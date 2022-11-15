Read full article on original website
BBC
Woman, 94, killed in two-vehicle crash
A 94-year-old woman has died following a two-vehicle collision in Monmouthshire. Police, ambulance and fire services were called to the scene on the A4136 near Staunton Road, Monmouth, at about 16:50 GMT on Wednesday, 16 November. The collision was between a silver Hyundai i10 and a white Nissan van. Paramedics...
BBC
Man dies and two seriously hurt in Bracknell two-car collision
A man has died and an elderly couple have been seriously injured in a car crash. A BMW 320d and a Nissan Qashqai collided on the A3095 Mill Lane in Bracknell about 16:20 GMT on Friday, Thames Valley Police said. The BMW driver, a 47-year-old man, was pronounced dead at...
BBC
County lines dealer who trafficked children absconds from prison
A county lines drug dealer who became the first to be convicted of trafficking children under new modern slavery laws has absconded from an open prison. Derbyshire Police said Zakaria Mohammed was found to be missing from HMP Sudbury on 11 November. Mohammed is serving 14 years after trafficking teenagers...
BBC
Sgt Matiu Ratana: Date set for murder trial
A man accused of murdering Met Police Sergeant Matiu Ratana inside a south London custody centre has been told he will stand trial next summer. Sgt Ratana, known as Matt, was shot while working at Croydon Custody Centre on 25 September 2020. Louis De Zoysa, 25, of no fixed address,...
BBC
Poole family traumatised after pellet smashes window
A mother said she feels unsafe in her home after a metal pellet smashed into the window of her first floor flat where her two-year-old son often stands, watching the world go by. Lorely Ford, from Broadstone in Poole, said: "All of a sudden there was a massive loud bang,...
BBC
Jamie Benbow: Third man charged with murder of stab victim
A man has appeared in court charged with murder over the death of a man stabbed to death at his home in Birmingham. Jamie Benbow, 29, died at the scene after being attacked on Washington Drive in Handsworth Wood on 21 October, West Midlands Police said. Ravelle Hutchinson, 26, of...
BBC
Whitland: Escaped cow attack leaves man seriously hurt
A man has been seriously injured after being "attacked and trampled" by an escaped cow. The animal escaped from Whitland Mart, Carmarthenshire, at about 10:15 GMT before injuring the man in nearby North Road, Dyfed-Powys Police said. Trains had to be stopped after the cow strayed onto rail lines and...
BBC
Dog rescued from Doncaster house fire put down
A dog which was rescued from a house fire was so badly injured it had to be put down, a fire service has said. Firefighters rescued the dog, called Axel, and a man from a property on Sheppard Road, Balby, Doncaster at 06:00 GMT on Thursday. The man was taken...
BBC
Caterham crash driver jailed over teenage girl's death
A man who crashed his car while he was "showing off", killing a 17-year-old girl, has been jailed. Callum Hone, 24, from Surrey, was sentenced at Guildford Crown Court to two years and eight months on Thursday. He pleaded guilty to causing death by dangerous driving at an earlier hearing.
BBC
Anger after man, 85, attacked by fellow care home resident
An 85-year-old man was left badly injured after being subjected to a brutal 50-minute assault by a fellow care home resident. James Hand's family said a radio was smashed over his head and his fingers were nearly bitten to the bone during the attack. It happened at Meadows Court in...
BBC
Armagh: Teen arrested after nine students taken to hospital
A 15-year-old boy has been arrested on suspicion of drug-related offences after an incident in which nine schoolchildren were taken to hospital. Police and several ambulance crews were sent to the Armagh campus of the Southern Regional College (SRC) after a 999 call at 12:42 GMT on Friday. Brian Doran,...
BBC
Robber jailed for attacking schoolgirl, 13, over mobile phone
A robber who attacked a 13-year-old schoolgirl after she refused to hand over her mobile phone has been jailed. James Valentine, 21, approached the teenager while she was sitting on swings in Queen's Bower Recreation Ground in Arnold, Nottinghamshire, on 20 January. When she refused to give him the phone,...
BBC
Solihull murders: Police 'failed and let down' women says ex-watchdog
"Shocking" police failures contributed to the murders of two women stabbed to death in the West Midlands, a former inspector at the police watchdog said. An inquest jury found police errors contributed to the deaths of Raneem Oudeh and her mother Khaola Saleem in Solihull in 2018. West Midlands Police...
BBC
Mark Brown trial: Murder-accused predicted his arrest, court hears
A man accused of killing two women has denied telling a work colleague he was "going down" for double murder. Mark Brown, 41, of St Leonards, East Sussex, denies murdering Alexandra Morgan and Leah Ware in 2021. Jurors at Hove Crown Court heard he was working at a building site...
BBC
Police issue burglary warning after 22 South Lakeland break-ins
Police have issued a warning to homeowners after a spate of break-ins across the south Lakeland area, many of which are believed to have been committed by the same people. Cumbria Police said there had been 22 break-ins over the "last few months" in places including Dent, Sedbergh, Allithwaite and Grange.
BBC
Devizes: Man suffers head injury after 20-person fight
A man suffered a head injury after a fight involving 20 people. Police were called to Devizes town centre in Wiltshire at around 17:00 GMT on Thursday. It is believed to be linked to a disorder near the Market Place on Wednesday, which police are also investigating. A man attended...
