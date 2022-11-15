ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison, WI

dailybadgerbulletin.com

3 Madison police officers facing legal trouble identified

Three Madison police officers arrested or cited for crimes over the last two weeks face discipline ranging from a few days of unpaid suspension to losing their jobs if convicted on charges ranging from first-offense drunken driving to felony strangulation. Cary G. House, 42, was arrested Nov. 8 in Columbia...
MADISON, WI
Downtown Madison’s Lakefront Porch project receives $200K

MADISON, Wis. — The effort to transform an underutilized concrete platform above a city well overlooking Lake Monona into a new community gathering place has received a significant financial boost. The Lakefront Porch project is getting $100,000 awards from both the Pleasant T. Rowland Foundation and the W. Jerome...
MADISON, WI
Green Bay looses close game to Wisconsin

– The Green Bay men’s basketball team found themselves in a defensive battle at the Kohl Center against the Wisconsin Badgers on Nov. 15. The Phoenix outscored the Badgers 32-24 in the second half, but ultimately fell 56-45. Zae Blake led the Phoenix (0-3) with 15 points and four steals, while Cade Meyer added 13 points and three rebounds.
GREEN BAY, WI
Green Bay Gamblers victorious against Madison Capitols – The Rink Live

The Green Bay Gamblers defeated the Madison Capitols 6-3 on Saturday. Five goals were scored in the second period, and the Gamblers led 3-2 going in to the third period. The Gamblers increased the lead to 4-2 within the first minute of the third period when Eli Sebastian beat the goalie, assisted by Michael DeAngelo.
GREEN BAY, WI
Late comeback falls short as Lady Pacers fall to Madison, 45-44

– Advertisement – — Late comeback falls short as Lady Pacers fall to Madison, 45-44 The Switzerland County Lady Pacer varsity basketball team hosted Madison on Friday night, and after the Lady Cubs moved out to a small lead in a tight game, Switzerland County’s late game comeback fell just short.
SWITZERLAND COUNTY, IN

