Self-storage company opens first Lehigh Valley location
HANOVER TWP., Pa. - A self-storage company has expanded into the Lehigh Valley. Guardian Storage opened its new location off of Airport Road in Hanover Township, Lehigh County, the company said Thursday. The facility, called Allentown Airport Road, offers four stories of rentable space, with a variety of unit sizes,...
Frozen turkey drive held at Coca-Cola Park in Allentown
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Birds, not Pigs, were in the spotlight Friday at Coca-Cola Park. Provident Bank, New Bethany Ministries, and the Lehigh Valley IronPigs teamed up for their third annual frozen turkey drive. They were trying to collect 1,000 turkeys for distribution in the area. They seemed to be off...
Winter Village in Easton to open
EASTON, Pa. -- Easton is set to open its outdoor Winter Village Friday afternoon. Visitors can shop and ice skate around Centre Square. Vendors will have plenty of tasty holiday treats and trinkets on offer. The Winter Village will be open from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Friday. It will...
Aldi opens new South Whitehall store
S. WHITEHALL TWP., Pa. - There's a new place to buy groceries in Lehigh County. Aldi welcomed shoppers to its new location in South Whitehall Township on Thursday. A ribbon-cutting was held at the store at 3235 Hamilton Blvd., not far from Dorney Park. Aldi, which opened its first United...
Lehigh Valley's largest indoor garage sale is back
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - What's being called the Lehigh Valley's largest indoor garage sale back at the Allentown Fairgrounds this weekend. The "Super Gigantic Garage Sale" brings more than 200 sellers under one roof. The sale features a mix of new and used items and collectibles. It runs until 5 p.m....
Some homeowners, landlords to be eligible for 'Whole Home Repair Program'
HARRISBURG, Pa. - There's a program on the way to help some homeowners and landlords fix up homes in Pennsylvania. Local officials and politicians talked about the Whole Home Repair Program Friday in Allentown. It will offer $125 million in grants and loans. Some low-income homeowners and landlords who own...
Tower City EMA manager recognized
TOWER CITY — The Keystone Emergency Management Association recognized Stephen Bohr, emergency manager, at Monday’s borough council meeting. Bohr, who has been praised for his handling of the flooding in 2018, has been working to get a CERT training program off the ground at Williams Valley High School. He was joined at the meeting by his EMS partner, John Hoke, and by John M. Matz, KEMA Eastern Area president and Schuylkill County emergency management coordinator. Matz presented Bohr with the Municipal Emergency Management Award for Excellence.
Funding secured for Lehigh Valley Health Network's emergency department
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - $6.5 million from the state's Redevelopment Assistance Capital Program will go to the Lehigh Valley Health Network's 17th St. Emergency Department in Allentown. The money will be used to relocate and expand the city's emergency department which has not been renovated in over 30 years. The proposed...
Eat, Sip, Shop: Non-profit coffee company, employing individuals with special needs, opening 2 more Lehigh Valley locations
EASTON, Pa. - More locations are brewing for a Lehigh Valley-based, non-profit coffee company. Seth & Co. Special Brew, which aims to create valued work opportunities for people with intellectual and developmental disabilities, is planning to open two more outposts in Easton and Hanover Township, Lehigh County in the coming months.
Wyomissing's own Taylor Swift continues to break records
BERKS COUNTY, Pa. – Wyomissing's own Taylor Swift continues to break records: Ticketmaster reports more than 2 million tickets were sold Tuesday ahead of her upcoming tour. That's the most sold for any artist in a single day. However, the record high demand also returned record high issues with the Ticketmaster website, which resulted in a lack of tickets for continued sales.
LVPC takes dim view of Lower Saucon landfill expansion
The proposed expansion of the Bethlehem Landfill in Lower Saucon Township is probably going to move forward. Even opponents of the plan say that, after a 4-1 preliminary vote by township council. That did not stop township Councilwoman Priscilla deLeon from taking her case against expansion to the Lehigh Valley...
Wintry feel Sunday but dry; temperatures rebound next week
SUNDAY: Partly to mostly sunny, windy, and cold. High: 35. MONDAY: Mostly sunny and breezy at times. High: 41, Low: 25. The cold continues to be the big weather story for our weekend as high temperatures Saturday were even lower compared to the end of this past work and school week. Typical highs this time of the year should still be in the low 50s. While the weather will remain dry and sunny for the remainder of the weekend, temperatures will continue to get colder giving us more of a January feel. Sunday is expected to feature highs just a few degrees above freezing along with gustier winds and wind chills down in the teens to start the day and likely only in the 20s even during the afternoon. The cold and wind begin to ease on Monday, at least a little, before it's a return to more seasonable temperatures for holiday travel Tuesday, Wednesday, and the Thanksgiving holiday with continued sunshine and highs around 50 degrees. Black Friday looks to be our next unsettled day with what now seems to be just a rain event.
Hershey's new lineup of holiday chocolates
HERSHEY, Pa. -- Hershey's just dropped a new line of products in hopes to help inspire your holiday celebrations. For the first time ever, Hershey's is selling a Milk Hot Chocolate Bombs. Plus, its milk chocolate bars are all decked out for the holidays with 24 varieties of seasonal imprinted...
Coffee, creativity converge at Emmaus' new cafe and art studio
EMMAUS, Pa. - Coffee and creativity converge at a new cafe and art studio in Lehigh County. Art Beat Studio & Cafe, offering specialty coffee, baked goods and local art, opened Aug. 28 at 432 State Ave. in Emmaus, next to Life Advance Fitness. The business is divided into two...
Christmas tree to be lit in Reading next week
READING, Pa. - A Christmas tree lighting event will be held in Reading next week. The lighting will take place Tuesday at 6 p.m. on the southeast corner of Fifth and Penn streets. The lighting ceremony will feature performances by the Reading High School Vocal Company, a dance performance by...
Allentown rehab facility offers grants to staff; wants them to think outside the box to improve patient care
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - A nonprofit rehabilitation facility in Allentown is encouraging a think-tank environment for its staff, offering innovation grants for workers to come up with creative ways to improve patient care. As an occupational therapist, Allison Cole helps patients get back to doing everyday activities people often take for...
Lights at the Lake brighten up Jim Thorpe, all for a good cause, for a 2nd season
JIM THORPE, Pa. - As the holidays draw nearer, we're finding more opportunities to see those beautiful lights pop up all over Pennsylvania. 69 News visited the Poconos Friday night to check out "Lights at the Lake." Organizers say it's shining brighter this year, and all proceeds go straight to a good cause.
Reading man continues to aid loved ones in Puerto Rico
READING, Pa. — A tropical climate, ice hockey, and an effort to help those in need combine for an odd trio, but to one Reading man, it all made sense. "In my mind, I'm merging three things together, hurricane relief efforts, which is the backbone of something I love to do and talk about, the Reading Royals association, and the Puerto Rico Hockey Association," said Vic Corcino, who was on the ground years ago when a hurricane hit.
Allentown scrap yard fire sends up black smoke
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - The Allentown Fire Department was called out to the EMR scrap yard Saturday morning. The scrap yard is located at 13th and Sumner streets in Allentown. A fire started outside the facility's building where a large black plume of smoke could be seen. Crews put down oil...
'Just a crazy day': Residents forced from their homes after gas spill in Bethlehem speak out
BETHLEHEM, Pa. - People displaced by the fuel spill at West Union Boulevard and Paul Avenue Thursday had to go to Nitschmann Middle School, where the Red Cross set up a shelter in the auditorium. The Red Cross estimated it had more than 150 people in the shelter at one...
