(VIANEWS) – Copper (HG) has been up by 5% for the last 5 sessions. At 22:50 EST on Saturday, 19 November, Copper (HG) is $3.64. Traditionally, copper prices are seen as a leading indicator for global economic health. This is because copper is used in everything from wires in cars to electronics. In recent years, copper prices have reached all-time highs, but are now falling.

9 HOURS AGO