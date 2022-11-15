Read full article on original website
Related
via.news
Copper Futures Is 5% Down In The Last 5 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Copper (HG) has been up by 5% for the last 5 sessions. At 22:50 EST on Saturday, 19 November, Copper (HG) is $3.64. Traditionally, copper prices are seen as a leading indicator for global economic health. This is because copper is used in everything from wires in cars to electronics. In recent years, copper prices have reached all-time highs, but are now falling.
via.news
Palladium Futures Up By 7% In The Last 10 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Palladium (PA) has been up by 7.68% for the last 10 sessions. At 01:50 EST on Friday, 18 November, Palladium (PA) is $2,041.00. Today’s last reported volume for Palladium is 13, 99.99% below its average volume of 5881822127.16. Volatility. Palladium’s last week, last month’s, and last...
via.news
Platinum Futures Down Momentum With A 4% Slide In The Last 5 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Platinum (PL) has been up by 4.94% for the last 5 sessions. At 07:52 EST on Friday, 18 November, Platinum (PL) is $991.00. Today’s last reported volume for Platinum is 4412, 99.99% below its average volume of 12513219647.57. Volatility. Platinum’s last week, last month’s, and last...
via.news
IBOVESPA Down Momentum With A 5% Fall In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – IBOVESPA (BVSP) has been up by 5.01% for the last 21 sessions. At 10:15 EST on Friday, 18 November, IBOVESPA (BVSP) is $109,940.95. Regarding IBOVESPA’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 15.4% up from its 52-week low and 9.61% down from its 52-week high. Volatility. IBOVESPA’s...
via.news
NYSE Composite Is 10% Up In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – NYSE Composite (NYA) has been up by 10.38% for the last 21 sessions. At 10:16 EST on Friday, 18 November, NYSE Composite (NYA) is $15,277.01. About NYSE Composite’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 29.13% up from its 52-week low and 8.67% down from its 52-week high.
via.news
AUD/USD Up By 3% In The Last 10 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – AUD/USD (AUDUSD) has been up by 3.54% for the last 10 sessions. At 09:07 EST on Friday, 18 November, AUD/USD (AUDUSD) is $0.67. AUD/USD’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 8.468% up from its 52-week low and 12.557% down from its 52-week high. Volatility. AUD/USD’s last...
via.news
EUR/CHF Up Momentum With A 2% Jump In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – EUR/CHF (EURCHF) has been up by 2.13% for the last 21 sessions. At 20:06 EST on Thursday, 17 November, EUR/CHF (EURCHF) is $0.99. EUR/CHF’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 4.709% up from its 52-week low and 6.955% down from its 52-week high. Volatility. EUR/CHF’s last...
via.news
Lumber Futures Drops By 13% In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Lumber (LBS) has been up by 13.78% for the last 21 sessions. At 10:55 EST on Friday, 18 November, Lumber (LBS) is $431.10. Today’s last reported volume for Lumber is 86, 99.99% below its average volume of 22332875.13. Volatility. Lumber’s last week, last month’s, and last...
via.news
Dow Jones Industrial Average Up By 10% In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJI) has been up by 10.71% for the last 21 sessions. At 10:08 EST on Friday, 18 November, Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJI) is $33,583.56. Volume. Today’s last reported volume for Dow Jones Industrial Average is 50033857, 86.75% below its average volume of...
via.news
Bilibili Stock Over 31% Up In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Shares of Bilibili (NASDAQ: BILI) jumped by a staggering 31.17% in 21 sessions from $11.07 to $14.52 at 15:40 EST on Friday, following the last session’s upward trend. NASDAQ is dropping 0.16% to $11,127.14, after two consecutive sessions in a row of losses. Bilibili’s last close...
via.news
HANG SENG INDEX Is 10% Up In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – HANG SENG INDEX (HSI) has been up by 10.41% for the last 21 sessions. At 21:08 EST on Thursday, 17 November, HANG SENG INDEX (HSI) is $18,229.93. About HANG SENG INDEX’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 24.89% up from its 52-week low and 27.37% down from its 52-week high.
via.news
Marathon Stock Down By 27% In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Shares of Marathon (NASDAQ: MARA) dropped by a staggering 27.82% in 21 sessions from $11.07 at 2022-10-19, to $7.99 at 15:29 EST on Thursday, after four successive sessions in a row of losses. NASDAQ is dropping 0.65% to $11,111.46, following the last session’s downward trend. Marathon’s...
via.news
Niu Technologies Stock Is 32% Up In The Last 10 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Shares of Niu Technologies (NASDAQ: NIU) rose by a staggering 32.37% in 10 sessions from $2.78 at 2022-11-03, to $3.68 at 15:35 EST on Thursday, following the last session’s downward trend. NASDAQ is sliding 0.65% to $11,111.46, following the last session’s downward trend. Niu Technologies’s...
via.news
China Petroleum & Chemical Stock Over 0% Down In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Shares of China Petroleum & Chemical (NYSE: SNP) slid by a staggering 0% in 21 sessions from $0 to $0.00 at 19:43 EST on Friday, after five consecutive sessions in a row of gains. NYSE is rising 0.56% to $15,309.77, following the last session’s upward trend.
via.news
PetroChina Stock Down Momentum With A 0% Drop In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Shares of PetroChina (NYSE: PTR) slid by a staggering 0% in 21 sessions from $0 to $0.00 at 19:40 EST on Thursday, after two consecutive sessions in a row of gains. NYSE is falling 0.27% to $15,223.96, after two consecutive sessions in a row of losses. PetroChina’s...
via.news
Sorrento Therapeutics Stock Drops By 16% In The Last 5 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Shares of Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ: SRNE) fell by a staggering 16.86% in 5 sessions from $1.72 at -16.86, to $1.43 at 19:26 EST on Friday, after five consecutive sessions in a row of losses. NASDAQ is rising 0.01% to $11,146.06, following the last session’s upward trend.
via.news
Xenetic Biosciences Already 12% Up, Almost Five Hours Before The Market Open
(VIANEWS) – The NASDAQ opens in less than five hours and Xenetic Biosciences‘s pre-market value is already 12.27% up. Xenetic Biosciences’s last close was $0.44, 75.56% below its 52-week high of $1.80. The last session, NASDAQ ended with Xenetic Biosciences (XBIO) dropping 0% to $0.44. NASDAQ dropped...
via.news
Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. And 6 Other Stocks Have High Sales Growth And An Above 3% Return on Equity
(VIANEWS) – Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (ARLP), 1st Source Corporation (SRCE), Afya (AFYA) are the highest sales growth and return on equity stocks on this list. Here is a list of stocks with an above 5% expected next quarter sales growth, and a 3% or higher return on equity. May these stocks be a good medium-term investment option?
via.news
Viking Therapeutics Already 4% Up, Almost Two Hours Before The NASDAQ Open
(VIANEWS) – The NASDAQ opens in less than two hours and Viking Therapeutics‘s pre-market value is already 4.88% up. Viking Therapeutics’s last close was $4.10, 38.3% below its 52-week high of $6.65. The last session, NASDAQ ended with Viking Therapeutics (VKTX) dropping 1.44% to $4.10. NASDAQ dropped...
via.news
Less Than Five Hours Before The NYSE Open, FuboTV Is Up By 4%
(VIANEWS) – The NYSE opens in less than five hours and FuboTV‘s pre-market value is already 4.26% up. FuboTV’s last close was $3.05, 91.31% below its 52-week high of $35.10. The last session, NYSE ended with FuboTV (FUBO) dropping 4.98% to $3.05. NYSE dropped 0.27% to $15,223.96,...
Comments / 0