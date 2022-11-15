Read full article on original website
Coastal Flood Advisory issued for Cameron Island, Kenedy Island, Willacy Island by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-19 16:12:00 CST Expires: 2022-11-20 18:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Activity on the beach and in the water must be avoided to ensure life safety and avoid catastrophic consequences. Target Area: Cameron Island; Kenedy Island; Willacy Island COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST SUNDAY HIGH SURF ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST SUNDAY HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH SUNDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...For the Coastal Flood Advisory, minor coastal flooding. For the High Surf Advisory, large breaking waves of 7 to 11 feet in the surf zone. For the High Rip Current Risk, dangerous life threatening rip currents. * WHERE...Kenedy Island, Willacy Island and Cameron Island. * WHEN...Until 6 PM CST Sunday. * IMPACTS...For the coastal flooding: Nuisance flooding is occurring and will continue, with water reaching or pushing into the dunes on South Padre Island. Vehicles, except those with four wheel drive and high wheel bases, will be unable to be driven on the beach and even they may be at risk from stalling. This includes locations north of Public Beach Access #3 where beaches are narrow. Beach erosion is underway and will worsen with the continued pounding surf. Life-threatening swimming and surfing conditions will continue. Rip currents and the rough surf will be deadly for swimmers who venture in beyond waist deep.
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Orleans by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-19 03:42:00 EST Expires: 2022-11-20 07:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Periods of snow will result in snow covered roads and limited visibilities. Slow down and use caution while driving. Submit snow reports through our website or social media. Target Area: Orleans WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM EST SUNDAY * WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations of 3 to 5 inches. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph. * WHERE...Orleans county. * WHEN...Until 7 AM EST Sunday. Most of the snow will fall this morning, and then again tonight with a break during this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions.
Lake Effect Snow Warning issued for Southern Oneida by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-20 04:00:00 EST Expires: 2022-11-21 04:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Southern Oneida LAKE EFFECT SNOW WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM EST MONDAY * WHAT...Heavy lake effect snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 10 to 18 inches north of the NY Thruway...and 2 to 9 inches south of the Thruway. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph. * WHERE...Southern Oneida county. * WHEN...From 4 AM Sunday to 4 AM EST Monday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. Areas of blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Heavy lake effect snow will begin early this morning and be heaviest during the daytime hours where rates could approach 1 to 2 inches per hour. Rates will decrease later this evening as the snow lifts northward. Snow will quickly accumulate on roadways, making traveling difficult. Strong wind gusts will result in blowing snow and whiteout conditions. Experimental content below...do not use operationally To view the experimental polygons please see: http://www.weather.gov/buf/lespolygon COORD...4362 7509 4359 7519 4342 7550 4348 7581 4342 7586 4327 7586 4324 7565 4325 7550 4326 7517 4332 7509 TIME Y22M11D20T1200Z-Y22M11D20T1800Z COORD...4345 7509 4350 7539 4342 7550 4348 7581 4342 7586 4316 7588 4316 7567 4312 7568 4304 7520 4312 7514 TIME Y22M11D20T1800Z-Y22M11D21T0000Z COORD...4335 7563 4344 7567 4348 7581 4342 7586 4318 7587 4316 7567 4311 7565 4303 7551 4306 7536 4323 7534 TIME Y22M11D21T0000Z-Y22M11D21T0600Z
Coastal Flood Advisory issued for Aransas Islands, Calhoun Islands, Kleberg Islands by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-20 02:21:00 CST Expires: 2022-11-21 18:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Aransas Islands; Calhoun Islands; Kleberg Islands; Nueces Islands COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST MONDAY HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK NOW IN EFFECT THROUGH MONDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...For the Coastal Flood Advisory, minor coastal flooding. For the High Rip Current Risk, dangerous rip currents. * WHERE...Aransas Islands, Kleberg Islands, Nueces Islands and Calhoun Islands Counties. * WHEN...For the Coastal Flood Advisory, until 6 PM CST Monday. For the High Rip Current Risk, through Monday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Flooding of lots, parks, and roads with only isolated road closures expected. Rip currents can sweep even the most experienced swimmers away from shore into deeper water. These rip currents can become life-threatening to anyone entering the surf.
Freezing Fog Advisory issued for Central Oregon, North Central Oregon by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-20 00:17:00 PST Expires: 2022-11-20 12:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Also, be alert for frost on bridge decks causing slippery roads. People with respiratory illness should follow their physician`s advice for dealing with high levels of air pollution during periods of stagnant air. State air quality agencies highly recommend that no outdoor burning occur and that residential wood burning devices be limited as much as possible. According to state air quality agencies, prolonged periods of stagnant air can hold pollutants close to the ground where people live and breathe. Check with your local burn agency for any current restrictions in your area. Target Area: Central Oregon; North Central Oregon FREEZING FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON PST TODAY AIR STAGNATION ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM PST MONDAY * WHAT...For the Air Stagnation Advisory, poor air quality. For the Freezing Fog Advisory, visibility one quarter mile or less in freezing fog. * WHERE...North Central Oregon and Central Oregon. * WHEN...For the Air Stagnation Advisory, until 3 PM PST Monday. For the Freezing Fog Advisory, until noon PST Sunday. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility and potential frost on bridges. Poor air quality may cause issues for people with respiratory problems.
