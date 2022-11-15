ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ross Stores Stock Was Up By 10.23% Before The Weekend

(VIANEWS) – The NASDAQ ended the session with Ross Stores (ROST) rising 10.23% to $107.95 on Friday while NASDAQ rose 0.01% to $11,146.06. Ross Stores’s last close was $97.93, 20.61% under its 52-week high of $123.36. Is Ross Stores Stock a Good Investment?. Whether you’re a new investor...
StoneCo Stock Was 16.26% Up Before The Weekend

(VIANEWS) – The NASDAQ ended the session with StoneCo (STNE) rising 16.26% to $11.48 on Friday while NASDAQ rose 0.01% to $11,146.06. StoneCo’s last close was $9.87, 69.15% below its 52-week high of $31.99. About StoneCo. StoneCo Ltd. provides financial technology solutions to merchants and integrated partners to...
Green Plains Partners LP, First Trust/Aberdeen Emerging Opportunity Fund, Another 6 Companies Have A High Estimated Dividend Yield

(VIANEWS) – Green Plains Partners LP (GPP), First Trust/Aberdeen Emerging Opportunity Fund (FEO), Prospect Capital Corporation (PSEC) have the highest dividend yield stocks on this list. Rank Financial Asset Price Change Forward Dividend Yield Updated (EST) 1 Green Plains Partners LP (GPP) 12.37 -1.28% 14.7% 2022-11-15 19:13:06. 2 First...
China Petroleum & Chemical Stock Over 0% Down In The Last 21 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – Shares of China Petroleum & Chemical (NYSE: SNP) slid by a staggering 0% in 21 sessions from $0 to $0.00 at 19:43 EST on Friday, after five consecutive sessions in a row of gains. NYSE is rising 0.56% to $15,309.77, following the last session’s upward trend.
Taiwan Semiconductor Stock Up Momentum With A 34% Rise In The Last 21 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor (NYSE: TSM) rose by a staggering 34.9% in 21 sessions from $60.51 to $81.63 at 15:08 EST on Thursday, after two successive sessions in a row of losses. NYSE is sliding 0.53% to $15,184.36, following the last session’s downward trend. Taiwan Semiconductor’s...
Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust, Another 7 Companies Have A High Estimated Dividend Yield

(VIANEWS) – Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust (WHLRP), BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust (BTZ), LMP Capital and Income Fund (SCD) have the highest dividend yield stocks on this list. Rank Financial Asset Price Change Forward Dividend Yield Updated (EST) 1 Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust (WHLRP) 2.43 -6.18% 18.43%...
John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund, Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Trust, Another 5 Companies Have A High Estimated Dividend Yield

(VIANEWS) – John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund (PDT), Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Trust (MAV), PCB Bancorp (PCB) have the highest dividend yield stocks on this list. Rank Financial Asset Price Change Forward Dividend Yield Updated (EST) 1 John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund (PDT) 13.75 0.07% 8.52% 2022-11-05 11:46:05.
ASML Holding Stock Went Up By Over 34% In The Last 21 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – Shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ: ASML) rose by a staggering 34.43% in 21 sessions from $437.27 at 2022-10-20, to $587.82 at 14:12 EST on Friday, following the last session’s upward trend. NASDAQ is dropping 0.49% to $11,090.82, after two consecutive sessions in a row of losses.
Marathon Stock Down By 27% In The Last 21 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – Shares of Marathon (NASDAQ: MARA) dropped by a staggering 27.82% in 21 sessions from $11.07 at 2022-10-19, to $7.99 at 15:29 EST on Thursday, after four successive sessions in a row of losses. NASDAQ is dropping 0.65% to $11,111.46, following the last session’s downward trend. Marathon’s...
Niu Technologies Stock Is 32% Up In The Last 10 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – Shares of Niu Technologies (NASDAQ: NIU) rose by a staggering 32.37% in 10 sessions from $2.78 at 2022-11-03, to $3.68 at 15:35 EST on Thursday, following the last session’s downward trend. NASDAQ is sliding 0.65% to $11,111.46, following the last session’s downward trend. Niu Technologies’s...
SmileDirectClub Already 4% Up, Almost Three Hours Before The NASDAQ Open

(VIANEWS) – The NASDAQ opens in less than three hours and SmileDirectClub‘s pre-market value is already 4.32% up. SmileDirectClub’s last close was $0.65, 84.85% under its 52-week high of $4.29. The last session, NASDAQ finished with SmileDirectClub (SDC) falling 5.84% to $0.65. NASDAQ dropped 0.35% to $11,144.96,...
SVB Financial Group Stock Down Momentum With A 29% Drop In The Last 21 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – Shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ: SIVB) fell by a staggering 29.91% in 21 sessions from $315.37 at 2022-10-19, to $221.04 at 15:31 EST on Thursday, following the last session’s downward trend. NASDAQ is sliding 0.65% to $11,111.46, following the last session’s downward trend. SVB...
Less Than Five Hours Before The NYSE Open, FuboTV Is Up By 4%

(VIANEWS) – The NYSE opens in less than five hours and FuboTV‘s pre-market value is already 4.26% up. FuboTV’s last close was $3.05, 91.31% below its 52-week high of $35.10. The last session, NYSE ended with FuboTV (FUBO) dropping 4.98% to $3.05. NYSE dropped 0.27% to $15,223.96,...
