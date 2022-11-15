Read full article on original website
Stocks Making the Biggest Moves Premarket: Foot Locker, JD.com, Gap and Others
JD.com (JD) – The China-based e-commerce company reported better-than-expected quarterly results as Covid-related lockdowns in China prompted more consumers to shop online. JD.com shares jumped 5.2% in premarket trading. Gap (GPS) – Gap shares rallied 5.1% in premarket trading after an unexpected return to profitability and better-than-expected sales. The...
5 Things to Know Before the Stock Market Opens Friday
Here are the most important news items that investors need to start their trading day:. While the Federal Reserve has indicated it would raise interest rates by smaller increments, officials at the central bank have been firm in their insistence that there's still a long way to go to put inflation in check. That's been a wet blanket for stocks this week. The latest comments to weigh on the market came from St. Louis Fed President James Bullard. "Thus far, the change in the monetary policy stance appears to have had only limited effects on observed inflation, but market pricing suggests disinflation is expected in 2023," Bullard, a voting member of the Fed's rate-setting committee, said Thursday. Stocks, in turn, slumped. Boston Fed President Susan Collins is slated to speak Friday. Read live market updates here.
Palo Alto Networks CEO: Cost-Cutting Customers Are Coming to Us in Tough Economy
Palo Alto Networks is seeing tailwinds from customers looking to slash costs in the worsening economy, CEO Nikesh Arora said Thursday. The cybersecurity company, whose stock is in the bullpen for Cramer's Charitable Trust, reported a better-than-expected quarter. Palo Alto Networks is seeing tailwinds from customers looking to slash costs...
FTX Will Sell Or Restructure Global Empire, CEO Says
FTX's new CEO said on Saturday that the bankrupt crypto exchange is looking to sell or restructure its global empire. "Based on our review over the past week, we are pleased to learn that many regulated or licensed subsidiaries of FTX, within and outside of the United States, have solvent balance sheets, responsible management and valuable franchises," FTX chief John Ray, said in a statement.
2 of the Biggest Crypto Investors in the World Are Dollar-Cost Averaging Into Bitcoin. Should You?
Buying one Bitcoin per day might just be the ultimate dollar-cost averaging strategy for crypto.
Amazon CEO Andy Jassy Says Layoffs Will Continue Into Next Year
Amazon will continue to lay off employees in the coming year, CEO Andy Jassy wrote in a memo to workers on Thursday. The company began informing workers this week that they were being let go. "I've been in this role now for about a year and a half, and without...
How to Use 4 Strategies That Made Billionaires Rich
Three out of five billionaires did this one thing to build their wealth.
World of Warcraft to Go Offline in China as Activision Blizzard and NetEase End 14-Year Deal
The Blizzard-NetEase deal, which was first struck back in August 2008, will now expire in January 2023 after the two firms were unable to agree on renewal terms. NetEase's Hong Kong-listed shares plunged 9% Thursday. It means Chinese gamers will no longer be able to play titles from blockbuster franchises...
Alibaba Says 15% of China Delivery Areas Were Disrupted During Singles Day Shopping Festival
BEIJING — China's Covid controls disrupted Alibaba's ability to deliver packages, the company said, dragging down the e-commerce giant's sales in a competitive market. "The resurgence of Covid has affected one area after another, resulting in abnormal or suspended logistic service in different places," Alibaba CEO Daniel Zhang said during a quarterly earnings call Thursday, according to FactSet. "This hurt merchant operations and consumer logistics experience."
