Paxton vows to protect interstate Rio Grande Compact over Biden administration objection
(The Center Square) – After years of dispute and finally reaching an historic agreement over the use of water from the Rio Grande River, the states of Texas, New Mexico and Colorado are requesting a special master, and eventually the U.S. Supreme Court, to approve their settlement terms in light of a recent objection raised by the Biden administration. Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton says he will fight on their behalf after the states finally resolved a dispute over an 84-year-old compact that Texas sued...
eenews.net
EPA backs Trump-era plan for air pollution in Mountain West
To the chagrin of environmental groups, the Biden administration is endorsing a Trump-era decision regarding major Mountain West polluters, even as they continue to belch thousands of tons of pollution linked to clouded vistas at the Grand Canyon and other federal landmarks across three states. Under an EPA plan finalized...
Stimulus Checks Could Be Coming to These 4 States Soon
The last federal stimulus check went out in 2021, but individual states are starting to come through with financial help for residents as record inflation continues to affect many Americans' bottom...
Where Are Home Prices Plummeting Most?
If the housing market has felt like an ongoing nightmare to potential homeowners over the last couple of years, this headline offers a bit of respite. According to Realtor.com, there are 10 cities...
eenews.net
FERC meeting: Grid rules, a boost for gas and Manchin
The Federal Energy Regulatory Commission moved Thursday to boost the reliability of the power system by addressing regulatory gaps that could strain the grid as renewable projects proliferate. In response to recent grid disturbances at solar and wind farms nationwide, FERC directed the North American Electric Reliability Corp., or NERC,...
eenews.net
How beating up Big Oil helped Dems hold the Senate
Republicans expected the high price of gas to hand them a midterm sweep. Instead, it might have helped Democrats win the race that delivered them the Senate. Nevada’s Democratic Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto spent months blasting GOP nominee Adam Laxalt over his ties to Big Oil. On the campaign trail and in million-dollar ads, Democrats accused oil companies of profiteering from high fuel prices — and funneling those profits to the campaign of Laxalt, who as attorney general opposed investigations into the oil sector’s climate disinformation campaigns.
eenews.net
Nancy Pelosi to step down as Democratic leader
Speaker Nancy Pelosi is ending her historic leadership of the House Democratic Caucus. The California Democrat, who has made combating the climate crisis a hallmark of her tenure, announced today that she would “not seek reelection to Democratic leadership in the next Congress.”. She will, however, remain a member...
eenews.net
FERC clears way for nation’s largest dam removal
The Federal Energy Regulatory Commission on Thursday unanimously approved the nation’s largest dam-removal project, clearing the way for restoration of more than 400 miles of the Klamath River by 2024. The commission granted a request from PacifiCorp to surrender licenses and decommission the Lower Klamath Project’s four hydroelectric dams...
eenews.net
Boebert ekes out reelection win
Republican Rep. Lauren Boebert claimed a narrow victory in her bid for a second term in Congress, although the final election results will be subject to an automatic recount. Former Aspen City Councilman Adam Frisch (D) announced Friday morning he would concede the race to Boebert, who leads the contest by fewer than 600 votes.
