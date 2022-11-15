Read full article on original website
3 Madison police officers facing legal trouble identified
Three Madison police officers arrested or cited for crimes over the last two weeks face discipline ranging from a few days of unpaid suspension to losing their jobs if convicted on charges ranging from first-offense drunken driving to felony strangulation. Cary G. House, 42, was arrested Nov. 8 in Columbia...
Downtown Madison’s Lakefront Porch project receives $200K
MADISON, Wis. — The effort to transform an underutilized concrete platform above a city well overlooking Lake Monona into a new community gathering place has received a significant financial boost. The Lakefront Porch project is getting $100,000 awards from both the Pleasant T. Rowland Foundation and the W. Jerome...
Green Bay looses close game to Wisconsin
– The Green Bay men’s basketball team found themselves in a defensive battle at the Kohl Center against the Wisconsin Badgers on Nov. 15. The Phoenix outscored the Badgers 32-24 in the second half, but ultimately fell 56-45. Zae Blake led the Phoenix (0-3) with 15 points and four steals, while Cade Meyer added 13 points and three rebounds.
Green Bay Gamblers victorious against Madison Capitols – The Rink Live
The Green Bay Gamblers defeated the Madison Capitols 6-3 on Saturday. Five goals were scored in the second period, and the Gamblers led 3-2 going in to the third period. The Gamblers increased the lead to 4-2 within the first minute of the third period when Eli Sebastian beat the goalie, assisted by Michael DeAngelo.
Late comeback falls short as Lady Pacers fall to Madison, 45-44
– Advertisement – — Late comeback falls short as Lady Pacers fall to Madison, 45-44 The Switzerland County Lady Pacer varsity basketball team hosted Madison on Friday night, and after the Lady Cubs moved out to a small lead in a tight game, Switzerland County’s late game comeback fell just short.
