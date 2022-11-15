ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wyoming State

Comments / 0

Related
104.7 KISS FM

Interesting Facts About Wyoming You Need To Know

Wyoming is truly a wonderful place. Other states might overlook us, but some very historical and significate things have happened in the state. We found some interesting facts about the Cowboy State that you might not know. Did you know that the first-ever Dude Ranch is here in Wyoming? Cool, right?
WYOMING STATE
104.7 KISS FM

Wyoming Driving VS. City Driving

If you have ever lived in a major city you know how bad the traffic can be. Not just on the highways, but through the downtown areas and neighborhoods. Out here in Wyoming daily driving is a bit different. Sure we have our problems way out West, but which type...
WYOMING STATE
104.7 KISS FM

Inmates in the Honor Farm Help Grow Sagebrush Throughout Wyoming

The Sagebrush Prison Project was successful in its quest to "re-establish" sagebrush on reclaimed abandoned mine lands throughout the Cowboy State according to Josh Oakleaf, Project Manager and Vegetation Coordinator with the Wyoming DEQ Abandoned Landmines Division in a recent press release. Oakleaf noted that this year six inmates at...
WYOMING STATE
104.7 KISS FM

Wyomingites Are Really Excited For Thanksgiving Foods

You're not going to be shocked when I say that Turkey is the most eaten food at Thanksgiving. Turkey is just ahead of mashed potatoes and stuffing/dressing. My favorite items at Thanksgiving are the mashed potatoes, moms homemade rolls and pie. I could do without Turkey and would rather have all the other stuff. Although, we usually have some sort of venison on the table and that's definitely on the plate.
WYOMING STATE
104.7 KISS FM

Texas Man Allegedly Steals 2K From First National Bank of Gillette

A Texas man was arrested on Wednedsay for allegedly stealing $2,000 dollars from the First National Bank of Gillette. Preston Selph, 33, was charged with robbery after allegedly passing a note to a bank teller. According to Deputy Chief of Police Brent Wasson, the note requested $2,000 and he was provided with that amount before leaving.
GILLETTE, WY
104.7 KISS FM

104.7 KISS FM

Casper, WY
9K+
Followers
8K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

104.7 KISS FM plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Casper, Wyoming. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy