WWMTCw
20-vehicle crash closes southbound US-131 in Kalamazoo
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Over 20 cars and a semi-truck were involved in a crash on US-131 that closed its southbound lanes, according to the Michigan Department of Transportation. Several people were injured, according to Kalamazoo County Sheriff's Office. Northbound lanes opened around 3 p.m., but southbound lanes remained closed.
Several Injured In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In Kalamazoo (Kalamazoo, MI)
According to the Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Office, a multi-vehicle crash was reported in Kalamazoo. Officials confirmed that several people were injured due to the accident.
WWMTCw
Woman charged with driving recklessly in fatal Kalamazoo County crash
KALAMAZOO COUNTY, Mich. — Criminal charges have been authorized for a deadly crash in Kalamazoo County from 13 months ago. Dangerous roads: 20-vehicle crash closes southbound US-131 in Kalamazoo. Tiyena Williams allegedly killed Demarrious Bishop while driving recklessly through Richland in 2021, according to investigators. Williams was intentionally swerving...
4 arrested for breaking into Kalamazoo business
Four people were arrested early Saturday morning after they allegedly broke into a Kalamazoo business.
Police close U.S. 131 for multiple crashes with heaviest snow on the way
GRAND RAPIDS, MI – Police have closed parts of U.S. 131 In Allegan and Kalamazoo counties on Friday, Nov 18, after multiple crashes. The crashes are among many reported in West Michigan the area where lake-effect snow has made driving treacherous, police said. State police closed northbound U.S. 131...
51-Year-Old Man Killed In A Multi-vehicle Accident In Kalamazoo (Kalamazoo, MI)
The Michigan State Police reported a two-vehicle collision on Monday. The accident occurred on Sprinkle Road near the Interstate 94 overpass at around 8:30 a.m. The officials reported that a black Toyota SUV was driving down Sprinkle road when the driver tried to overtake another vehicle. In his attempt to do so, he lost control and veered off the roadway. The vehicle then crashed into a utility pole.
Dive team looks for evidence after body found near South Haven
Divers were looking for more evidence Thursday after the body of a man from Kalamazoo was found near South Haven.
West Michigan roads turn icy with snow, dozens of crashes and slide-offs reported
GRAND RAPIDS, MI -- As heavy snow falls in waves across West Michigan, police and firefighters are responding to dozens of crashes and slide-offs. Roads turned slick as night fell in West Michigan. A Michigan Department of Transportation map at 7:15 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 17 showed four different crashes on...
1 killed in Sprinkle Road crash
Both directions of Sprinkle Road south of I-94 are shut down following a crash.
Section of narrower Terrace Street opens in downtown Muskegon
MUSKEGON, MI – The first phase of the project to narrow Terrace Street in downtown is complete, and the new slimmer road now is open to motorists. The section of Terrace between Webster Avenue and Shoreline Drive closed in early September so that two lanes of the then four-lane divided boulevard could be removed.
What’s being built off US-131 near Rockford? Big plans in the works
ROCKFORD, MI — If you’re looking for a bite to eat or some shopping just off US-131 near Rockford, you’ll soon have new options. A multi-tenant retail construction project in Algoma Township just north of 10 Mile Road near the Rockford Meijer has begun, soon to host at least one restaurant.
Police searching for suspect who touched multiple women inappropriately in public in Ottawa Co.
OTTAWA COUNTY, Mich. — Police are searching for a suspect accused of publicly groping women on two separate occasions in late October. The Ottawa County Sheriff's Office says they received complaints of a man approaching women in shopping centers and touching them inappropriately. Deputies believe the same man was...
Plainwell JBS Plant Allegedly Stays Open After Death
During the early morning hours of Friday, November 18th, a man allegedly had a heart attack at the JBS factory in Plainwell and his coworkers were told to work around his lifeless body. Of course, as with any death, the scene should be preserved until local police and trained medical...
Greenville man charged in connection with shooting near middle school
The Greenville Department of Public Safety says an active shooting situation happened Wednesday, near a school, which led to the arrest of one person.
wgvunews.org
Muskegon man on the run after assaulting deputy
Sheriff’s Office says Randy Rinard is armed and dangerous. The Muskegon County Sheriff’s office says it is looking for a man considered to be armed and dangerous. Authorities say a deputy had approached 45-year-old Randy Rinard around 3:00 Saturday under suspicion that Rinard was driving a stolen car.
Police identify man found dead in Grand River in downtown Grand Rapids
GRAND RAPIDS, MI -- Police have identified a person found dead in the Grand River in downtown Grand Rapids as 41-year-old Scott Hardy. Grand Rapids police said autopsy results are pending. Hardy’s body was found about 7:25 a.m. Nov. 11 under the Bridge Street Bridge. Police said a fisherman...
Fox17
2 assault victims hit with rebar in downtown GR
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A suspect is in custody after a pair of assaults reported in downtown Grand Rapids Sunday morning. The Grand Rapids Police Department (GRPD) says officers arrived to the area of Fulton Street and Ionia Avenue at 10:15 a.m. to learn two individual assaults had occurred nearby.
bigrapidsdailynews.com
MSP investigating shooting on Friday in Newaygo Co.
On Friday, Troopers from the MSP Hart Post investigated a shooting death at 80th and Sleeper in Newaygo County. Despite rumors circulating on social media Friday afternoon, Michigan State Police say there was no threat to the community. They say based on preliminary findings it is believed that the victim...
Police looking for runaway Allegan County teenager
Police are looking for a runaway teenager in the Allegan County area.
10-story apartment building, food hall approved for downtown Grand Rapids
GRAND RAPIDS, MI — A 10-story building with 432 market-rate apartments, a food hall, brewery or distillery, and an additional retail building could be coming to Division Avenue just south of Wealthy Street. The project, approved by the Grand Rapids Planning Commission Nov. 10, is being led by Jon...
The Grand Rapids Press