Wind Advisory issued for Northern Berkshire, Southern Berkshire by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-20 09:00:00 EST Expires: 2022-11-20 22:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Northern Berkshire; Southern Berkshire WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING TO 10 PM EST THIS EVENING * WHAT...West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected. * WHERE...The Mohawk Valley region, Capital Region, Schoharie County, northeast Catskills and Helderbergs, and the northern and central Taconics of eastern New York, and the Berkshires in western Massachusetts. * WHEN...From 9 AM this morning to 10 PM EST this evening. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
Wind Advisory issued for Barnstable, Dukes, Nantucket, Northern Worcester by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-20 09:00:00 EST Expires: 2022-11-20 22:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Barnstable; Dukes; Nantucket; Northern Worcester; Western Franklin; Western Hampden; Western Hampshire WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING TO 10 PM EST THIS EVENING * WHAT...West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected. * WHERE...Western Franklin MA, Northern Worcester MA, Western Hampshire MA, Western Hampden MA, Barnstable MA, Dukes MA and Nantucket MA Counties. * WHEN...From 9 AM this morning to 10 PM EST this evening. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
Winter Storm Warning issued for Cass, Northern Berrien, Southern Berrien by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-20 06:46:00 EST Expires: 2022-11-20 07:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Cass; Northern Berrien; Southern Berrien WINTER STORM WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 7 AM EST THIS MORNING Lake effect snow showers continue to weaken this morning. As such, the warning will be allowed to expire. Treacherous travel conditions are likely through the morning hours as clean up operations continue. Areas of blowing snow are possible through today with westerly wind gusts near 20 mph.
Freeze Warning issued for Hudson by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-20 20:00:00 EST Expires: 2022-11-21 10:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. Target Area: Hudson FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 8 PM THIS EVENING TO 10 AM EST MONDAY * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 25 expected. * WHERE...In New Jersey, Hudson County. In New York, New York (Manhattan), Bronx, Richmond (Staten Island), Kings (Brooklyn), Northern Queens, Southern Queens and Southern Nassau Counties. * WHEN...From 8 PM this evening to 10 AM EST Monday. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The growing season will be coming to an end for these areas Monday November 21, and Frost Advisories and Freeze Warnings will no longer be issued for this season after Monday.
High Surf Advisory issued for Coastal Broward County, Coastal Miami Dade County by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-20 13:00:00 EST Expires: 2022-11-21 19:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Do not drive through flooded roadways. Inexperienced swimmers should remain out of the water due to dangerous surf conditions. Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Coastal Broward County; Coastal Miami Dade County COASTAL FLOOD STATEMENT IN EFFECT THROUGH MONDAY EVENING HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH TUESDAY MORNING HIGH SURF ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 7 PM EST MONDAY * WHAT...For the High Surf Advisory, large breaking waves of 4 to 8 feet expected in the surf zone. For the Coastal Flood Statement, isolated minor coastal flooding. For the High Rip Current Risk, dangerous rip currents expected. * WHERE...Coastal Broward and Coastal Miami-Dade Counties. * WHEN...For the High Surf Advisory, from 1 PM this afternoon to 7 PM EST Monday. For the Coastal Flood Statement, through Monday evening. For the High Rip Current Risk, through Tuesday morning. * IMPACTS...Some water on low lying roads and property. Dangerous swimming and surfing conditions and localized beach erosion. Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
Air Stagnation Advisory issued for Foothills of the Blue Mountains of Washington by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-20 00:17:00 PST Expires: 2022-11-21 15:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Also, be alert for frost on bridge decks causing slippery roads. People with respiratory illness should follow their physician`s advice for dealing with high levels of air pollution during periods of stagnant air. State air quality agencies highly recommend that no outdoor burning occur and that residential wood burning devices be limited as much as possible. According to state air quality agencies, prolonged periods of stagnant air can hold pollutants close to the ground where people live and breathe. Check with your local burn agency for any current restrictions in your area. Target Area: Foothills of the Blue Mountains of Washington AIR STAGNATION ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM PST MONDAY FREEZING FOG ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON PST TODAY * WHAT...For the Air Stagnation Advisory, poor air quality. For the Freezing Fog Advisory, visibility one quarter mile or less in freezing fog. * WHERE...In Oregon, Foothills of the Northern Blue Mountains of Oregon. In Washington, Foothills of the Blue Mountains of Washington. * WHEN...For the Air Stagnation Advisory, until 3 PM PST Monday. For the Freezing Fog Advisory, until noon PST Sunday. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility and potential frost on bridges. Poor air quality may cause issues for people with respiratory problems.
