ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

When are the College Football Playoff rankings released? Time, channel for third CFP selection show in 2022

By Zac Al-Khateeb
Sporting News
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
Sporting News

Blake Corum injury update: Michigan RB uncertain for Ohio State hurting knee vs. Illinois

A week before one of the biggest games of the college football season, Michigan fans collectively held their breath as the team's star running back went down with an injury. Blake Corum was hurt in the second quarter of the Wolverines' game against Illinois at Michigan Stadium. He was tackled along the sideline and immediately grabbed his left knee. He went to the locker room just as immediately.
ANN ARBOR, MI
Sporting News

College football rankings: What Tennessee's loss to South Carolina means for LSU, USC and more

On a day filled with close calls in college football, it was No. 5 Tennessee that suffered the biggest upset of the day, a 63-38 shellacking by unranked South Carolina. The Volunteers had no answer for Spencer Rattler, whose six passing touchdowns nearly doubled his previous season total of eight heading into the game. He completed 30 of 37 passes for 438 yards in the game of his life, and Tennessee's offense simply could not keep up.
KNOXVILLE, TN
Sporting News

What channel is Georgia vs. Kentucky on today? Time, TV schedule for Week 12 college football game

Georgia vs. Kentucky won't pack quite the punch it did last year, but it's still a game with momentous implications for one side. Georgia, of course, won their undefeated matchup in decisive fashion last year, with Stetson Bennett throwing for three touchdowns in a 30-13 win that moved Georgia to 7-0. This year, Georgia enters 10-0 while Kentucky is 6-4 and coming off a brutal loss to Vanderbilt. The Wildcats are looking for redemption, while Georgia is looking to keep its No. 1 spot.
LEXINGTON, KY
Sporting News

NFL schedule Week 11: TV coverage, channels, scores for every football game today

The playoff field is starting to look a little bit different than fans were expecting. The Dolphins and Seahawks will head to bye weeks in Week 11 in first place in their respective divisions, to the surprise of many. Additionally, the Buccaneers will rest with just a narrow one-game advantage in the NFC South.
Sporting News

Sonny Dykes explains TCU's last-second game-ginning field goal vs. Baylor: 'Looks more frantic than it is'

Griffin Kell had no time to think about his 40-yard field goal try to keep No. 4 TCU's undefeated season alive against Baylor. Instead, the Horned Frogs made the decision to spike the ball on second-and-7 and run it on third-and-7 with 22 seconds left in the game — and no timeouts remaining. That forced a hurried field goal unit to hustle onto the field on fourth down without the chance of stopping the clock.
FORT WORTH, TX
Sporting News

College Football Playoff Scenarios from chalk to complete chaos after wild Week 12

Will the final two weeks of the College Football Playoff race be chalk or total chaos?. There are seven legitimate contenders remaining and the scenarios start with the four remaining unbeaten teams in No. 1 Georgia, No. 2 Ohio State, No. 3 Michigan and No. 4 TCU. The Buckeyes and Wolverines play on Saturday, so that trim that list down to at most three after Rivalry Week.
GEORGIA STATE
Sporting News

Why Patrick Mahomes' 2022 stats end all 'Best QB in the NFL' debates

Patrick Mahomes should win his second NFL MVP award in five seasons as the Chiefs' starting quarterback. By taking the top individual award again, he will simply confirm what he already has done in 2022 — that no other quarterback can touch him as still the best QB in the league.
Sporting News

Sunday Night Football FanDuel Picks: Chiefs-Chargers NFL DFS lineup advice for single-game tournaments — Patrick Mahomes, Austin Ekeler & some strong sleepers

The NFL Week 11 edition of Sunday Night Football features MVP frontrunner Patrick Mahomes and the AFC-leading Chiefs (7-2) against 2020 Rookie of the Year Justin Herbert and the Chargers (5-4). With injuries mounting for both sides and Kansas City favored by five points, this is a tough one to bet. However, it's a great opportunity to make a FanDuel single-game lineup, which we'll do today.
KANSAS CITY, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy