WSYX ABC6
How to host Thanksgiving on a budget
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Turkey Day is slowly approaching and this year's Thanksgiving will cost a whopping 20 percent more than it did last year. Kroger's Corporate Affairs Manager, Amy McCormick, shows viewers how to feed a family of 10 for just five dollars a person. Visit Kroger's website...
WSYX ABC6
Holiday festivities kick off this weekend in Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — If you're looking for something festive to do with your family, ABC 6/FOX 28 has you covered! All the fun starts Friday. The Columbus Commons Festival Lighting kicks off Friday at 5 p.m. with free hot chocolate, free carousel rides, and more. Beginning Saturday, Dec....
WSYX ABC6
Deputies warning about thefts from mailboxes in Fairfield County
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Deputies are cautioning people to use the mailboxes inside the post office after thefts from other mailboxes have led to several bank fraud cases. The Fairfield County Sheriff’s Office said Friday that it is investigating several bank fraud cases that involve thefts from satellite USPS mailboxes in the Pickerington area.
WSYX ABC6
City of Columbus initiated anti icing operations Saturday night
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The City of Columbus's Snow Warriors has initiated anti-icing operations due to the drop in temperature and potential precipitation Saturday night. The city advises drivers to stay at least 100 feet away from anti-icing equipment to ensure the safety of everyone on the road. The...
WSYX ABC6
Local bakery Bake Me Happy shares easy gluten-free recipes for the holidays
Columbus, OHIO (WSYX) — While turkey gets all the attention on Thanksgiving, we can't forget about sweets. This holiday season, local bakery Bake Me Happy is offering gluten-free sweets like pumpkin pies, pumpkin rolls and pumpkin cookies. Bake Me Happy co-owners Wendy Miller Pugh and Letha Pugh join Good Day Columbus ahead of the holidays.
WSYX ABC6
Columbus City School students receive brand new winter coats
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Hundreds of Columbus students received brand new jackets this week thanks to the generosity of Columbus City Schools' education partners. Coats were distributed to students at half a dozen CCS elementary schools on Wednesday and Thursday, in an effort to keep kids warm and dry this winter.
WSYX ABC6
Discover announces plans to open customer care center in Whitehall
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Discover, digital banking and payment service company announced plans to open a customer care center in Whitehall, Ohio. The new project will involve more than $16 million for construction, training, and hiring. Discover plans to start hiring customer support representatives from Whitehall and surrounding communities early next year, officials said.
WSYX ABC6
Local health departments distributing free COVID-19 home test kits
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Fairfield County Health Department is offering free COVID-19 home test kits ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday week. The kits will be available for pickup at 1550 Sheridan Drive, Suite 100 in Lancaster from 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. through Thursday, November 18. There is a...
WSYX ABC6
Franklin County Sheriff's Office hires new full time recruitment chief
GROVE CITY, Ohio (WSYX) — The state's largest sheriff's office is hoping a new hire will help with its dire need to recruit. "The sheriff's office is people and if we don't have people, we can't do our jobs," Franklin County Sheriff Dallas Baldwin said at the swearing-in ceremony of newly appointed Chief Deputy Marvin Hill.
WSYX ABC6
Employees at downtown Columbus Starbucks location strike
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Workers at one Columbus Starbucks location took to the picket line Thursday, joining employees at more than 100 stores nationwide. Employees at the Starbucks on East Broad Street and Third Street picketed Thursday. More than 100 unionized Starbucks stores across the county are striking Thursday...
WSYX ABC6
54.6 million Americans expected to travel for Thanksgiving
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — This Thanksgiving is expected to be the third busiest for travel since 2000. AAA is predicting 54.6 million people will travel 50 or more miles from home this Thanksgiving, a 1.5% increase from last year. According to AAA, most travelers will drive to their destinations....
WSYX ABC6
Frontier Airlines: All-you-can-fly pass takes off next year
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Wanna go wild?. Now you can, thanks to Frontier Airlines. The budget carrier is offering a $599 all-you-can-fly GoWild! pass for domestic travel for a year. Sound too good to be true? In the eyes of some, it kind of is-ish. Here is the catch:...
WSYX ABC6
24 measles cases reported in Columbus area, 9 requiring hospitalization
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus Public Health said a measles outbreak in several daycares has climbed to 24 cases on Thursday. On Wednesday, 18 cases were reported at seven daycares and one school in Franklin County. Health officials said there are now six additional cases at nine daycares and two schools.
WSYX ABC6
City of Whitehall holding Warrant Forgiveness Day Nov. 29
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Whitehall will be holding its Warrant Forgiveness Day on Tuesday, Nov. 29, allowing people to resolve outstanding warrants. From 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., any traffic or non-violent misdemeanor warrants issued by the City of Whitehall Mayor’s Court will be lifted. The city said...
WSYX ABC6
Fur Baby Friday: Meet Kazy and Rex from Colony Cats and Dogs
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Meet Kazy and Rex from Colony Cats and Dogs!. Both pets are hoping to find their fur-ever families soon. This old man is around 10 years old and was left in the surrender cage at the animal shelter. Rex was flea infested and taken immediately to the veterinarian's office where workers didn't think he would survive.
WSYX ABC6
Columbus Humane offering reward for information in 2 acts of animal cruelty
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus Humane is offering a cash reward for information on two separate violent acts of animal cruelty. The first incident happened on Monday on Butler Avenue in west Columbus. Columbus Humane said it was contacted by police after an adult German Shepherd named Brutus had been shot in the head.
WSYX ABC6
1 person dropped at hospital in Franklinton after shooting
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — One person is in critical condition after being dropped off at Mount Carmel Franklinton around 4:56 p.m. Saturday and taken to another hospital for treatment. Police said one victim was dropped off at Mount Carmel Franklinton suffering from a gunshot wound. According to the run...
WSYX ABC6
Ice rink at Riverside Crossing Park in Dublin opening Black Friday
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — After bagging your Black Friday deals, you can cap the day off on the ice at Dublin's Crossing Park. The city announced the ice rink at Riverside Crossing Park will open for the season at 5 p.m. on Black Friday. The 3,2000-square-foot rink is located...
WSYX ABC6
Family remember Stone Foltz with annual basketball fundraiser
Columbus, OHIO (WSYX) — Studies show that more than 50% of college students experience some level of hazing. The Foltz family is making it their mission to eliminate the disturbing trend with their annual, "Hoops 4 a Change" event. The basketball fundraiser returned to Buckeye Valley High School where...
WSYX ABC6
Dollars & Sense: How to keep the heat in your home this winter
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The colder it gets outside, the higher it costs to heat your home. With heating bills through the roof, here are three simple ways to keep warm using things you might already have. Be a draft dodger!. Cut the leg off an old pair of...
