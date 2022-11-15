ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ottawa County, MI

20-vehicle crash closes southbound US-131 in Kalamazoo

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Over 20 cars and a semi-truck were involved in a crash on US-131 that closed its southbound lanes, according to the Michigan Department of Transportation. Several people were injured, according to Kalamazoo County Sheriff's Office. Northbound lanes opened around 3 p.m., but southbound lanes remained closed.
KALAMAZOO, MI
Woman charged with driving recklessly in fatal Kalamazoo County crash

KALAMAZOO COUNTY, Mich. — Criminal charges have been authorized for a deadly crash in Kalamazoo County from 13 months ago. Dangerous roads: 20-vehicle crash closes southbound US-131 in Kalamazoo. Tiyena Williams allegedly killed Demarrious Bishop while driving recklessly through Richland in 2021, according to investigators. Williams was intentionally swerving...
KALAMAZOO COUNTY, MI
51-Year-Old Man Killed In A Multi-vehicle Accident In Kalamazoo (Kalamazoo, MI)

The Michigan State Police reported a two-vehicle collision on Monday. The accident occurred on Sprinkle Road near the Interstate 94 overpass at around 8:30 a.m. The officials reported that a black Toyota SUV was driving down Sprinkle road when the driver tried to overtake another vehicle. In his attempt to do so, he lost control and veered off the roadway. The vehicle then crashed into a utility pole.
KALAMAZOO, MI
Plainwell JBS Plant Allegedly Stays Open After Death

During the early morning hours of Friday, November 18th, a man allegedly had a heart attack at the JBS factory in Plainwell and his coworkers were told to work around his lifeless body. Of course, as with any death, the scene should be preserved until local police and trained medical...
PLAINWELL, MI
Muskegon man on the run after assaulting deputy

Sheriff’s Office says Randy Rinard is armed and dangerous. The Muskegon County Sheriff’s office says it is looking for a man considered to be armed and dangerous. Authorities say a deputy had approached 45-year-old Randy Rinard around 3:00 Saturday under suspicion that Rinard was driving a stolen car.
MUSKEGON COUNTY, MI
2 assault victims hit with rebar in downtown GR

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A suspect is in custody after a pair of assaults reported in downtown Grand Rapids Sunday morning. The Grand Rapids Police Department (GRPD) says officers arrived to the area of Fulton Street and Ionia Avenue at 10:15 a.m. to learn two individual assaults had occurred nearby.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
MSP investigating shooting on Friday in Newaygo Co.

On Friday, Troopers from the MSP Hart Post investigated a shooting death at 80th and Sleeper in Newaygo County. Despite rumors circulating on social media Friday afternoon, Michigan State Police say there was no threat to the community. They say based on preliminary findings it is believed that the victim...
NEWAYGO COUNTY, MI
Grand Rapids, MI
