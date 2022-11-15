Read full article on original website
secretmiami.com
Delray Beach Is Lighting Up Its 100-Foot Tree This Month & It’ll Be Totally Mesmerizing!
The holiday season in South Florida just keeps on giving and we’re all here for it! This time round the holiday vibes are calling us up from Delray Beach where they’ll be lighting a giant, 100-foot Christmas tree on Tuesday, November 29. The magical mammoth of a tree...
orangeobserver.com
Winter Garden resident Patty Myers creates 'Making a Killing' documentary
It’s a day Winter Garden resident Patty Myers will never forget. It’s the day Myers lost her husband of more than 31 years, Tony, at 8:06 a.m. It’s a day she will play over and over in her head forever. “I always tell people I’m fine, but...
tripsavvy.com
Boca Raton's Newest Luxury Hotel Is the Reason You'll Want to Visit This Winter
When your friends ask where you were all winter, don't be surprised if your answer is "Boca Raton." While the name might evoke images of retirement condos and leisurely golf or tennis games (and yes, there are plenty to be had), one historical resort's newest addition is breathing modern life into this coastal community.
Sushi Pop ends their Winter Park venture, Henry and Michelle Salgado return, and Black Restaurant Week ends Sunday — don't miss out
Local food events and restaurant openings and closings
orangeobserver.com
City of Ocoee hosting first Holiday Dog Parade
The city of Ocoee is planning to host its first Holiday Dog Parade in December. The parade is part of the city's free Jolly Jamboree which will kick off at 4 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 10. All dogs will be staged in the parking lot across from the Book Rack...
orangeobserver.com
Special Hearts Farm selling tickets to annual fundraiser
Special Hearts Farm, which serves individuals with disabilities and unique abilities, is holding its fifth annual Boots, Wine and Dine Under the Stars for the Special Hearts Farm event Saturday, Dec. 3, and tickets are available. Held at Serenity Ranch, 8001 Clarcona Ocoee Road, Orlando, the event begins with registration...
Disney announces site of affordable housing development in Kissimmee
Disney has shared the location of a planned affordable housing complex near Walt Disney World. The entertainment giant contributed 80 acres of land for the project which is expected. to create 1300 units of housing near State Road 429.
Four developers eyeing city’s land in FAU Research Park
Deerfield Beach – Four south Florida real estate developers are vying for four city-owned acres on Southwest 10 Street and Southwest 11 Way, the last parcel remaining in the FAU Research and Development Park. On Wednesday, they appeared before a city evaluation committee that rated their presentations which are...
‘A new era for downtown Boca’: Mizner Park Cultural Center changes its name & vibe
The Studio at Mizner Park is rebranding and reaching for new heights. The performance space in downtown Boca Raton — known in the past few years as the Mizner Park Cultural Center — is making a bid to be a buzzier venue with more elevated service when it relaunches on Dec. 16 with an open house. Also, Potions in Motion has signed on as the on-site caterer and will produce the bar program. ...
hotelnewsresource.com
AKA West Palm Residential Hotel Opens in Downtown West Palm Beach, Florida
AKA announced the December 1 opening of its second South Florida location, AKA West Palm, located at 695 South Olive Avenue. In the heart of West Palm Beach's central business district, the five-story property features 215 brand-new hotel residences comprised of studios, one- and two-bedroom accommodations, and Penthouse suites that combine the ambiance of a private residence with the services of a luxury hotel.
eastcoasttraveller.com
Top 5 Best West Palm Beach Restaurants
The Blind Monk West Palm Beach Restaurant is an excellent place to meet friends or family and enjoy an exceptional meal. It is open year-round and has a lovely ambiance and hospitable staff. This restaurant is dog-friendly and offers indoor and outdoor seating. It is also an excellent choice for large parties.
margatetalk.com
Broward Meat & Fish Opens 35,000-Square-Foot Margate Location
After various delays that pushed back a grand opening originally scheduled for late 2021, Broward Meat & Fish has finally opened the doors to its much-anticipated 35,000-square-foot Margate location. On Monday, Broward Meat & Fish celebrated a soft opening of its Margate store located at 3201 North State Road 7,...
Century Village Resident, 86, Hits Tree, Dies
Boca Raton Woman Died After Ten Days In Hospice. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — An 86-year-old Century Village Boca Raton resident is dead after crashing into a tree. The Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office says Barbara Fidler of Exeter C in Century Village was […]
South Florida chills out as cold front sets in
South Floridians enjoyed a rare, almost crisp fall morning Thursday, the beginning of a weak cold front that will stay for the weekend, then leave. “Most areas will have high temperatures 10-15 degrees lower than what they were yesterday,” the National Weather Service Miami said in a tweet. Even in the midst of the front Thursday, South Florida also still recorded the warmest high temperature ...
Body found in canal at 'Boca Bridges' community in West Boca Raton
The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office is investigating after a body was found in a canal at the Boca Bridges community Wednesday.
orangeobserver.com
Dairy Queen opening Nov. 22
Good things come to those who wait — including the opening of the DQ Grill & Chill Dairy Queen restaurant in Winter Garden. The city of Winter Garden has issued the store’s certificate of occupancy, and the DQ doors will open at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 22, at 14180 W. Colonial Drive.
Food, Cleanliness Issues At Delray Beach Deli, Says Inspector
Three Inspections, Ten Violations In Just Days For “Bagels With Deli.” BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com A Delray Beach Deli required three inspections over just a few days after an inspector with the Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation didn’t like what was seen during a routine check-up on October 31st. “Bagels With” Deli […]
WPBF News 25
Subculture Restaurant Group owner Rodney Mayo files to run for mayor of West Palm Beach
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — One day before Tuesday's filing deadline, restauranteur Rodney Mayo filed to run for mayor of West Palm Beach, challenging incumbent Keith James. "We want more transparency in government and this is the action plan to get it done," said Mayo from the courtyard of Subculture Coffee, one of the 18 restaurants and bars he owns in South Florida.
Palm Beach man goes home a millionaire from winning lottery ticket
A Florida man who tried his luck playing the 500X the Cash scratch-off game cashed out a $1 million prize, the Florida Lottery announced Thursday.
Capt. Lee reveals all (almost): ‘Below Deck’ stars to gather for Season 10 premiere party in Fort Lauderdale on Monday
The hit Bravo TV series about the frisky lives of yachties, “Below Deck,” has been one of the network’s most popular shows since it first sailed out of Fort Lauderdale a decade ago. With Monday’s Season 10 premiere of “Below Deck,” the man at the helm of the series, longtime Fort Lauderdale resident Capt. Lee Rosbach, will be one of the longest-serving captains in television history, alongside ...
