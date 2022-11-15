Read full article on original website
via.news
Preferred Bank And 4 Other Stocks Have High Sales Growth And An Above 3% Return on Equity
(VIANEWS) – Preferred Bank (PFBC), Live Nation Entertainment (LYV), First Bancorp (FBNC) are the highest sales growth and return on equity stocks on this list. Here is a list of stocks with an above 5% expected next quarter sales growth, and a 3% or higher return on equity. May these stocks be a good medium-term investment option?
via.news
Ross Stores Stock Was Up By 10.23% Before The Weekend
(VIANEWS) – The NASDAQ ended the session with Ross Stores (ROST) rising 10.23% to $107.95 on Friday while NASDAQ rose 0.01% to $11,146.06. Ross Stores’s last close was $97.93, 20.61% under its 52-week high of $123.36. Is Ross Stores Stock a Good Investment?. Whether you’re a new investor...
via.news
Highway Holdings Limited, Brandywine Realty Trust, Another 8 Companies Have A High Estimated Dividend Yield
(VIANEWS) – Highway Holdings Limited (HIHO), Brandywine Realty Trust (BDN), Banco De Chile Banco De Chile ADS (BCH) have the highest dividend yield stocks on this list. Rank Financial Asset Price Change Forward Dividend Yield Updated (EST) 1 Highway Holdings Limited (HIHO) 2.02 -2.88% 15.38% 2022-11-09 19:10:06. 2 Brandywine...
via.news
StoneCo Stock Was 16.26% Up Before The Weekend
(VIANEWS) – The NASDAQ ended the session with StoneCo (STNE) rising 16.26% to $11.48 on Friday while NASDAQ rose 0.01% to $11,146.06. StoneCo’s last close was $9.87, 69.15% below its 52-week high of $31.99. About StoneCo. StoneCo Ltd. provides financial technology solutions to merchants and integrated partners to...
via.news
Green Plains Partners LP, First Trust/Aberdeen Emerging Opportunity Fund, Another 6 Companies Have A High Estimated Dividend Yield
(VIANEWS) – Green Plains Partners LP (GPP), First Trust/Aberdeen Emerging Opportunity Fund (FEO), Prospect Capital Corporation (PSEC) have the highest dividend yield stocks on this list. Rank Financial Asset Price Change Forward Dividend Yield Updated (EST) 1 Green Plains Partners LP (GPP) 12.37 -1.28% 14.7% 2022-11-15 19:13:06. 2 First...
via.news
Premier, The First Bancshares, Another 3 Companies Have A High Estimated Dividend Yield
(VIANEWS) – Premier (PINC), The First Bancshares (FBMS), RBB Bancorp (RBB) have the highest dividend yield stocks on this list. Rank Financial Asset Price Change Forward Dividend Yield Updated (EST) 1 Premier (PINC) 31.23 -0.98% 2.66% 2022-11-11 13:09:06. 2 The First Bancshares (FBMS) 32.40 -1.25% 2.62% 2022-11-09 03:49:13. 3...
via.news
China Petroleum & Chemical Stock Over 0% Down In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Shares of China Petroleum & Chemical (NYSE: SNP) slid by a staggering 0% in 21 sessions from $0 to $0.00 at 19:43 EST on Friday, after five consecutive sessions in a row of gains. NYSE is rising 0.56% to $15,309.77, following the last session’s upward trend.
via.news
Taiwan Semiconductor Stock Up Momentum With A 34% Rise In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor (NYSE: TSM) rose by a staggering 34.9% in 21 sessions from $60.51 to $81.63 at 15:08 EST on Thursday, after two successive sessions in a row of losses. NYSE is sliding 0.53% to $15,184.36, following the last session’s downward trend. Taiwan Semiconductor’s...
via.news
AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II, Gabelli Equity Trust, Another 6 Companies Have A High Estimated Dividend Yield
(VIANEWS) – AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II (NCZ), Gabelli Equity Trust (GAB), Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund (ARDC) have the highest dividend yield stocks on this list. Rank Financial Asset Price Change Forward Dividend Yield Updated (EST) 1 AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II (NCZ) 3.00 2.04% 15.31%...
