When are the College Football Playoff rankings released? Time, channel for third CFP selection show in 2022

Georgia vs. Kentucky won't pack quite the punch it did last year, but it's still a game with momentous implications for one side. Georgia, of course, won their undefeated matchup in decisive fashion last year, with Stetson Bennett throwing for three touchdowns in a 30-13 win that moved Georgia to 7-0. This year, Georgia enters 10-0 while Kentucky is 6-4 and coming off a brutal loss to Vanderbilt. The Wildcats are looking for redemption, while Georgia is looking to keep its No. 1 spot.

LEXINGTON, KY ・ 1 DAY AGO