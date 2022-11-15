Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
kiwaradio.com
Record Cold Expected Today Across Much Of Iowa With Sub-Zero Wind Chills
Statewide, Iowa — Wind chill factors are below zero across much of Iowa Friday morning, while forecasters say high temperatures in multiple cities will likely set records this afternoon for being so cold. Meteorologist Mike Fowle, at the National Weather Service, says the high temp in Des Moines won’t...
KCCI.com
Cold and windy Saturday
DES MOINES, Iowa — Interactive Radar | Weather Alerts. Air temperatures should make it into the mid 20s Saturday afternoon, but wind chills will stay in the single digits to low teens throughout the day. Sunday morning will be cold, but then we will break out of the 20s and make into the low 40s! We will stay in the 40s for high temperatures for the majority of next week. Precip chances look limited as we head closer to Thanksgiving. For right now, staying mainly dry.
KCCI.com
Tonight at 6: Mall success stories, freezing temperatures
DES MOINES, Iowa — Although some malls have fallen out of fashion, Jordan Creek Town Center and the Outlets of Des Moines are staying trendy. “One of the primary differences between malls of the 80s and 90s and malls now is you can’t just be some place where people go to shop and shop alone,” Jordan Creek’s general manager told KCCI.
KCCI.com
Low water level seen at Saylorville Lake
POLK CITY, Iowa — "You don't want to put an expensive boat in the water if it's going to be low," said Jerry Mitchell, who boats at Saylorville Lake. Mitchell has noticed the low water level at Saylorville. He says it has been low most of the summer. "If...
KCCI.com
Hundreds flock to East Village for the Holiday Promenade despite bitter weather
DES MOINES, Iowa — Friday's temperatures were colder than usual for November, but that didn't stop Central Iowans from enjoying the holiday festivities beginning around this time of the year. The East Village and Greater DSM Partnership's annual Holiday Promenade kicked off Friday night. Hundreds of people traveled to...
KCCI.com
Polk County implements its 'Extreme Weather Plan'
POLK COUNTY, Iowa — With more winter weather moving in, Polk County is getting ready. Starting Thursday night, the county is implementing its 'Extreme Weather Plan.'. The plan includes opening up and using warming centers for people with inadequate heating. The plan also provides free transportation to the centers on DART buses.
First central Iowa snow makes for slick commute
IOWA — The first measurable snow of the 2022-23 winter season fell Monday, Nov. 14 and Tuesday, Nov. 15 in Des Moines, but slick conditions carried over into Wednesday morning with lingering early morning snow showers. The snow was lighter Wednesday morning, but the roads were colder — at the freezing point. This made the […]
KCCI.com
Year-round activity space installed at Sleepy Hollow Sports Park
DES MOINES, Iowa — The new ownership at Sleepy Hollow Sports Park on the east side of Des Moines is making big changes, including adding year-round activities. An all-season turf called Snow Flex will allow skiing, snowboarding and tubing any time of the year. The multi-layered material will be...
Winter Weather Advisory
A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect from 9 p.m. this evening to 6 p.m. Tuesday for the following counties in southwest Iowa: Guthrie, Adair, Adams, Union, Taylor and Ringgold. The National Weather Service in Des Moines says two to five inches of total snow accumulations is expected. Locally higher...
ISP: First snowfall resulted in multiple crashes, traffic backups
DES MOINES, Iowa – The Iowa State Patrol had their hands full on Wednesday morning. Statewide troopers covered 55 crashes and also responded to 49 motorist assists calls. “We had dozens of crashes right around the metro area, 80/35 was a mess,” said Sgt. Alex Dinkla. “Interstate 80 east of Des Moines and I-35 north […]
KCCI.com
Fighting for survival: How Jordan Creek, Outlets of Des Moines thrive
Malls were once the go-to spot for shopping and socializing, but online shopping, COVID-19 and new competition have forced the old formula to adapt. This week KCCI looks at how key shopping centers in the Des Moines area are handling the changes, a story of both struggles and survival. Our...
iheart.com
DART Offers Free Bus Rides To Celebrate 10th Anniversary
(Des Moines, IA) -- The Des Moines Area Regional Transit Authority is offering free bus rides to celebrate its 10th anniversary. The free rides will be offered November 20-26 on DART Local and Express routes, On Call services, and DART on Demand. DART Central Station opened in the fall of...
KCCI.com
Changes coming to I-80/35 interchange over Hickman
CLIVE, Iowa — There is a plan to address issues with the Interstate 80/35 interchange over Hickman. "I think there are a lot of safety concerns, "said Jojo Clawson, a long haul trucker from Wyoming. It is not just the long-haul truckers who have issues with the interchange. "It's...
KCCI.com
Sheriff: Snow a factor in deadly Iowa crash
MAHASKA COUNTY, Iowa — Tuesday morning's snow is being blamed for a deadly crash in southern Iowa. The Mahaska County Sheriff's Office said it happened around 5:30 a.m. on Highway 23, just west of Fremont. Authorities say 22-year-old Morgan Sanders, of Fremont, died when his car lost control in...
KCCI.com
Fighting for Survival: The future of Southridge Mall
DES MOINES, Iowa — Malls were once the go-to spot for shopping and socializing, but online shopping, COVID-19 and new competition have forced the old formula to adapt. This week, KCCI looks at how key shopping centers in the Des Moines area are handling the changes, a story of both struggles and survival.
KCCI.com
Leaning building in Ames to reopen Friday
AMES, Iowa — Ahistoric building on Main Street in Ames can reopen, nearly two months after a passerby noticed it leaning. The city of Ames said the building's new owner has made the necessary repairs to stabilize the structure. The second floor will remain closed until additional repairs are...
KCCI.com
Drake blows out No. 22 Nebraska
DES MOINES, Iowa — Drake women's basketball defeated No. 22 Nebraska 80-62 on Saturday for the team's second win of the season. The Bulldogs improve to 2-1 on the year with the win. Katie Dinnebier was the team's leading scorer with 18 points and was followed by Sarah Beth...
Iowa doctor drives tractor to work to raise rural healthcare awareness
DES MOINES, Iowa — Rural healthcare is in crisis in Iowa. That’s why Dr. Rick Sidwell decided to drive his tractor 20 miles to Story County Medical Center to raise awareness. Dr. Sidwell said that the odds of dying from a medical emergency are much higher in rural areas which is something he wants to […]
KCCI.com
Iowa women look at legal action after airline forgets then damages their electric wheelchairs
DES MOINES, Iowa — Two Iowa women say their wheelchairs were damaged or broken after a September flight and now they want to make sure no one else in their position ever has to go through what they did again. Harlee Drury and Heather Reimers, along with their friend...
The Corridor is Home to the Most Expensive City to Live in Iowa
If you think Des Moines is the most expensive city to live in here in Iowa... think again! According to a new article from 24/7 Wall St., the most expensive city is actually here in Eastern Iowa!. Before we get to Iowa's most expensive city to live, we should probably...
