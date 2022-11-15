Read full article on original website
Where to find free meals, food assistance for Thanksgiving 2022
Several efforts are planned to provide Thanksgiving meals or meal assistance to people in the Dayton area who are in need. Here’s where to find help. With God’s Grace is asking for Thanksgiving donations for their free store. They are in need of canned fruit, mashed potatoes, stuffing, canned corn, canned green beans, box pudding, box Jello, canned cranberry, Jiffy mix and gravy.
Putting the ‘give’ in Thanksgiving this holiday season
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Thanksgiving is just around the corner and many organizations are hosting fundraisers or events that will help give back to the community. Here are a few ways you can give back to your community this holiday season:. Give Back Cincinnati’s Fall Feast 2022. Since 2005, Give...
Turkey meal giveaway set for Thanksgiving Day in Dayton
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – If you are in need of a holiday meal this Thanksgiving you are in luck! A free Thanksgiving dinner is being provided on Thanksgiving Day, Thursday, November 24 at the parking lot across the street from Estridge Market in Dayton. The event starts at 3 p.m., according to a release. The […]
Thousands of Northeast Ohio families receive meals as Thanksgiving food prices rise
CLEVELAND — As families prepare for Thanksgiving, many are spending more on the holiday favorites. According to the American Farm Bureau, families will spend 20% more this holiday than last year. “The turkeys are outrageous right now,” said Rickey Butler. Butler spent hours in downtown Cleveland Thursday awaiting a...
Cincinnati puts additional funds into a program helping people in crisis
The Alternative Response to Crisis Program started in July. The program has been extended an additional six months.
Renovated hotels provide safe haven for people dealing with homelessness
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Dealing with the issues of housing affordability and homelessness has been the focus of Gov. Gavin Newsom since he took office. While the population of homeless individuals has grown over the last few years, California has rolled out successful programs to get people off the street.
Woman scammed $17,000 from Ohio worker’s comp fund
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A Franklin County woman was ordered to pay $17,000 in restitution she defrauded from the Ohio Bureau of Workers’ Compensation. Frances Davis pleaded guilty to one count of attempting to commit workers’ compensation fraud, a fifth-degree felony, and pay $17,144.79 in restitution, according to the Ohio Bureau of Workers’ Compensation. The […]
Marijuana advocate relieved by Kentucky medical cannabis order
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — More likely than not, you can find CJ Carter with clippers in hand at his Louisville barber shop, Barbers R Us. Carter described how his experiences as a youth set him on the road to becoming a barber. “My mother was a beautician, so she would cut my hair and she would give me a chili bowl cut. She wouldn’t give me no hairline or anything. In the fourth grade I had enough and picked up the clippers,” Carter said.
Walmart unveils ‘Store of the Future’ in Beavercreek
BEAVERCREEK, Ohio (WDTN) – Take out your wallets and head on over to a local Walmart, as it has been remodeled, just in time for Black Friday shoppers. According to a release, the Walmart Supercenter in Beavercreek has been remodeled and officials call it the ‘Store of the Future”. A re-grand opening ceremony with a […]
Hamilton County relaunches 513 Relief program, aims to help renters this winter
CINCINNATI — Hamilton County is opening its checkbook to help eligible residents cover the cost of rent and utilities. The 513 Relief program offers assistance to residents who need help covering rent, utility costs because of the pandemic. Hamilton County relaunched the program after receiving $12 million for the...
Kentucky man warns of holiday decorating dangers as he recovers from spinal cord injury
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — As the holidays get closer, many families across the Commonwealth will decorate their homes with festive lights. The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission says it’s a task that results in a lot of injuries. Nearly 160 people hurt themselves each day during the holiday season...
University offers free teaching degree to combat Ohio teacher shortage
Baldwin Wallace University, partnered with Meteor Learning, announced a new initiative that will allow a number of candidates to receive an accelerated math or science teaching degree for free.
Emergency rooms across Ohio packed as three viruses act together in surge
Emergency rooms across Ohio are packed, urgent cares are jammed, and three viruses causing the problems have not backed down. During the Ohio Department of Health briefing Tuesday, hospital representatives in three separate regions reported issues because of the respiratory syncytial virus, the flu and COVID-19. “We are seeing record...
Visit the Most Unique Christmas Attraction in Ohio
From dazzling light displays to Christmas markets, there are so many fun and festive ways to ring in the holiday season in the state of Ohio. While all of these remain tried and true traditional activities, if you're looking to spice things up and try something a little out of the ordinary, you have to check out this one-of-a-kind Christmas attraction. Keep reading to learn more.
Workers Wanted: Ohio Department of Transportation will hire, pay for CDL training
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Ohio Department of Transportation is seeking to hire eligible workers to operate and maintain plow trucks for the winter season. Applicants for snowplow truck operators must meet the following criteria:. Possess a valid Class A or Class B CDL and with no air brake restriction.
Wisconsin restaurants offering takeout or dine-in for Thanksgiving
WISCONSIN — Aromas of turkey, stuffing, cranberries and pie and distant sounds of the football game on TV will soon be filling the homes of many. But with it comes long days of prep work, those pesky relatives getting in the way and many, many dishes. Did we mention dishes?
Measles outbreak jumps to 7 Ohio daycares, 1 school—all with unvaccinated kids
A measles outbreak in Ohio has swiftly expanded, spreading to seven childcare facilities and one school, all with unvaccinated children, according to local health officials. The outbreak highlights the risk of the highly contagious but vaccine-preventable disease mushrooming amid slipping vaccination rates. Further Reading. On November 9, the health departments...
Lydia’s House expands transitional housing with new apartments
NORWOOD, Ohio — With its high ceilings, natural lighting, and new appliances, Ebony Pratt is eager to see the newest Lydia’s House property on Mill St., welcome its first tenants. “Maybe the mom can be in here,” Pratt said, walking through the second-floor bedroom. “Or maybe if she...
CDC investigating Ohio measles outbreak
Columbus Public Health is asking for support from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention after reporting six more cases of measles in Central Ohio, increasing the total to 24.
Tommy's Diner ranked No. 1 diner in Ohio
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Out of all the diners in the entire state of Ohio, one has been ranked No. 1 through Google reviews. Mindy Drayer talks with the owner of Tommy's Diner in Columbus to get his reaction. They also discuss the diner's most popular dish, its oldest recipe...
