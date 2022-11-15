Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Places To Get German Food in OhioIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
Wrestling: No. 4 Buckeyes handle Columbia 33-6The LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Soccer: No. 6 Ohio State suffers a season-ending 5-2 defeat against No. 3 Arkansas in second round of NCAA TournamentThe LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Ice Hockey: No. 2 Buckeyes shut out Bemidji State 5-0The LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Volleyball: No. 5 Ohio State drops final road match of season 3-1 to MarylandThe LanternColumbus, OH
How to host Thanksgiving on a budget
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Turkey Day is slowly approaching and this year's Thanksgiving will cost a whopping 20 percent more than it did last year. Kroger's Corporate Affairs Manager, Amy McCormick, shows viewers how to feed a family of 10 for just five dollars a person. Visit Kroger's website...
Local bakery Bake Me Happy shares easy gluten-free recipes for the holidays
Columbus, OHIO (WSYX) — While turkey gets all the attention on Thanksgiving, we can't forget about sweets. This holiday season, local bakery Bake Me Happy is offering gluten-free sweets like pumpkin pies, pumpkin rolls and pumpkin cookies. Bake Me Happy co-owners Wendy Miller Pugh and Letha Pugh join Good Day Columbus ahead of the holidays.
City of Columbus initiated anti icing operations Saturday night
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The City of Columbus's Snow Warriors has initiated anti-icing operations due to the drop in temperature and potential precipitation Saturday night. The city advises drivers to stay at least 100 feet away from anti-icing equipment to ensure the safety of everyone on the road. The...
Columbus Commons light up for holiday season
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Holiday light displays are popping up around Central Ohio, including in downtown Columbus. More than 400,000 festive lights were turned on Friday night at Columbus Commons. Those who came out to see the lights could get free hot chocolate and carousel rides. Musicians were also...
Ohio State takes on Maryland before hosting Michigan
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Buckeyes have one more team to face before the highly anticipated Michigan game. Watch The Football Fever here at 11 a.m. Head coach Ryan Day said earlier this week that the team takes each game one by one but admitted his players think about the rivalry game every day of the year.
Car crashed into east side karate studio
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A car crashed into a building in the 3000 block of East Broad Street around 7 p.m. Saturday, police said. Dispatch got a call about the crash at 6:52 p.m. and police went to the scene. ABC 6 has been told no one was seriously...
Family remember Stone Foltz with annual basketball fundraiser
Columbus, OHIO (WSYX) — Studies show that more than 50% of college students experience some level of hazing. The Foltz family is making it their mission to eliminate the disturbing trend with their annual, "Hoops 4 a Change" event. The basketball fundraiser returned to Buckeye Valley High School where...
Circleville police investigating suspicious death of Columbus woman
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Circleville Police Department is investigating the suspicious death of a 31-year-old Columbus woman. Police received a call of an unresponsive female near Rosewood Avenue at 12:15 p.m. Thursday. When officers responded, they located the body of a deceased female, police said. The victim has...
Discover announces plans to open customer care center in Whitehall
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Discover, digital banking and payment service company announced plans to open a customer care center in Whitehall, Ohio. The new project will involve more than $16 million for construction, training, and hiring. Discover plans to start hiring customer support representatives from Whitehall and surrounding communities early next year, officials said.
Ohio State's Miyan Williams, Jaxon Smith-Njigba out against Maryland
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Just as a running back recovers, another is now on the sidelines. Running back TreVeyon Henderson was not listed on the unavailable list for Ohio State Saturday morning. As he is apparently able to play, another running back, Miyan Williams, is on the sidelines after...
Holiday festivities kick off this weekend in Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — If you're looking for something festive to do with your family, ABC 6/FOX 28 has you covered! All the fun starts Friday. The Columbus Commons Festival Lighting kicks off Friday at 5 p.m. with free hot chocolate, free carousel rides, and more. Beginning Saturday, Dec....
Ice rink at Riverside Crossing Park in Dublin opening Black Friday
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — After bagging your Black Friday deals, you can cap the day off on the ice at Dublin's Crossing Park. The city announced the ice rink at Riverside Crossing Park will open for the season at 5 p.m. on Black Friday. The 3,2000-square-foot rink is located...
2002 Week 12: Looking back at OSU's 23-16 OT win at Illinois
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. — Fresh off its dramatic escape at Purdue, Ohio State was looking to keep the momentum rolling at Illinois. In their final tuneup before taking on their hated rivals from Michigan, the No. 2 Buckeyes played another close one at Memorial Stadium in Champaign, Ill. The Illini...
Local health departments distributing free COVID-19 home test kits
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Fairfield County Health Department is offering free COVID-19 home test kits ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday week. The kits will be available for pickup at 1550 Sheridan Drive, Suite 100 in Lancaster from 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. through Thursday, November 18. There is a...
Fur Baby Friday: Meet Kazy and Rex from Colony Cats and Dogs
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Meet Kazy and Rex from Colony Cats and Dogs!. Both pets are hoping to find their fur-ever families soon. This old man is around 10 years old and was left in the surrender cage at the animal shelter. Rex was flea infested and taken immediately to the veterinarian's office where workers didn't think he would survive.
Healthy alternatives to consider over the holidays with a pumpkin parfait
Ahead of the holidays, Mount Carmel’s Healthy Living Center team joins Good Day Columbus to discuss ways to add healthy alternatives to your family Thanksgiving feast including Butternut Squash Soup and Pumpkin Parfaits! These recipes are delicious and will certainly help families stay on track with their health this holiday season.
24 measles cases reported in Columbus area, 9 requiring hospitalization
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus Public Health said a measles outbreak in several daycares has climbed to 24 cases on Thursday. On Wednesday, 18 cases were reported at seven daycares and one school in Franklin County. Health officials said there are now six additional cases at nine daycares and two schools.
Dollars & Sense: How to keep the heat in your home this winter
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The colder it gets outside, the higher it costs to heat your home. With heating bills through the roof, here are three simple ways to keep warm using things you might already have. Be a draft dodger!. Cut the leg off an old pair of...
'Snoop Doggie Dogs': Snoop Dogg launches pet accessory line
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Rapper Snoop Dogg has launched a pet line called "Snoop Doggie Doggs." While the line only mentions dogs, it also includes items designed to fit cats. "Now, your pet can officially be royalty with a collection of apparel, accessories, and toys designed by Snoop himself,"...
The Noise: Ohio State unveils hype video ahead of road matchup with Maryland
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The second-ranked Ohio State Buckeyes will hit the road for the final time in the regular season when they take on Maryland in College Park Saturday. Ohio State unveiled its hype trailer for the game, titled ch. XI the noise. "The outside noise, we're not...
