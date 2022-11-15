Read full article on original website
Swimmers participate in quadrangular
Body BARTLESVILLE -- Tuesday, the Ponca City High School swim team participated in a meet with Tulsa Union, Bartlesville and Wesleyan Christian. Both the Ponca City girls team and boys team came out of the event with one win and two defeats. Pitted against Tulsa Union, the girls lost 96-60;...
Friday Night Heroes, Playoffs Week Two
The second week of the high school football playoffs featured several matchups of Oklahoma City area schools against Tulsa area schools in the larger classes.
Bruins Fall in 6A-II Quarters at Stillwater
Bruin football had its run in the 6A-II postseason come to a close, as Stillwater exerted its will over BHS in the quarterfinal matchup at Pioneer Stadium on Friday night. Stillwater topped Bartlesville 56-0 to end the Bruins season. The Pioneers improved to 11-0 and will move on to take on Deer Creek in the 6A-II semifinals next weekend.
Tonkawa, Woodland face unbeaten teams
TONKAWA (10-1) VS. COLCORD (11-0) Except for its loss to unbeaten Hominy, Tonkawa has beaten all comers. This week’s playoff game at Colcord has the opportunity to be a big challenge as the Hornets have rolled through their season so far unscathed. Colcord hasn’t had many close calls ....
Heroes in Education: Laura Young
Laura Young is a teacher at Lincoln Elementary from Chelsea, Oklahoma, and has been living in Ponca City for eight years. Young had always enjoyed school as a kid, and would be the teacher when playing school with her cousins. When she decided to go to college, the college had flyers that promoted their new teacher program. Upon seeing the flyers, Young knew that she wanted to attend the program…
Wheeler Dealers November Campout
Body November marks the final campout of the year for members of the Wheeler Dealers Camping Club We are always up for trying new places and this year with no exception camping at Brush Creek just below Keystone Dam. Ponca City members Cecil and Linda Sparks and Roger and Helen Blake served as campout hosts.
High school football final scores & highlights | Playoff Week 2
ARKANSAS, USA — The second week of playoffs during Football Friday Night in Arkansas and Oklahoma wrapped up Friday, Nov. 18. Here's a look at the final scores for the high school football games!
Oklahoma-Oklahoma State: Our Picks
The AllSooners staff offers our predictions for Saturday's Bedlam showdown between the Sooners and Cowboys in Norman.
Roy Hinman
Roy Hinman, 62, of Ponca City, OK, left this life on November 15, 2022. After the traditional Noon Feast, the funeral will be held at 2:00 PM, Friday, November, 18, 2022, at the Ponca Tribal Cultural Center with Reverend Dr. Louis Headman officiating, assisted by Pastor Jim White. Burial will immediately follow at the Ponca Tribal Cemetery. Arrangements are under the direction of Trout Funeral Home & Crematory, 505 W. Grand Ave., Ponca City, OK, 74601.
Ronald Johnson – A True Pioneer
Telling the History of Claremore…one story at a time. As published in the Claremore Daily Progress on November 19, 2011 by Larry Larkin, Progress Correspondent. A true pioneer was laid to rest this past week. Claremore’s own Ronnie L. Johnson, the first Oklahoma Highway Patrol black trooper died November 13. He was 79. “Lieutenant Johnson was a trailblazer who led the way for countless other African American troopers to serve with distinction,” Governor Mary Fallin said in a news release, “The law enforcement community and the entire state of Oklahoma owe him a debt of gratitude for his service, his commitment to law enforcement, and the courage he displayed by being the first of a long and still growing list of African-American state troopers.”
Oklahoma Players Recall Final Moments Under Lincoln Riley, Reflect on 12 Months of Change
With Bedlam on the horizon, it was just 12 brief months ago that Riley bolted following a disastrous defeat, but sometimes it feels like Brent Venables has been here longer.
Oklahoma football legend Teddy Lehman defends Brent Venables as Sooners head coach
This season has not been not what Oklahoma football fans expected this season under Brent Venables. In his first season as head coach after taking over for Lincoln Riley, who left for USC, Venables’ Sooners are just 5-5, not in the College Football Playoff picture, nor the Big 12 title picture. Some fans of the program wondered if it was the right move for the school. However, Oklahoma legend and former linebacker Teddy Lehman pumped the brakes and defended Venables.
Oklahoma universities named as best in the region
Oklahoma City University, Oklahoma Christian University, Oklahoma Baptist University, Oklahoma State University and The University of Oklahoma have been named as top colleges by The Princeton Review. The review site named the Oklahoma universities to its “2023 Best Colleges: Region by Region” list based on results gathered from students. Students...
It’s official: SCHEELS plans to open Tulsa location in 2024
TULSA, Okla. — The above video is from previous coverage. SCHEELS has confirmed that it will open its first location in Oklahoma, stationed at Tulsa’s Woodland Hills mall. Earlier this month, the Tulsa City Council approved the rezoning of a new tax district so SCHEELS could open. “This...
Abby Chamberlin
Abby Chamberlin and Carly Hill, from left, competed in the FCCLA District Star Event on Thursday in Blackwell. Abby and Carly placed first in the Repurposed and Redesign Event. For this event the two repurposed a tire and wood from a headboard into a feed trough, for farm animals. They will compete at Regionals in February. FCCLA (Family, Career and Community Leaders of America) is a national…
Highway headaches north of Owasso
The northbound US-169 on-ramp from SH-20E/116th St. N. near Owasso will be closed from 9 a.m. Monday through 7 a.m. Wednesday morning as part of an ongoing pavement rehabilitation project. Meanwhile, US-169 narrows to one lane between 106th St. N. and SH-20W through early 2023 Northbound US-169 intermittently narrows to...
American Classic eateries in Claremore
Boomarang Diner is a great option for a quick and tasty lunch. Enjoy the 50s-themed décor and atmosphere while waiting on your chicken fried steak sandwich or delicious cheeseburger. CARL’S CONEY ISLAND. Located in NeMar Center on Will Rogers Boulevard, Carl’s Coney Island has been serving coneys, tamales,...
OSU Extension to host 2022 Winter Crops School
Body STILLWATER, Okla. – Certified crop advisors, producers and farmers/ranchers are encouraged to take part in the 2022 Winter Crops School scheduled for Dec. 14-15 at Oklahoma State University’s Student Union. Experts from OSU, University of Missouri, Kansas State University, Texas A&M, University of Arkansas, University of Georgia...
8 to be inducted into Oklahoma Hall of Fame
The Oklahoma Hall of Fame is welcoming eight inductees on Thursday, November 17.
NOC hosts Access to Success program
Body Northern Oklahoma College held its first annual ‘Access to Success’ in the Cultural Engagement Center at NOC Tonkawa on Tuesday. Over 40 Native American high school students attended the four-hour session to learn about NOC. Students from Tonkawa, Pawnee, Pawhuska, Enid, Frontier, Shidler, and Crescent attended the event.
