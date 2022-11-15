ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Independent

Joe Lycett appears to shred £10,000 over David Beckham’s Qatar World Cup deal

Comedian Joe Lycett has appeared to shred £10,000 of his own money after he presented David Beckham with an ultimatum to pull out of his role as a Qatar ambassador or he would destroy the cash.The comic set the former England footballer a deadline of midday on November 20 to take action after it was reported Beckham had signed a controversial £10 million deal with the Fifa World Cup hosts.The contest kicks off this Sunday in Qatar – where homosexuality is still illegal and anyone found participating in same-sex sexual activity can be punished with up to seven years in...
Qatar vs Ecuador LIVE: World Cup 2022 team news and line-ups from opening game

Qatar and Ecuador meet in Group A of the World Cup in Qatar. The opening match of the tournament is normally a moment of celebration as the festival of football begins but with Qatar 2022 dogged by controversy surrounding a litany of issues, including the host country’s human rights record and attitude to LGBTQ+ rights, this World Cup feels different.After 12 years of preparation, all eyes will be on Qatar’s debut match at a World Cup as the host country get the tournament underway. Although they may lack star names, Qatar are the Asian Cup champions and head into...
