The Guardian

Fans paid to attend World Cup by Qatar have daily allowance cancelled

Fans who have travelled to Qatar as part of a controversial paid-for supporters programme have been told by Qatari authorities that their cash has been cut. The Fan Leader Network is a scheme run by the Supreme Committee for Delivery and Legacy, the Qatari agency responsible for the World Cup. It has recruited supporters from around the globe, offering travel and accommodation and a place at the World Cup opening ceremony in return for enthusiasm and positive social media content. But the Guardian can reveal that a per diem payment for food and drink, upon which some supporters were depending, was cancelled just as fans were packing to travel to the Gulf.
CNBC

This 52-year-old early retiree left the U.S. for Portugal—a look at his typical day: 'It's pretty affordable'

In 2011, at 41 years old, I retired early from my legal career. My wife Noki left her nursing job a few years later, and we enjoyed a peaceful retirement in Washington, D.C. But in 2015, a family vacation to Lisbon, Portugal changed everything. We immediately fell in love with the city and decided to move there. So we rented out our D.C. home and bought a two-bedroom, 1,300 square-foot apartment in Lisbon for $534,000.
WASHINGTON STATE
Vice

Cocaine Bricks in a Huge $7M Bust Were Stamped With the YouTube Logo

South American drug traffickers are taking YouTube monetization to an entirely new level. Authorities in Uruguay recently seized 444 kilos of cocaine, of which several bricks were stamped with the YouTube logo. Other packages had stickers of the YouTube logo plastered on them. The cocaine was discovered in the central...
BBC

Sudan: 'No-one to intervene' for woman sentenced to stoning

Efforts to prevent a young Sudanese woman being stoned to death, after she was convicted of adultery, are being hindered by the absence of government ministers in the country. Sudan has been run by a military junta since a coup one year ago. Campaigners say the 20-year-old didn't get a...
Advocate

Reported Rape of Gay Man Amps Up Concerns About World Cup in Qatar

Concerns about Qatar hosting the World Cup continue, and now there’s been a report that a gay man says he was gang-raped by police in the nation in 2018. The Middle Eastern nation has some of the most anti-LGBTQ+ laws in the world. Homosexuality is illegal there and can be punished with up to seven years in prison. Qatar is also repressive toward women, and migrant workers have been abused there. Qatari officials have defended the nation’s policies, with one doing so in an interview Monday.
BBC

Why slave descendants want the Benin Bronzes to stay in US

In our series of letters from African journalists, Nigerian writer Adaobi Tricia Nwaubani looks at how descendants of slaves in the US have entered the tug of war over some of Africa's most famous artefacts that were stolen during the colonial era and ended up mainly in Western museums. A...
TEXAS STATE
The Independent

Inside the £220-a-day containers fans will stay in at World Cup in Qatar

Qatar has created a “football fan village” using Chinese-made container houses to provide mass accommodation for the World Cup.The 6,000 containers - each costing over £220-a-night - can accommodate up to 12,000 football fans during the event, with a number of communal areas.Footage shows each 16-square-meter room is equipped with a number of appliances, including two single beds, a wardrobe, a pantry, a toilet, an electric fan and an air conditioner.This fan village is located near the city’s Hamad international airport, and is about a 20-minute drive from the nearest stadium.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More World Cup: Football fans cheer on England as team arrives in QatarJames Maddison reveals his father cried over England World Cup call-upSteven Gerrard backs England to win World Cup: ‘We can go all the way’

