Chicago, IL

Two teens shot inside West Pullman home

 5 days ago

Two teens shot inside West Pullman home

CHICAGO (CBS)-- Two teens were shot inside a home in the West Pullman neighborhood.

According to police, officers responded to a home in the 11600 block of South Yale around 12:40 a.m. and found an 18-year-old and a 15-year-old with gunshot wounds.

Police said the 18-year-old male was shot in the leg, hand and chest. He was taken to Christ Hospital in critical condition.

The 15-year-old was found laying on the floor unresponsive with a gunshot to his head. He was taken to Comer Children's Hospital in critical condition.

Police recovered two handguns from the scene.

No arrests have been made.

