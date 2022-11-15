Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Burger Places in OklahomaAlina AndrasOklahoma State
Three dead following boating accident in OklahomaLimitless Production Group LLCGuthrie, OK
New proposal would send families up to $350 per month per childR.A. HeimOklahoma City, OK
4 Great Burger Places in OklahomaAlina AndrasOklahoma State
Mudbugs Nightmare In OklahomaUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
Related
News On 6
Overturned Semi Crash Closes NB Lanes Of I-35 Service Road In SE OKC
Authorities are responding to the scene of an overturned semi crash Thursday morning in southeast Oklahoma City. The Oklahoma Highway Patrol said the crash happened near the I-35 Service Road and Southeast 25th Street. The Oklahoma City Fire Department said no injuries have been reported in the crash. Firefighters said...
News On 6
Maintenance Crews Repairing Water Main In SW OKC
Residents in the area of Southwest 24th Street and South Pennsylvania Avenue woke up Thursday morning without water after a water main in the area broke. The utilities crew on scene said the pipe broke due to old age. Authorities said the water main should be repaired in six to...
News On 6
Pregnant Woman Shot, Injured In SW OKC
Oklahoma City Police are investigating a shooting that happened overnight in southwest Oklahoma City. Police said the incident happened at around 11:30 p.m. Wednesday at a home near Southwest 55th Street and South Agnew Avenue. Officers said when they arrived on scene they found a woman laying in the living...
News On 6
1 Dead After Multiple Vehicle Crash In NW Oklahoma City
Oklahoma City Police are trying to determine the cause of a deadly crash near Northwest 23rd Street and North MacArthur Boulevard. OCPD confirmed one person died as a result of the crash on Tuesday, but It's not clear if the man who was killed died from the crash or had a medical episode.
News On 6
Westbound H.E. Bailey Turnpike Lanes Reopened In McClain County
The Oklahoma Highway Patrol is on the scene of a head-on collision that happened at around 12:40 a.m. Thursday on the H.E. Bailey Turnpike south of Tuttle. The westbound lanes of the turnpike were closed as a result of the crash, which involved at least two vehicles. According to OHP,...
News On 6
New Friends & New Neighbors In Downtown OKC
Part of getting settled in our new Downtown Oklahoma City headquarters is getting to know our new neighbors. From coffee shops, to diners and everything in between, our new home is surrounded by amazing businesses and even more amazing people. News 9's Bobbie Miller introduces us to some of them,...
News On 6
Police Release Identities Of Suspect, OKC Officers Involved In Deadly Shootout Near McLoud
An Oklahoma City police officer is home recovering after he was hit in the face with shrapnel on Tuesday during a shootout with a burglary suspect. The suspect died in the police shooting near McLoud and was identified as 38-year-old Timothy Johnson. The shooting with Johnson happened on a rural...
News On 6
Metro Couple Hacked By Scammers Posing As OKC Senior Wellness Program
Oklahoma City police are investigating a computer hacking scam that targets elderly citizens. Jean Setzer, 70, never imagined a computer search for the Pete White Health and Wellness Center in southwest Oklahoma City would lead to near financial ruin. “I kept trying to get to the aquatic swimming lesson times...
News On 6
Intruder Shot, Killed By Homeowner In Chickasha
The Chickasha Police Department said it is investigating a homicide at a home Tuesday afternoon. Authorities said an intruder was shot and killed by a homeowner around 12:30 p.m. near Norge Road and West Country Club Road. The intruder was shot after forcing their way into the home. Police said...
News On 6
Crash Narrows I-35 Northbound To Single Lane Near SH-51
Northbound I-35 has been narrowed to one lane after a crash that happened around 7:30 a.m. near SH-51 in Payne County. The Oklahoma Department of Transportation has cautioned that drivers should avoid the area and locate an alternate route. This is a developing story.
News On 6
OCPD Officer Injured, Burglary Suspect Shot And Killed By Police Near McLoud
The Oklahoma City Police Department’s tactical team surrounded a residence on Tuesday in a rural area of the city following a deadly police shooting. Police officials said one officer was injured when a suspect opened fire on officers while he was served an arrest warrant. The officer was taken to OU Health with non-life threatening injuries from shrapnel. The suspect was located several hours later deceased.
News On 6
OCPD: 1 Officer Injured In Shooting, Suspect Dead
The Oklahoma City Police Department said one of its officers was injured in a shooting near McLoud. The shooting happened at a travel trailer around 11 a.m. Tuesday between Southeast 134th Street and Southeast 149th Street, just west of Harrah Road. Authorities said an out-of-state warrant for burglary was being...
News On 6
State Of Oklahoma To Execute Death Row Inmate Richard Fairchild For Killing 3-Year-Old In 1993
The State of Oklahoma will execute an Oklahoma County man on Thursday morning for killing his girlfriend's three-year-old son in Del City in 1993. Richard Fairchild has been on death row for 26 years and was denied clemency in October. Prosecutors say Fairchild beat, burned, and then threw three-year-old Adam Broomhall. According to prosecutors, Fairchild and the boy's mother had been drinking all day when the little boy woke up crying. They say that's when Fairchild beat the boy, burned both sides of his body by pressing him against a furnace, then threw the boy into a dining room table, which knocked the child unconscious.
News On 6
OCPD Make Fentanyl Bust After Receiving Tip
Oklahoma City Police find fentanyl pills, fentanyl powder and meth inside a woman's apartment. Police said a tip led them to Marcella Carrillo's apartment. "Obviously this is going to be part of a bigger investigation," OCPD Master Sgt. Gary Knight said. "We'll see where the evidence takes us but for now one person is in custody."
News On 6
Man Charged With DUI After August Hit-And-Run
Prosecutors filed charges against a man police said was drunk at the time of a hit-and-run crash that happened in August. Oklahoma City Police said Michael Flores hit another driver back in August before fleeing the scene. A witness identified his car at the scene, and Flores was quickly stopped...
News On 6
Approching Cold Front Bringing Snow
Very cold start today with lows in the low 20s! Light winds and clear skies. The arctic cold front arrives today. It moves into the OKC metro after sunset. Behind the front, strong north winds gusting to 35 mph. Temperatures tomorrow will only be in the low 30s. Could break...
News On 6
OKC Metro Nursery Helps More Than 150 Families With Much-Needed Supplies
The OkCity Crisis Nursery works around the clock to make sure families in need across the metro have access to essential items they are not able to afford. The nursery generously gives out anything a parent needs with no questions asked. They set items out such as car seats, diapers, clothes, beds and leave it for families to come and pick up as needed.
News On 6
New Location, New Tech But News 9's Purpose Remains The Same
With broadcasts in full swing here at News 9 in our new downtown headquarters, Oklahoma City joins other major cities like New York where media live in the heart of the city. News 9's Colby Thelen shows how the new location and technology will help carry on our commitment to you, our viewers.
News On 6
Mother Files Lawsuit Against Norman Public Schools
A Norman Public Schools student's mother tells News 9 she hopes a lawsuit will bring justice for him and other students living with special needs. A viral video caught the attention of many people on social media. Adrianne Johnson said at the center of this video is her son Joshua, who was a student at Alcott Middle School, prompting her to sue for damages.
News On 6
More Than Half Of Western Heights School Board Resigns
More than half of the Western Heights School Board turned in their resignation Tuesday, including the President and Vice President. This news comes just over a year after State Superintendent Joy Hoffmeister called for President Everman’s resignation citing years of mismanaging district funds and disregard for maintaining a safe and healthy learning environment for Western Heights.
Comments / 0