Gerard Piqué gives Shakira full custody of their sons; The Colombian singer is officially moving to Miami
After rocky months, Shakira can start breathing easy as her ex, Gerard Piqué, is stepping back and giving the Colombian singer full custody of their sons, Milan and Sasha. The recently retired soccer player and the artist came to an undisclosed agreement that allowed Shakira to move back to the United States.
Rishi Sunak has NO plans to go to World Cup in Qatar after shock revelation Prince William ‘won’t travel to tournament’
RISHI Sunak currently has no plans to go to Qatar for the World Cup next month, Downing Street confirmed today. The PM - who is a massive fan of Southampton FC - is likely to cheer on the Three Lions from home instead. The news comes as The Sun today...
Fans paid to attend World Cup by Qatar have daily allowance cancelled
Fans who have travelled to Qatar as part of a controversial paid-for supporters programme have been told by Qatari authorities that their cash has been cut. The Fan Leader Network is a scheme run by the Supreme Committee for Delivery and Legacy, the Qatari agency responsible for the World Cup. It has recruited supporters from around the globe, offering travel and accommodation and a place at the World Cup opening ceremony in return for enthusiasm and positive social media content. But the Guardian can reveal that a per diem payment for food and drink, upon which some supporters were depending, was cancelled just as fans were packing to travel to the Gulf.
Inside abandoned village with 44 homes, hostel and swimming pool that could be yours for just £220,000
AN abandoned village with 44 houses, a hostel and a swimming pool is up for grabs for just £220,000. No one has lived in the small Spanish village of Salto de Castro, in the north west of the country, for three decades. Located on the border with Portugal, it's...
Qatar Will Let Fans Drink Alcohol at World Cup Games if They Pay $22K
The World Cup organizers have now banned sales within stadium grounds with only 48 hours before World Cup games kick off in the Gulf state.
Huge New Pyramid Has Appeared in Egypt
The structure made of waste plastic is in the Egyptian desert and is 32 feet high - nearly a tenth of the size of the Great Pyramid of Giza.
CNBC
This 52-year-old early retiree left the U.S. for Portugal—a look at his typical day: 'It's pretty affordable'
In 2011, at 41 years old, I retired early from my legal career. My wife Noki left her nursing job a few years later, and we enjoyed a peaceful retirement in Washington, D.C. But in 2015, a family vacation to Lisbon, Portugal changed everything. We immediately fell in love with the city and decided to move there. So we rented out our D.C. home and bought a two-bedroom, 1,300 square-foot apartment in Lisbon for $534,000.
Cocaine Bricks in a Huge $7M Bust Were Stamped With the YouTube Logo
South American drug traffickers are taking YouTube monetization to an entirely new level. Authorities in Uruguay recently seized 444 kilos of cocaine, of which several bricks were stamped with the YouTube logo. Other packages had stickers of the YouTube logo plastered on them. The cocaine was discovered in the central...
CoinTelegraph
Sam Bankman-Fried is ‘under supervision’ in Bahamas, looking to flee to Dubai
Disclaimer: The article has been updated to clarify that the US and the UAE have an agreement on evidence sharing, judicial cooperation and assistance in criminal investigations and prosecutions. As a result, U.S.-based fugitives attempting to move to Dubai will most likely be detained and sent back to the United States.
SkySports
Bruno Fernandes on Cristiano Ronaldo: I have no problem with Manchester United and Portugal team-mate
Bruno Fernandes has told Sky Sports News he has "no problem" with Manchester United team-mate Cristiano Ronaldo and says their awkward exchange in the Portugal dressing room was just a "joke". Fernandes exchanged a frosty handshake with Ronaldo on Monday as the pair met up with Portugal ahead of the...
BBC
Sudan: 'No-one to intervene' for woman sentenced to stoning
Efforts to prevent a young Sudanese woman being stoned to death, after she was convicted of adultery, are being hindered by the absence of government ministers in the country. Sudan has been run by a military junta since a coup one year ago. Campaigners say the 20-year-old didn't get a...
Passengers on a plane could not use the toilets because the tank was full, forcing it to make an unscheduled stopover
A Jet2 flight from Gran Canaria to Manchester landed in Bilbao, Spain so the septic tank could be emptied and the restrooms reopened, per Sky News.
China taking ‘aggressive’ steps to gut Canada’s democracy, warns Trudeau
The prime minister’s comments come after a news report that Beijing had funded a ‘clandestine network’ of candidates in 2019
Advocate
Reported Rape of Gay Man Amps Up Concerns About World Cup in Qatar
Concerns about Qatar hosting the World Cup continue, and now there’s been a report that a gay man says he was gang-raped by police in the nation in 2018. The Middle Eastern nation has some of the most anti-LGBTQ+ laws in the world. Homosexuality is illegal there and can be punished with up to seven years in prison. Qatar is also repressive toward women, and migrant workers have been abused there. Qatari officials have defended the nation’s policies, with one doing so in an interview Monday.
Rising tensions between 2 of NATO's biggest militaries are driving fears of the first war between alliance members
Greece and Turkey are two of NATO's oldest members, but being allies has done little to ease the longstanding tensions between them.
BBC
Why slave descendants want the Benin Bronzes to stay in US
In our series of letters from African journalists, Nigerian writer Adaobi Tricia Nwaubani looks at how descendants of slaves in the US have entered the tug of war over some of Africa's most famous artefacts that were stolen during the colonial era and ended up mainly in Western museums. A...
Qatar World Cup: Start times for every match and how to watch
Everything you need to know to watch and follow the 2022 Qatar World Cup, including start times and TV and streaming information for every game.
Inside the £220-a-day containers fans will stay in at World Cup in Qatar
Qatar has created a “football fan village” using Chinese-made container houses to provide mass accommodation for the World Cup.The 6,000 containers - each costing over £220-a-night - can accommodate up to 12,000 football fans during the event, with a number of communal areas.Footage shows each 16-square-meter room is equipped with a number of appliances, including two single beds, a wardrobe, a pantry, a toilet, an electric fan and an air conditioner.This fan village is located near the city’s Hamad international airport, and is about a 20-minute drive from the nearest stadium.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More World Cup: Football fans cheer on England as team arrives in QatarJames Maddison reveals his father cried over England World Cup call-upSteven Gerrard backs England to win World Cup: ‘We can go all the way’
Beer ban is show of strength and an almighty two fingers up to Qatar’s critics | Sean Ingle
The late decision on the sale of alcohol in World Cup stadiums shows that the host nation is running the show, not Fifa
The Witch Camps Where Hundreds of Elderly Women Are Left to Die
Women still accused of witchcraft today are forced to flee to camps, where they suffer deplorable conditions.
