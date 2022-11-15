Read full article on original website
Scissortail Park Seeks Hub Cap Donations For Holiday Tree
Holiday displays are starting to go up all over Oklahoma City and Scissortail Park is no different. This year, the park is hoping to add a new installment. It will be a big tree, but park personnel said they need your help putting it together. Scissortail Park officials are seeking...
Former Player Shares Thoughts On Bedlam Game
NORMAN, Okla. - Many OU and OSU fans are braving the cold to be part of Saturday's Bedlam matchup since both schools announced the series will end when OU goes to the SEC by 2025. News 9's Jordan Dafnis caught up with a former player and shared his thoughts.
Oklahoma City Fire Issues Warning About Space Heaters Ahead Of Winter
Winter just started and a lot of people are pulling out those space heaters, but before you crank up the heat make sure you are taking the proper safety measures. The Oklahoma City Fire Department told News 9 they respond to hundreds of house fires during the winter months and a good portion of them start with a space heater.
Carl Albert Eliminates Del City From Playoffs, 19-0
The Carl Albert Titans eliminated the Del City Eagles from the playoffs on Friday night, 19-0. Carl Albert will move to the semi-finals to face Guthrie or Grove. Congrats to Del City on a great season.
Abmas Scores 24 As Oral Roberts Beats Oklahoma Baptist 98-86
Max Abmas had 24 points in Oral Roberts’ 98-86 victory against Oklahoma Baptist on Saturday night. Abmas added 11 rebounds for the Golden Eagles (3-2). Issac McBride scored 21 points, going 7 of 11 from the floor, including 2 for 3 from distance, and 5 for 5 from the line. DeShang Weaver was 5-of-8 shooting (3 for 4 from distance) to finish with 13 points.
News 9 Donates Former Home To Langston University
With News 9 moving downtown, Griffin Media was looking to make an impact by donating its former home. Now, the News 9 building on Kelley Ave. will be the home of Langston University's journalism program. We sat down with some of the leaders of Langston to talk about what it...
Local Law Firm Gives Away 2,200 Turkeys To Families In Need
This is the 13th year for the McIntyre Law Firm's Day of Kindness. “McIntyre Law with surrounding law firms and some assistance from some other folks coming together to provide turkeys at Thanksgiving for members of the community, that really don't have what the rest of us have,” Noble McIntyre, of McIntyre Law Firm said.
Sgt. Wells Visited By Edmond Fire Dept. Station 2
Edmond Police Sergeant Joe Wells had some special visitors recently. Most of the heroes from Edmond Fire Department Station 2 that responded to his rescue that day visited Sgt. Wells at the hospital. Wells was injured after being thrown from his motorcycle during a pursuit in Edmond in September.
Family Seeks Closure After Deadly Tanker Explosion
One year after her husband was killed in a worksite explosion, a woman is speaking out. Her husband, Joey Bonds was working on a trailer in Minco when it exploded. She's since filed a lawsuit against her husband's employer, Firestone Trucking Company. A report by the Occupational Safety and Health...
Oklahoma Trucking Company Seeks To Seal Lawsuit Documents From Public After Explosion Killed Contractor
A Minco company is seeking to have court documents hidden from public view as it denies wrongdoing in a Sept. 8, 2021 worksite explosion that killed Joey Bonds, a contracted welder and father of five. Kristin Bonds, Joey’s wife, said she still thinks of him every day. “My house...
State Of Oklahoma Executes Death Row Inmate Richard Fairchild
The State of Oklahoma has executed death row inmate Richard Fairchild for killing his girlfriend's three-year-old son in Del City in 1993. Fairchild was executed by lethal injection and died at 10:24 a.m. Thursday morning. Richard Fairchild, who was denied clemency in October, has been on death row for 26...
New Friends & New Neighbors In Downtown OKC
Part of getting settled in our new Downtown Oklahoma City headquarters is getting to know our new neighbors. From coffee shops, to diners and everything in between, our new home is surrounded by amazing businesses and even more amazing people. News 9's Bobbie Miller introduces us to some of them,...
OCPD Make Fentanyl Bust After Receiving Tip
Oklahoma City Police find fentanyl pills, fentanyl powder and meth inside a woman's apartment. Police said a tip led them to Marcella Carrillo's apartment. "Obviously this is going to be part of a bigger investigation," OCPD Master Sgt. Gary Knight said. "We'll see where the evidence takes us but for now one person is in custody."
Crash In Logan County Kills 66-Year-Old Woman, OHP Says
The Oklahoma Highway Patrol said a 66-year-old woman was killed in a crash Friday night in Logan County. OHP said Patia Pearson was driving a 2018 Ford Fiesta when she made an improper U-turn on OK-33. That's when OHP says another vehicle crashed into the front driver side door, causing...
Oklahoma County Detainee Dies At Hospital After Experiencing Medical Emergency
An Oklahoma County detainee died in the hospital Saturday after experiencing a medical emergency, according to authorities. The Oklahoma County Detention Center (OCDC) said at around 11:40 p.m. Friday, a detention officer called for medical personnel to respond to Renee Houston’s cell. Officers immediately began life-saving efforts, and emergency...
Fire Crews Respond To SE OKC House Fire
Fire crews responded to the scene of a house fire Saturday morning in southeast Oklahoma City. The fire started in a home near South Central Avenue and Southeast 23rd Street, according to the Oklahoma City Fire Department. Firefighters said people experiencing homelessness got inside the vacant home and were living...
Selah Community Hosting Christmas Event Near Norman
The Selah community is getting in the Christmas spirit with an event Sunday for people to enjoy. The event is set to start at 3 p.m., and the community is located near the intersection of Northwest 24th Avenue and West Center Road, which is about 10 minutes south of Norman.
Mother Files Lawsuit Against Norman Public Schools
A Norman Public Schools student's mother tells News 9 she hopes a lawsuit will bring justice for him and other students living with special needs. A viral video caught the attention of many people on social media. Adrianne Johnson said at the center of this video is her son Joshua, who was a student at Alcott Middle School, prompting her to sue for damages.
