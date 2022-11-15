Read full article on original website
Women’s Soccer: No. 6 Ohio State suffers a season-ending 5-2 defeat against No. 3 Arkansas in second round of NCAA TournamentThe LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Soccer: No. 6 Ohio State to take on No. 3 Arkansas in second round of NCAA TournamentThe LanternFayetteville, AR
This Town in Arkansas Has Been Ranked as One of the Best Places To Live in the United StatesJoe MertensFayetteville, AR
Tyson Foods CFO ArrestedNews Breaking LIVEFayetteville, AR
Tyson Chicken CFO Falls Asleep In Wrong House, Arrested For Public IntoxicationTaxBuzzSpringdale, AR
AJ Finley claims coaching rumors played no factor in 42-27 loss against Razorbacks
After a game like the Ole Miss Rebels played Saturday night in a cold and harsh Fayetteville environment, there isn’t much that can be said. Ole Miss drops to 8-3 (4-3 SEC) while Arkansas advances to 6-5 (3-4 SEC). The offense put up 703 total yards but only had 27 points, 21 points scored in garbage time, to show for it. Not only that, but against the worst third down defense in the SEC, the Rebels only converted on third downs 7-of-16 attempts (43 percent).
Rocket Sanders runs wild in Arkansas' romp over Rebels
After a couple frustrating weeks, Arkansas (6-5, 3-4 SEC) reversed course and erupted offensively in Saturday's 42-27 win over No. 14 Ole Miss, and sophomore running back Raheim Sanders led the charge on what was a cold night inside Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium in Fayetteville (Ark.). After being limited...
Official Postgame Notebook | Arkansas 42, Ole Miss 27
• Tonight marked the 69th meeting on the field between Ole Miss and Arkansas in a series that dates back to 1908. • The Razorbacks hold a 37-29-1 series lead ... The original series record is 37-31-1 with Ole Miss' wins in 2012 & 2013 being vacated due to NCAA ruling.
Lane Kiffin answers questions after Arkansas loss
Ole Miss was whipped by Arkansas on Saturday night in Fayetteville. The Razorbacks led 35-6 at halftime and 42-6 early in the third quarters, extenguishing any hopes of an Ole Miss comeback. The Rebels dropped to 8-3 overall and to 4-3 inside the SEC. Arkansas improved to 6-5 and to 3-4 in the league.
Report Card: Evaluating Ole Miss' 42-27 defeat at the hands of Arkansas
Don't let the 15-point loss fool you. This was an outright massacre on the scoreboard for all but one quarter. By the time that quarter came, those watching.
KJ Jefferson sets tone in Arkansas' win vs. Ole Miss
The Arkansas offense looks completely different with a healthy KJ Jefferson running the show. After missing last week's game with a clavicle injury, the Sardis (Miss.) native returned to the lineup and was nearly perfect as he led the Hogs to a 42-27 victory over the No. 14 Ole Miss Rebels.
Arkansas 42, Ole Miss 27: Five Questions 'Answered'
Arkansas (6-5, 3-4 SEC) clinched bowl eligibility and a winning record at home on Senior Night with a 42-27 victory over No. 14 Ole Miss under the lights from a chilly Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium in Fayetteville (Ark.) "First of all, I thought our coaching staff did a really...
What they were saying about Arkansas' win over Ole Miss
The second half wasn't pretty for Arkansas, but the Razorbacks did enough against Ole Miss in the first half that it didn't matter. The Rebels may have out-gained the Hogs 703-503, but Arkansas was up 35-6 at half and added another 7 points to start the second half. Twitter was...
Rapid Reaction | Not sure what to make of what we just watched
There just isn't that much to say. An ill-prepared Ole Miss team got its butt whipped Saturday night in Fayetteville. The Hogs, at one point, were beating Ole Miss 42-6 early in the third quarter. At that point, the game was over. Hell, who am I kidding? It was over at the half when the scoreboard read 35-6.
eastcoasttraveller.com
Top 6 Best Hot Dog Joints in Arkansas
The Original ScoopDog is one of the oldest and most famous hot dog shops in North Little Rock, Arkansas. This restaurant has been around for over 23 years and is renowned for its quality food and commitment to the community. The owner, Joe, attributes the business's success to its customers' loyalty. The hours of operation are Monday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. on Sundays.
kuaf.com
Plans to Build Neurodivergent Residential Community in Fayetteville Progress
Supporting Lifelong Success, or SLS, will be the first nonprofit residential community for neurodivergent adults in Arkansas. Located in the beautiful foothills of Kessler Mountain in southwest Fayetteville, the planned development will feature individual housing, clinical and communal facilities, recreation and greenspace designed to help residents and their families to thrive.
KHBS
School Closures Tuesday November 15th
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ark. — These schools have announced that theywill be closed on Tuesday November 15th due to winter weather and snow on the roads. Huntsville Schools (Virtual/AMI) Greenland Schools.
This Town in Arkansas Has Been Ranked as One of the Best Places To Live in the United States
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're planning on moving to the great state of Arkansas, you should add the following town to your list.
Missing child located in Fort Smith
FORT SMITH, Ark. — Update: Fort Smith police say the missing child has been found safe. The Fort Smith Police Department (FSPD) is asking for help in locating a missing 12-year-old girl in Fort Smith. She reportedly left home on Nov. 14 around 3 a.m. and was last seen...
Traffic delayed after accident at Midland Bridge in FS
Fort Smith police are working a Wednesday morning accident involving multiple vehicles near the Midland Bridge.
