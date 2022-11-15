Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Why are the street lights purple?Limitless Production Group LLCMilwaukee, WI
Families in Wisconsin would get hundreds every month in new proposalR.A. HeimWisconsin State
Day 1 of Darrell Brooks SentencingAction NewsMilwaukee, WI
Couple Left Dead In Recording Studio For Three DaysStill UnsolvedMilwaukee, WI
Related
Thanksgiving dinner giveaway at Isaac Coggs Health Center
We're at Isaac Coggs Heritage Health Center on West Silver Spring Drive and starting at 10 a.m. Friday, Milwaukee Health Services is kicking off its 11th annual Thanksgiving dinner giveaway.
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Visit Pleasant Prairie announces Sarah Howard as executive director
Sarah Howard has been named executive director of Visit Pleasant Prairie by its board of directors. The appointment became official Nov. 3. She had served as interim executive director since her promotion in June 2022. Howard joined Visit Pleasant Prairie as director of marketing and communications shortly after the inception...
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Racine Society of St Vincent de Paul
RACINE — The Racine Society of St. Vincent de Paul (SVdP) advances the spiritual growth of its members through service to those in need. No act of charity is foreign to SVdP but its in-home visits with neighbors in crisis situations is the core of its mission. And at the heart of its mission is the generous spirit of the volunteers.
southmilwaukeeblog.com
Big Christmas Saturday in South Milwaukee
For a full list of holiday and other events, check out the Events page. Am I missing your holiday event? Please email me at erikbrooks32@gmail.com.
Holiday Folk Fair returning in-person this weekend: What you need to know:
Holiday Folk Fair International is returning in-person this weekend for the first time in two years.
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Racine community shines light on thousands experiencing homelessness throughout Wisconsin
RACINE, Wis. (CBS 58) — Governor Evers declared November ‘Homeless Awareness Month’ in Wisconsin. The goal is to shine a light on the thousands of people experiencing homelessness in our state — some of whom are children. Shelters and community need your help — now, more...
spectrumnews1.com
Your guide to holiday light displays across Wisconsin
WISCONSIN — All is merry and bright this holiday season across Wisconsin. From Milwaukee to La Crosse, check out these holiday light displays throughout the Badger State. Christmas Carnival of Lights (Nov. 19-Jan. 1) This drive-thru holiday light show features two million sparkling lights. Visitors can also take a...
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Sturtevant’s tree lighting takes place on Dec. 3, village seeks participants for tree decorating contest
The Village of Sturtevant invites community members to kick off the holiday season on Dec. 3 at their annual tree lighting event. From 5:30 pm to 7:30 pm, there will be a variety of holiday activities for families to enjoy. At 5 pm, attendees are asked to gather in front...
milwaukeemag.com
Where to Get Thanksgiving Dinner in Milwaukee 2022
ORDER TAKE-OUT sides or just desserts from these restaurants, cafes and bakeries. Or even book a table for a Thanksgiving meal out. Just know that many of these options sell out quickly, so don’t dawdle too long. You’re going to want to — pardon the pun — gobble up these tasty treats.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Private chalets at South Shore Terrace back for the winter ❄️
MILWAUKEE - The snow is falling in Milwaukee making Milwaukee County Parks switch to winter operations - meaning the return of private chalets at South Shore Terrace starting Friday, Nov 25. According to a news release, 2022 marks the third season for the South Shore Chalets, which accommodate 2-6 people...
wuwm.com
Some officials—and shoppers—want Northridge Mall to be next in line for demolition
The long fight over whether to tear down the former Northridge Mall on Milwaukee's far northwest side may approach a turning point as early as Friday afternoon. A Milwaukee County judge wants to see the owner submit a demolition plan for the property. And if that doesn't happen, the city of Milwaukee is being asked for a tear-down plan.
washingtoncountyinsider.com
13 agencies respond to barn fire in Ozaukee County
November 19, 2022 -Town of Portt Washington, WI – Fire crews from 13 agencies battled frigid temperatures at a barn fire Friday night in neighboring Ozaukee County. This eveing (11/18) the Port Washington Fire/Rescue requested MABAS BOX 4-12 to the SECOND ALARM level for a structure fire at 3741 River Lane in the Town of Port Washington.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Toast has new kitchen in Cedarburg
Toast opened their first location in Milwaukee’s Walker’s Point neighborhood back in 2018, and this weekend location number two will be serving guests. Brian Kramp is in their new kitchen in Cedarburg with a sample of the menu at this Hip spot for American eats.
WISN
Video: Milwaukee woman warns of neighbor starting large fires in backyard
MILWAUKEE — A Milwaukee woman tells 12 News she fears for her children's safety as her neighbor sets large bonfires in a nearby backyard. "There's been embers coming over my fence, embers almost hitting my house. Then the smoke is just terrible, unbearable," Sherri Sledge told 12 News. Sledge's...
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Homelessness: ‘It’s a huge problem’
RACINE — Kaylee Cutler remembers a colleague sharing the story of a high school student given an assignment to describe her super power. The student said invisibility. She was experiencing homelessness and often felt unseen. A display at the Racine Unified Administrative Service Campus, 3109 Mt. Pleasant St., serves...
Greater Milwaukee Today
Waukesha city officials react to Brooks sentencing
Following Darrell Brooks' sentencing hearing on Wednesday, Nov. 16, the city of Waukesha released a statement saying “Justice prevailed.”. In the statement, Mayor Shawn Reilly said he is “thankful that the (trial) is behind us so we as a community can continue to focus on taking steps forward.”
Why are the street lights purple?
TMJ4 - Milwaukee, Wisconsin. Have you noticed a handful of street lights around your city with a purplish hue or color? You’re not alone, and it is actually happening nationwide!
Raising Cane’s Pushing into Wisconsin with New Kenosha Site
The company is planning to open at least ten new locations in Wisconsin
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
We Energies Cookie Book; drive-thru giveaway Thursday
WAUKESHA COUNTY, Wis. - We Energies will be holding their last Cookie Book drive-thru giveaway Thursday, Nov. 17, at the Waukesha County Expo Center from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. This year’s edition celebrates Wisconsin hometown favorites with recipes that remind us why our communities are so special. In...
spectrumnews1.com
Historic Schuster Mansion in Milwaukee goes up for auction
MILWAUKEE — Known locally as “The Wells Street Red Castle," the historic Schuster Mansion in the Concordia District is up for auction. Beth Rose Real Estate and Auctions will handle the sale with a deadline for online bids at 12 p.m. CST on Dec. 17. The mansion, now...
Comments / 0