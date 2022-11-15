ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Racine, WI

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

dailybadgerbulletin.com

Visit Pleasant Prairie announces Sarah Howard as executive director

Sarah Howard has been named executive director of Visit Pleasant Prairie by its board of directors. The appointment became official Nov. 3. She had served as interim executive director since her promotion in June 2022. Howard joined Visit Pleasant Prairie as director of marketing and communications shortly after the inception...
PLEASANT PRAIRIE, WI
dailybadgerbulletin.com

Racine Society of St Vincent de Paul

RACINE — The Racine Society of St. Vincent de Paul (SVdP) advances the spiritual growth of its members through service to those in need. No act of charity is foreign to SVdP but its in-home visits with neighbors in crisis situations is the core of its mission. And at the heart of its mission is the generous spirit of the volunteers.
RACINE, WI
spectrumnews1.com

Your guide to holiday light displays across Wisconsin

WISCONSIN — All is merry and bright this holiday season across Wisconsin. From Milwaukee to La Crosse, check out these holiday light displays throughout the Badger State. Christmas Carnival of Lights (Nov. 19-Jan. 1) This drive-thru holiday light show features two million sparkling lights. Visitors can also take a...
WISCONSIN STATE
milwaukeemag.com

Where to Get Thanksgiving Dinner in Milwaukee 2022

ORDER TAKE-OUT sides or just desserts from these restaurants, cafes and bakeries. Or even book a table for a Thanksgiving meal out. Just know that many of these options sell out quickly, so don’t dawdle too long. You’re going to want to — pardon the pun — gobble up these tasty treats.
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Private chalets at South Shore Terrace back for the winter ❄️

MILWAUKEE - The snow is falling in Milwaukee making Milwaukee County Parks switch to winter operations - meaning the return of private chalets at South Shore Terrace starting Friday, Nov 25. According to a news release, 2022 marks the third season for the South Shore Chalets, which accommodate 2-6 people...
MILWAUKEE COUNTY, WI
washingtoncountyinsider.com

13 agencies respond to barn fire in Ozaukee County

November 19, 2022 -Town of Portt Washington, WI – Fire crews from 13 agencies battled frigid temperatures at a barn fire Friday night in neighboring Ozaukee County. This eveing (11/18) the Port Washington Fire/Rescue requested MABAS BOX 4-12 to the SECOND ALARM level for a structure fire at 3741 River Lane in the Town of Port Washington.
OZAUKEE COUNTY, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Toast has new kitchen in Cedarburg

Toast opened their first location in Milwaukee’s Walker’s Point neighborhood back in 2018, and this weekend location number two will be serving guests. Brian Kramp is in their new kitchen in Cedarburg with a sample of the menu at this Hip spot for American eats.
MILWAUKEE, WI
dailybadgerbulletin.com

Homelessness: ‘It’s a huge problem’

RACINE — Kaylee Cutler remembers a colleague sharing the story of a high school student given an assignment to describe her super power. The student said invisibility. She was experiencing homelessness and often felt unseen. A display at the Racine Unified Administrative Service Campus, 3109 Mt. Pleasant St., serves...
RACINE, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

Waukesha city officials react to Brooks sentencing

Following Darrell Brooks' sentencing hearing on Wednesday, Nov. 16, the city of Waukesha released a statement saying “Justice prevailed.”. In the statement, Mayor Shawn Reilly said he is “thankful that the (trial) is behind us so we as a community can continue to focus on taking steps forward.”
WAUKESHA, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

We Energies Cookie Book; drive-thru giveaway Thursday

WAUKESHA COUNTY, Wis. - We Energies will be holding their last Cookie Book drive-thru giveaway Thursday, Nov. 17, at the Waukesha County Expo Center from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. This year’s edition celebrates Wisconsin hometown favorites with recipes that remind us why our communities are so special. In...
WAUKESHA COUNTY, WI
spectrumnews1.com

Historic Schuster Mansion in Milwaukee goes up for auction

MILWAUKEE — Known locally as “The Wells Street Red Castle," the historic Schuster Mansion in the Concordia District is up for auction. Beth Rose Real Estate and Auctions will handle the sale with a deadline for online bids at 12 p.m. CST on Dec. 17. The mansion, now...
MILWAUKEE, WI