via.news
Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust, Another 7 Companies Have A High Estimated Dividend Yield
(VIANEWS) – Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust (WHLRP), BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust (BTZ), LMP Capital and Income Fund (SCD) have the highest dividend yield stocks on this list. Rank Financial Asset Price Change Forward Dividend Yield Updated (EST) 1 Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust (WHLRP) 2.43 -6.18% 18.43%...
via.news
John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund, Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Trust, Another 5 Companies Have A High Estimated Dividend Yield
(VIANEWS) – John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund (PDT), Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Trust (MAV), PCB Bancorp (PCB) have the highest dividend yield stocks on this list. Rank Financial Asset Price Change Forward Dividend Yield Updated (EST) 1 John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund (PDT) 13.75 0.07% 8.52% 2022-11-05 11:46:05.
via.news
ASML Holding Stock Went Up By Over 34% In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ: ASML) rose by a staggering 34.43% in 21 sessions from $437.27 at 2022-10-20, to $587.82 at 14:12 EST on Friday, following the last session’s upward trend. NASDAQ is dropping 0.49% to $11,090.82, after two consecutive sessions in a row of losses.
via.news
Marathon Stock Down By 27% In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Shares of Marathon (NASDAQ: MARA) dropped by a staggering 27.82% in 21 sessions from $11.07 at 2022-10-19, to $7.99 at 15:29 EST on Thursday, after four successive sessions in a row of losses. NASDAQ is dropping 0.65% to $11,111.46, following the last session’s downward trend. Marathon’s...
via.news
Niu Technologies Stock Is 32% Up In The Last 10 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Shares of Niu Technologies (NASDAQ: NIU) rose by a staggering 32.37% in 10 sessions from $2.78 at 2022-11-03, to $3.68 at 15:35 EST on Thursday, following the last session’s downward trend. NASDAQ is sliding 0.65% to $11,111.46, following the last session’s downward trend. Niu Technologies’s...
via.news
SmileDirectClub Already 4% Up, Almost Three Hours Before The NASDAQ Open
(VIANEWS) – The NASDAQ opens in less than three hours and SmileDirectClub‘s pre-market value is already 4.32% up. SmileDirectClub’s last close was $0.65, 84.85% under its 52-week high of $4.29. The last session, NASDAQ finished with SmileDirectClub (SDC) falling 5.84% to $0.65. NASDAQ dropped 0.35% to $11,144.96,...
via.news
The AI Correctly Guessed Tomorrow’s Stock Prices For Super Micro Computer and Amkor Technology
(VIANEWS) – Innrs Artificial Intelligence has been accurately guessing the intraday stock prices and making several successful predictions. Via News will publish the daily results of this AI algorithm. If an investor followed the Innrs AI suggestion, yesterday’s AI investment would yield a -0.17% ROI. The table below...
via.news
PAVmed And NANO-X IMAGING LTD On The List Of Winners And Losers Of Thursday’s US Session
(VIANEWS) – Another day of trading has ended and here’s today’s list of stocks that have had significant trading activity in the US session. The three biggest winners today are PAVmed, Medigus Ltd., and Puma Biotechnology. Rank Financial Asset Price Change Updated (EST) 1 PAVmed (PAVMW) 0.03...
via.news
SVB Financial Group Stock Down Momentum With A 29% Drop In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ: SIVB) fell by a staggering 29.91% in 21 sessions from $315.37 at 2022-10-19, to $221.04 at 15:31 EST on Thursday, following the last session’s downward trend. NASDAQ is sliding 0.65% to $11,111.46, following the last session’s downward trend. SVB...
via.news
Less Than Three Hours Before The NASDAQ Open, Xenetic Biosciences Is Down By 15%
(VIANEWS) – The NASDAQ opens in less than three hours and Xenetic Biosciences‘s pre-market value is already 15.05% down. Xenetic Biosciences’s last close was $0.44, 75.56% under its 52-week high of $1.80. The last session, NASDAQ ended with Xenetic Biosciences (XBIO) dropping 0% to $0.44. NASDAQ dropped...
via.news
Less Than Five Hours Before The NYSE Open, FuboTV Is Up By 4%
(VIANEWS) – The NYSE opens in less than five hours and FuboTV‘s pre-market value is already 4.26% up. FuboTV’s last close was $3.05, 91.31% below its 52-week high of $35.10. The last session, NYSE ended with FuboTV (FUBO) dropping 4.98% to $3.05. NYSE dropped 0.27% to $15,223.96,...
