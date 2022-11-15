DES MOINES, Iowa — Interactive Radar | Weather Alerts. Air temperatures should make it into the mid 20s Saturday afternoon, but wind chills will stay in the single digits to low teens throughout the day. Sunday morning will be cold, but then we will break out of the 20s and make into the low 40s! We will stay in the 40s for high temperatures for the majority of next week. Precip chances look limited as we head closer to Thanksgiving. For right now, staying mainly dry.

DES MOINES, IA ・ 2 DAYS AGO