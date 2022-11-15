Read full article on original website
I've been 'Jesus Christ' on Twitter for 14 years — and thanks to Elon Musk, I'm now verified
Under Elon Musk, Twitter let users buy no-ID "verification." One buyer is @Jesus, who has 800,000 followers and an inbox of prayers and death threats.
I spent $100,000 on leg-lengthening surgery to help my career. It was unbelievably painful, but I have no regrets.
The actor Rich Rotella got leg-lengthening surgery after 10 years in Hollywood. He didn't tell his family until it was done and got mixed reactions.
Party hop with Nicole Byer in her 'Clueless'-inspired jeep
On her ideal Sunday in L.A., Nicole Byer would take a pole dancing class before party-hopping and dabbling in some psychedelic mushrooms.
WFMZ-TV Online
Matthew Perry Talks Addiction on ‘Real Time’: ‘Reality Is an Acquired Taste’ (VIDEO)
On the 20th season finale of Real Time, Bill Maher had a sit-down with Matthew Perry that easily could have never happened, given how close the Friends alum was to death as a result of the addictions from which he’s now recovering. Appearing on the HBO show on Friday,...
See moment Chris Hemsworth learns of a shocking health secret in his DNA on new show
"Thor" actor Chris Hemsworth kept cameras rolling for his new Disney+ show "Limitless" while learning about his genetic predisposition for Alzheimer's disease. Now he says he's reevaluating his life.
1000 Coils of Fear by Olivia Wenzel review – in the glare of the white gaze
In this powerful debut, a cast of voices help the Black German narrator track back and forth through a life scarred by racism
Honey Dijon: Black Girl Magic review – eclectic dancefloor delights
The Chicago DJ delves into new jack swing, disco and house across 15 jubilant, guest-studded tracks
Jay Leno Is ‘Feeling Better’ After Gasoline Fire Injuries, Says Pal Tim Allen
Tim Allen gave the public an update on Jay Leno’s condition on Thursday, November 17, after visiting the hospital where the former Tonight Show host was recovering from burns sustained in a gasoline fire four days prior. “Jay is good,” Allen told TMZ on his way out of the...
