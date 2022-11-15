ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

Comments / 0

Related
The Center Square

Paxton vows to protect interstate Rio Grande Compact over Biden administration objection

(The Center Square) – After years of dispute and finally reaching an historic agreement over the use of water from the Rio Grande River, the states of Texas, New Mexico and Colorado are requesting a special master, and eventually the U.S. Supreme Court, to approve their settlement terms in light of a recent objection raised by the Biden administration. Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton says he will fight on their behalf after the states finally resolved a dispute over an 84-year-old compact that Texas sued...
TEXAS STATE
eenews.net

EPA backs Trump-era plan for air pollution in Mountain West

To the chagrin of environmental groups, the Biden administration is endorsing a Trump-era decision regarding major Mountain West polluters, even as they continue to belch thousands of tons of pollution linked to clouded vistas at the Grand Canyon and other federal landmarks across three states. Under an EPA plan finalized...
UTAH STATE
eenews.net

FERC meeting: Grid rules, a boost for gas and Manchin

The Federal Energy Regulatory Commission moved Thursday to boost the reliability of the power system by addressing regulatory gaps that could strain the grid as renewable projects proliferate. In response to recent grid disturbances at solar and wind farms nationwide, FERC directed the North American Electric Reliability Corp., or NERC,...
OREGON STATE
eenews.net

How beating up Big Oil helped Dems hold the Senate

Republicans expected the high price of gas to hand them a midterm sweep. Instead, it might have helped Democrats win the race that delivered them the Senate. Nevada’s Democratic Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto spent months blasting GOP nominee Adam Laxalt over his ties to Big Oil. On the campaign trail and in million-dollar ads, Democrats accused oil companies of profiteering from high fuel prices — and funneling those profits to the campaign of Laxalt, who as attorney general opposed investigations into the oil sector’s climate disinformation campaigns.
NEVADA STATE
eenews.net

Nancy Pelosi to step down as Democratic leader

Speaker Nancy Pelosi is ending her historic leadership of the House Democratic Caucus. The California Democrat, who has made combating the climate crisis a hallmark of her tenure, announced today that she would “not seek reelection to Democratic leadership in the next Congress.”. She will, however, remain a member...
MARYLAND STATE
eenews.net

FERC clears way for nation’s largest dam removal

The Federal Energy Regulatory Commission on Thursday unanimously approved the nation’s largest dam-removal project, clearing the way for restoration of more than 400 miles of the Klamath River by 2024. The commission granted a request from PacifiCorp to surrender licenses and decommission the Lower Klamath Project’s four hydroelectric dams...
OREGON STATE
eenews.net

Boebert ekes out reelection win

Republican Rep. Lauren Boebert claimed a narrow victory in her bid for a second term in Congress, although the final election results will be subject to an automatic recount. Former Aspen City Councilman Adam Frisch (D) announced Friday morning he would concede the race to Boebert, who leads the contest by fewer than 600 votes.
COLORADO STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy