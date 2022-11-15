Read full article on original website
Related
Olivier Giroud reveals how France will cope at World Cup without Paul Pogba
Olivir Giroud isn't worried that France will lack leadership at the World Cup without a senior figure like Paul Pogba.
England remain concerned about James Maddison's fitness ahead of World Cup opener
James Maddison is unlikely to be available for England's opening game of the World Cup against Iran, sources have told 90min.
Joe Lycett appears to shred £10,000 over David Beckham’s Qatar World Cup deal
Comedian Joe Lycett has appeared to shred £10,000 of his own money after he presented David Beckham with an ultimatum to pull out of his role as a Qatar ambassador or he would destroy the cash.The comic set the former England footballer a deadline of midday on November 20 to take action after it was reported Beckham had signed a controversial £10 million deal with the Fifa World Cup hosts.The contest kicks off this Sunday in Qatar – where homosexuality is still illegal and anyone found participating in same-sex sexual activity can be punished with up to seven years in...
Qatar v Ecuador: World Cup 2022 kicks off with opening ceremony – live
Live updates: A tainted tournament 12 years in the making finally begins as the hosts take on Ecuador at Al Bayt Stadium. Join Rob Smyth
France dealt huge injury blow ahead of World Cup
France suffer Karim Benzema injury setback only days before first World Cup game against Australia.
United States vs Wales - World Cup: Team news, lineups & prediction
Preview of the World Cup meeting between the United States and Wales in Group B, including team news, lineups and prediction.
Anthony Elanga reacts to Cristiano Ronaldo's criticism of Man Utd youngsters
Anthony Elanga understands why Cristiano Ronaldo has been critical of his younger team-mates.
Qatar vs Ecuador LIVE: World Cup 2022 team news and line-ups from opening game
Qatar and Ecuador meet in Group A of the World Cup in Qatar. The opening match of the tournament is normally a moment of celebration as the festival of football begins but with Qatar 2022 dogged by controversy surrounding a litany of issues, including the host country’s human rights record and attitude to LGBTQ+ rights, this World Cup feels different.After 12 years of preparation, all eyes will be on Qatar’s debut match at a World Cup as the host country get the tournament underway. Although they may lack star names, Qatar are the Asian Cup champions and head into...
World Cup 2018: Didier Deschamps delivers for France
World Cup 2018: Didier Deschamps delivers for France.
World Cup 2014: Andrea Pirlo shows England what they're missing
Remembering Andrea Pirlo's flamboyant display against England at the 2014 World Cup.
Cristiano Ronaldo admits uncertainty over Man Utd return after World Cup
Cristiano Ronaldo has opened up on his future at Manchester United.
World Cup 2010: Ghana’s heartbreak at the hands of Luis Suarez
World Cup 2010: Ghana’s heartbreak at the hands of Luis Suarez.
Germany predicted lineup vs Japan - World Cup
Germany's predicted starting XI for their World Cup match against Japan.
Brennan Johnson: Wales players 'crowd surfed in Cardiff club' following World Cup qualification
Wales forward Brennan Johnson has discussed how he and his teammates celebrated qualification to the 2022 World Cup.
Harry Maguire reminisces on 'amazing' 2018 World Cup
Harry Maguire reflects on his first World Cup with England and what the tournament means to the world.
Chelsea v Tottenham: Women’s Super League – live
Who will triumph as Chelsea welcome Tottenham to a sold-out Stamford Bridge? Join John Brewin to find out
World Cup 2010: Frank Lampard's ghost goal and the thrashing by Germany
Revisiting the moment England and Frank Lampard were robbed at the 2010 World Cup against Germany - a game they ended up losing 4-1.
Leeds star Brenden Aaronson backed to 'dictate' for USMNT at World Cup
The USMNT head to the 2022 World Cup with arguably their strongest roster at the tournament to date, but is Aaronson the key to success?
Netherlands predicted lineup vs Senegal - World Cup
The Netherlands' predicted starting XI for their World Cup match against Senegal.
Karim Benzema explains World Cup withdrawal
Karim Benzema provides an explanation for his withdrawal from France's World Cup squad.
90min
1K+
Followers
12K+
Post
91K+
Views
ABOUT
90min is the world's largest football community delivering authentic content in 11 languages to more than 50 million fans globally. With a professional team of editors in our newsrooms in London, São Paulo, Manila, New York and Tel Aviv as well as on-the-ground journalists in Europe, the United States, Latin America and Asia, 90min covers football up-close from the fan's perspective. At 90min we don't speak at fans. We speak with them. Because we are fans.https://www.90min.com/
Comments / 0