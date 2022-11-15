Read full article on original website
BBC
Poole family traumatised after pellet smashes window
A mother said she feels unsafe in her home after a metal pellet smashed into the window of her first floor flat where her two-year-old son often stands, watching the world go by. Lorely Ford, from Broadstone in Poole, said: "All of a sudden there was a massive loud bang,...
BBC
Whitland: Escaped cow attack leaves man seriously hurt
A man has been seriously injured after being "attacked and trampled" by an escaped cow. The animal escaped from Whitland Mart, Carmarthenshire, at about 10:15 GMT before injuring the man in nearby North Road, Dyfed-Powys Police said. Trains had to be stopped after the cow strayed onto rail lines and...
BBC
County lines dealer who trafficked children absconds from prison
A county lines drug dealer who became the first to be convicted of trafficking children under new modern slavery laws has absconded from an open prison. Derbyshire Police said Zakaria Mohammed was found to be missing from HMP Sudbury on 11 November. Mohammed is serving 14 years after trafficking teenagers...
BBC
Zara Aleena murder: Jordan McSweeney admits kicking law graduate to death
A sexual predator described as a "danger to any woman" has pleaded guilty to the murder of Zara Aleena. Jordan McSweeney, 29, also admitted sexually assaulting the law graduate as she walked home from a night out in east London last summer. Ms Aleena, 35, died from multiple injuries after...
BBC
Missing pilots may have faced cloud trouble
Two pilots whose plane went missing over the English Channel may have got into difficulty trying to avoid cloud, an investigation has found. Lee Rogers and Brian Statham were flying in a group of aircraft that took off from Wellesbourne, Warwickshire, for France on 2 April. An Air Accidents Investigation...
BBC
Walker in hospital with serious leg injuries after hit-and-run
A man has suffered serious leg injuries after being hit by a vehicle in Pembrokeshire. The 68-year-old was walking north on the A478 between Glandwr and Crymach when he was struck between 14:40 and 15:00 GMT on Friday. Dyfed-Powys Police said "company" may have been written on the black trailer...
BBC
Anger after man, 85, attacked by fellow care home resident
An 85-year-old man was left badly injured after being subjected to a brutal 50-minute assault by a fellow care home resident. James Hand's family said a radio was smashed over his head and his fingers were nearly bitten to the bone during the attack. It happened at Meadows Court in...
BBC
Robber jailed for attacking schoolgirl, 13, over mobile phone
A robber who attacked a 13-year-old schoolgirl after she refused to hand over her mobile phone has been jailed. James Valentine, 21, approached the teenager while she was sitting on swings in Queen's Bower Recreation Ground in Arnold, Nottinghamshire, on 20 January. When she refused to give him the phone,...
BBC
Woman, 94, killed in two-vehicle crash
A 94-year-old woman has died following a two-vehicle collision in Monmouthshire. Police, ambulance and fire services were called to the scene on the A4136 near Staunton Road, Monmouth, at about 16:50 GMT on Wednesday, 16 November. The collision was between a silver Hyundai i10 and a white Nissan van. Paramedics...
BBC
Hinkley Point C construction work resumes after site death
Construction work at a nuclear power station site has restarted after the death of a worker. Work had been on hold at Hinkley Point C in Somerset since Sunday when a man, believed to be aged in his 40s, died at the site. Avon and Somerset Police said a man...
BBC
Two arrested as Amesbury cannabis factory raided by police
Two people have been arrested after 500 cannabis plants were found at an industrial estate. Police carried out a drugs warrant at a unit at the Beacon Centre, in Amesbury, following a tip-off by members of the public. A man in his 30s and a teenage boy have been arrested...
BBC
Nick Fisher: Body found in hunt for missing BAFTA winner
Police searching for writer and broadcaster Nick Fisher have found a body. The 63-year-old BAFTA-winning TV scriptwriter went missing with his dog in Dorset on Tuesday afternoon. TV presenter Hugh Fearnley-Whittingstall previously said Mr Fisher was a "dearest friend" and joined the calls for help in finding him. Police said...
BBC
Caterham crash driver jailed over teenage girl's death
A man who crashed his car while he was "showing off", killing a 17-year-old girl, has been jailed. Callum Hone, 24, from Surrey, was sentenced at Guildford Crown Court to two years and eight months on Thursday. He pleaded guilty to causing death by dangerous driving at an earlier hearing.
Tim Hollis obituary
Tim Hollis, who has died aged 93, was an exciting uncle. A torpedo boat commander, worker priest at a Sheffield steelworks and CND marcher, in 1977 he became the first general secretary of the L’Arche community in the UK, which helps able and disabled people to live together in shared homes. He served as curate and vicar in Crawley new town, West Sussex, and in rural Suffolk, but was too independent-minded to seek higher office. He was a listener, steeped in faith, devoted to parishioners, gentle, clever, mischievous, fun.
BBC
Search continues for woman 'swept away' by river
A search for a woman who is believed to have fallen into the River Don during Friday's weather warning is continuing. Police resumed the search at first light on Saturday after it was stood down overnight. Emergency services were called to the river near Monymusk in Aberdeenshire on Friday afternoon...
BBC
Devizes: Man suffers head injury after 20-person fight
A man suffered a head injury after a fight involving 20 people. Police were called to Devizes town centre in Wiltshire at around 17:00 GMT on Thursday. It is believed to be linked to a disorder near the Market Place on Wednesday, which police are also investigating. A man attended...
BBC
Natalie Pearman: Family pictures released on 1992 murder anniversary
The younger sister of a teenager murdered 30 years ago has released never-before-seen pictures of her sibling in a bid for new information. Natalie Pearman, 16, was found dead in a lay-by at Ringland, near Norwich, on 20 November 1992. Her killer has never been found. He sister Georgina, 35,...
BBC
Ashfield District Council leader and five other councillors arrested
A council leader has denied wrongdoing after he and five councillors in his party were arrested. Nottinghamshire Police said four properties in Kirkby-in-Ashfield, Stanton Hill, Sutton-in-Ashfield and Underwood were searched as part of investigations into alleged fraud. All six Ashfield Independent councillors have been released under investigation while inquiries continue.
BBC
Newcastle: Historic images show 'how we used to live'
Amateur historian Fiona Kay spent three years scouring and scanning thousands of pictures from a library archive covering the history of Newcastle and North East England. Ahead of a book festival talk on her findings, she has shared some of her favourite images with the BBC. Deep in the bowels...
BBC
Wakefield roofing firm boss sentenced over workman fall death
A roofing company director has been given a suspended jail sentence after a workman fell 39ft (12m) to his death. Father-of-two Jonathan May, 39, from Wakefield, died when he fell through a factory skylight at an industrial estate in Barnsley in December 2016. Melvyn Davis was sentenced to eight weeks,...
