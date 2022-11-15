Tim Hollis, who has died aged 93, was an exciting uncle. A torpedo boat commander, worker priest at a Sheffield steelworks and CND marcher, in 1977 he became the first general secretary of the L’Arche community in the UK, which helps able and disabled people to live together in shared homes. He served as curate and vicar in Crawley new town, West Sussex, and in rural Suffolk, but was too independent-minded to seek higher office. He was a listener, steeped in faith, devoted to parishioners, gentle, clever, mischievous, fun.

23 MINUTES AGO