Frost Advisory issued for Mendocino Coast, Northern Humboldt Coast by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-20 00:59:00 PST Expires: 2022-11-20 09:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Frost Advisories and Freeze Warnings are issued during the local growing season as defined by climatology and local agriculture experts. Once the growing season has ended these statements will no longer be issued until the spring. Target Area: Mendocino Coast; Northern Humboldt Coast; Southwestern Humboldt; Southwestern Mendocino Interior FROST ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PST THIS MORNING * WHAT...Temperatures as low as 34 will result in frost formation. * WHERE...Northern Humboldt Coast, Southwestern Humboldt, Mendocino Coast and Southwestern Mendocino Interior Counties. * WHEN...Until 9 AM PST this morning. * IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered.
Special Weather Statement issued for Bristol Bay by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-20 15:00:00 AKST Expires: 2022-11-20 16:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Bristol Bay FREEZING RAIN POSSIBLE TODAY THROUGH TONIGHT Dillingham and inland areas up to Koliganek and New Stuyahok may see freezing rain/drizzle today into tonight. Any ice accumulations that occur are expected to be minimal with a transition to periods of plain rain and wintry mix.
Special Weather Statement issued for Southeastern St. Lawrence, Southern Franklin by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-20 03:39:00 EST Expires: 2022-11-20 15:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Southeastern St. Lawrence; Southern Franklin; Southwestern St. Lawrence; Western Essex Gusty Winds and Blowing Snow Across the Area Today Areas of blowing snow are expected to develop later this morning as west winds gust in excess of 30 MPH at times. Be prepared for rapidly changing conditions and snow covered roads. Slow down and allow extra time when traveling.
Freeze Warning issued for Northeast Clark County by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-21 02:00:00 PST Expires: 2022-11-21 08:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Target Area: Northeast Clark County FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 8 AM PST MONDAY * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures 28 to 32 degrees expected. * WHERE...Northeast Clark County. * WHEN...From 2 AM to 8 AM PST Monday. * IMPACTS...Freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.
Rip Current Statement issued for Bolivar Peninsula, Brazoria Islands, Galveston Island by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-20 03:06:00 CST Expires: 2022-11-21 12:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Bolivar Peninsula; Brazoria Islands; Galveston Island; Matagorda Islands HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH MONDAY MORNING * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents. * WHERE...Matagorda Islands, Brazoria Islands, Galveston Island and Bolivar Peninsula Counties. * WHEN...Through Monday morning. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
Beach Hazards Statement issued for Coastal Indian River, Coastal Martin, Coastal St. Lucie by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-20 04:00:00 EST Expires: 2022-11-21 03:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Coastal Indian River; Coastal Martin; Coastal St. Lucie; Coastal Volusia; Mainland Northern Brevard; Mainland Southern Brevard; Northern Brevard Barrier Islands; Southern Brevard Barrier Islands BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE TONIGHT * WHAT...A strong southward flowing longshore current is expected in the surf zone. * WHERE...Volusia, Brevard, Indian River, Saint Lucie and Martin Coasts. * WHEN...Through late tonight. * IMPACTS...North to northeast winds 20 to 25 mph will produce a strong southward flowing longshore current at the beaches, which can knock swimmers off their feet or into deeper water, making them more susceptible to dangerous rip currents. The longshore current will also increase the risk of rip currents near piers and jetties.
Winter Weather Advisory issued for St Lawrence Island and Bering Strait Coast by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-20 06:00:00 AKST Expires: 2022-11-21 18:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. Target Area: St Lawrence Island and Bering Strait Coast WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM THIS MORNING TO 6 PM AKST MONDAY * WHAT...Snow and blowing snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 6 inches. Visibility reduced to one half mile or less at times in blowing snow. Winds gusting as high as 50 mph. * WHERE...St Lawrence Island and Bering Strait Coast. * WHEN...From 6 AM this morning to 6 PM AKST Monday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. Areas of blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility.
Coastal Flood Statement issued for Coastal Palm Beach County by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-20 05:10:00 EST Expires: 2022-11-21 19:00:00 EST Urgency: Unknown Severity: Unknown Certainty: Unknown Instruction: Do not drive through flooded roadways. Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Coastal Palm Beach County COASTAL FLOOD STATEMENT REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH MONDAY EVENING HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH TUESDAY MORNING HIGH SURF ADVISORY IS CANCELLED * WHAT...For the Coastal Flood Statement, isolated minor coastal flooding. For the High Rip Current Risk, dangerous rip currents. * WHERE...Coastal Palm Beach County. * WHEN...For the Coastal Flood Statement, through Monday evening. For the High Rip Current Risk, through Tuesday morning. * IMPACTS...Some water on low lying roads and property. Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
High Wind Warning issued for Northern Sweet Grass by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-20 01:39:00 MST Expires: 2022-11-20 12:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Use extra caution and consider postponing travel until winds subside, or take an alternate route. Target Area: Northern Sweet Grass HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON MST TODAY * WHAT...West winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts to around 60 mph occurring. * WHERE...Northern Sweet Grass. * WHEN...Until Noon MST today. * IMPACTS...Strong crosswinds will make travel difficult along Interstate 90 from Springdale to Big Timber.
