Read full article on original website
Related
TechRadar
How an ex-Google Head of Ads developed an ad-free search engine
Sridhar Ramaswamy had been working at Google for 15 years before deciding it was time to go. He started as a software engineer. He climbed the ranks until reaching the board of executives. His final role was working as the head of Google's advertising division - quite possibly its most lucrative department.
TechRadar
Secondary ranking factors: going beyond content
Content remains one of the core parts of SEO (opens in new tab). Search engines depend upon someone having the answers to queries, so the symbiotic relationship is almost a necessity for both. About the author. Rasa Sosnovskytė, Head of SEO and Growth Marketing at Oxylabs (opens in new tab)....
TechRadar
Google Chat is finally getting less annoying
Google is rolling out a new feature that will allow Google Chat (opens in new tab) users to automatically schedule ‘Do Not Disturb’, which the company hopes will give a handy boost to concentration when needed. Up until now, users have been able to set a custom duration...
TechRadar
Windows 11 gets a fix for a nasty CPU bug that slowed down your PC
Windows 11 insiders have witnessed the release of a new test build which fixes some nasty bugs, including a couple pertaining to File Explorer, and it adds some minor new features to boot. Windows 11 (22H2) build 22621.898 has hit the release preview channel, and there’s an important bug fix...
TechRadar
Mozilla is a step closer to launching the future of browser extensions
Mozilla Firefox is to add support for Manifest v3-based web browser extensions to its online store. Originally proposed (opens in new tab) by Google in 2018, Manifest v3 (MV3) is a software architecture revision trailed by the tech giant as one of the “most significant shifts in the extensions platform since it launched a decade ago”.
TechRadar
Jeff Bezos has advice for you over Black Friday - and it's not what you think
Amazon founder Jess Bezos had some interesting advice to share with prospective Black Friday deals shoppers this week. In an interview with CNN (via the Telegraph), Bezos was asked whether people should “batten down the hatches” in increasingly difficult economic circumstances, to which he replied:. “My advice to...
TechRadar
How to buy a really cheap Apple Watch on Black Friday
Want an Apple Watch? If you’re an iOS user interested in looking after your health in 2023, or kick-starting a new fitness regime, an Apple Watch is a near-essential purchase. Perhaps you’re looking to upgrade your old one, or maybe this will be your first Apple Watch. Either way, Black Friday deals provide an amazing opportunity to pick one up for cheap.
TechRadar
Google's Pixel Fold might finally make us appreciate Samsung
Folks looking for Black Friday phone deals ask us what makes the best Samsung phones worth buying, it’s easy to show you. Look at the design innovation on the foldable Galaxy Z Flip 4. Check out the infinite features on the Galaxy S22 Ultra. It’s easy to appreciate Samsung phones, but Samsung also takes its share of criticism, especially when it comes to the way it’s software looks and functions.
TechRadar
Here's one spec where the Samsung Galaxy S23 might not get an upgrade
We're expecting the Samsung Galaxy S23 phones to bring a host of upgrades with them, from the cameras to the processors, but there is apparently one key spec that won't see an improvement: the fingerprint sensor. Reliable leaker Ice Universe (opens in new tab) seems to have got hold of...
TechRadar
The Samsung Galaxy S23 could have the best chipset of any 2023 Android phone
We’ve been hearing for a while that Samsung will reportedly use the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset globally in the Galaxy S23 line, which was already good news for reasons we’ll get into below. But now it looks like the company might go one better, and equip these phones with an exclusive, even more powerful variant of the chipset.
TechRadar
1Password will soon future-proof your passkeys
1Password is planning to support passkeys, the latest and greatest biometric sign-in standard, from “early 2023”, in a move that seeks to wrest the current perceived dominance of the technology away from Apple. That’s according to Steve Won, Chief Product Officer for the password manager company. In an...
TechRadar
Grab yourself this Lenovo Chromebook for just $99 before Black Friday
Want a super-cheap laptop that isn't super-ugly? This Lenovo Chromebook is the way to go. We're seeing tons of early Black Friday deals landing on Amazon, Walmart, Best Buy, and beyond. A lot of these early bird deals aren't that impressive, but we've sorted the wheat from the chaff to bring you this stellar deal on Lenovo's IdeaPad 3 Chromebook.
TechRadar
Microsoft Teams is putting sign-language front and center
An upcoming update to Microsoft Teams is looking to help the hard of hearing stay better engaged in online meetings. Similar to a recent Zoom update, the new Sign Language View feature allows Microsoft Teams users to choose up to two other video feeds to be centered in the app, making sign language interpreters much more visible throughout the whole meeting.
TechRadar
Cyber Monday portable monitor deals 2022: when they’ll start and what to expect
A portable monitor can turbocharge your productivity – here’s how to get a great deal on a Cyber Monday special. Cyber Monday 2022 falls on November 28, so it’s coming around quickly –you’ve got to be on your toes if you want to save on portable monitors and other top-notch bits of tech.
TechRadar
Windows 11 update will fix the taskbar but it's still not good enough
The redesigned taskbar in Windows 11 has seen a bunch of improvements since it first debuted in October 2021, and now an upcoming update looks set to give you the option to ungroup apps and expand the area that displays the time, so seconds are shown as well. The first...
TechRadar
Get $500 off Samsung’s 65-inch QD-OLED TV with this Black Friday deal
Samsung surprised us in 2022 when it did a sharp turnaround on OLED, a technology it had previously ignored, and released its own unique take on OLED TVs. That very tech powers the company’s S95B series models, which sit on our list of the best 4K TVs, and are now seeing deep sales at Best Buy (opens in new tab) in this latest entry in the Black Friday TV deals cavalcade.
TechRadar
25 brilliant Black Friday deals from Best Buy: TVs, laptops, Apple, Xbox and more
The Black Friday deals are coming in thick and fast, and Best Buy is getting in on the action with record-low prices on TVs, laptops, appliances, Apple devices, Xbox consoles, and much more. To help you find the absolute best deals amid the flurry of offers, we've rounded up the top Best Buy Black Friday deals that you can shop right now.
Target Black Friday ad 2022: iPhone 14, Pixel 6a, PS5, & AirPods deals
Black Friday 2022 is less than a week away, with the big November 25th sale approaching fast. We’ve been showing you plenty of exciting early deals that are already available online from various retailers. In what follows, we will cover the Target Black Friday 2022 ad and some of its best tech deals.
TechRadar
Today's best Black Friday Echo deal is the Echo Dot on sale for just $14.99
Amazon never fails to roll out epic Black Friday deals on its devices. So you can pretty much count on getting them at low prices during the big sale event – so much so it's not even worth paying full price for them. This year is a little special....
TechRadar
13 best Black Friday travel deals: luggage, gear, and accessories starting at $9
These Black Friday travel deals offer up to 50% in savings on luggage, gear, and accessories. Start looking for Black Friday travel gadget deals now. Early Black Friday deals have been rolling out the first week of November, and while it’s air fryers, vacuum cleaners, and coffee makers that are already getting record-low prices, we’re also seeing many money-saving discounts on travel gear you need for when you leave home.
Comments / 0