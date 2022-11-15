Read full article on original website
Regional West Health Services CEO resigns
SCOTTSBLUFF, Neb. (KNEP) - Chief Executive Officer John Mentgen has voluntarily terminated his role as President and CEO of Regional West Health Services. On Wednesday, Regional West Health Services announced that Mentgen stepped down as current president and CEO, and has asked its senior leadership to work together to keep day to day operations running.
