Mercury banters with Queen bandmates in unheard recordings
Freddie Mercury can be heard bantering with his Queen bandmates in newly released studio recordings. The late singer’s voice features on previously unheard tapes made at Townhouse and Olympic studios in London and Mountain Studios in Wales while the band were recording their 1989 album ‘The Miracle’ and outtakes from the sessions have been included on a new collector’s edition version of the record.
I want to simplify my life, says Chris Hemsworth
Chris Hemsworth is eager to “simplify” his life. The 39-year-old actor was desperate for success earlier in his career, but Chris has become much more philosophical and relaxed about his work in recent years. He shared: “In order to get into this business, there’s a desperation to it....
Letitia Wright ‘gets to have her cake and eat it’
Letitia Wright loves acting because she gets to “have [her] cake and eat it”. The 29-year-old actress – who plays Shuri in ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ – loves the varied challenges that she gets in her work. She explained: “I love acting because I...
Queen Consort Camilla pays tribute to ‘dear mother-in-law’ Queen Elizabeth
Queen Consort Camilla has paid tribute to her “dear mother-in-law”. The 75-year-old royal spoke of Queen Elizabeth’s “enduring love” for the Commonwealth in her first speech since the monarch died in September and said the messages of condolence that she and her husband King Charles had received had helped to “heal, reassure and offer hope”.
Honey Dijon: Black Girl Magic review – eclectic dancefloor delights
The Chicago DJ delves into new jack swing, disco and house across 15 jubilant, guest-studded tracks
Idina Menzel worried about her Disenchanted accent
Idina Menzel worried about her New York accent in ‘Disenchanted’. The 51-year-old actress was born in Manhattan and played the part of fashion designer Nancy Tremaine in 2007 Disney movie ‘Enchanted’ – which sees her character move from the live-action Big Apple to the animated land of Andalasia when she falls in love with Prince Edward – and explained that her character had been on a pretty “drastic change” as she returned to the role in the sequel ‘Disenchanted.”
These are the top 100 movie musicals of all time
Whether it's an adapted Broadway show, an animated feature, or a campy parody, movie musicals hold a special place in the hearts of fans. But what makes a musical film great? Maybe it's the memorable tunes and expressive voices. Perhaps it's the impromptu dance numbers. Or it could just be the combination of a well-written storyline and Oscar-worthy musical score that lands it high on the list. Whatever their criteria, plenty of cinephiles have shown immense adoration for movie musicals.
