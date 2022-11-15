Effective: 2022-11-20 04:00:00 EST Expires: 2022-11-21 03:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Coastal Indian River; Coastal Martin; Coastal St. Lucie; Coastal Volusia; Mainland Northern Brevard; Mainland Southern Brevard; Northern Brevard Barrier Islands; Southern Brevard Barrier Islands BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE TONIGHT * WHAT...A strong southward flowing longshore current is expected in the surf zone. * WHERE...Volusia, Brevard, Indian River, Saint Lucie and Martin Coasts. * WHEN...Through late tonight. * IMPACTS...North to northeast winds 20 to 25 mph will produce a strong southward flowing longshore current at the beaches, which can knock swimmers off their feet or into deeper water, making them more susceptible to dangerous rip currents. The longshore current will also increase the risk of rip currents near piers and jetties.

BREVARD COUNTY, FL ・ 4 HOURS AGO