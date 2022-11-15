ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WTW collaboration with Liberty Specialty Markets and Markel moves insurance industry closer to digital-first marketplace

U.S. Regulated Equity Markets (Alternative Disclosure) via PUBT. - WTW (NASDAQ: WTW), a leading global advisory, broking and solutions company, has announced a new collaboration with insurers. Liberty Specialty Markets. (LSM) and Markel, launching the pilot phase of an innovative digital commercial insurance platform. Digital connectivity and trading of commercial...
MetLife CEO Michel Khalaf and CFO John McCallion to Speak at the Goldman Sachs 2022 US Financial Services Conference

--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- MetLife, Inc. (NYSE: MET) today announced that , president and chief executive officer, and. , executive vice president and chief financial officer, will participate in a fireside chat at the Goldman Sachs 2022. US Financial Services Conference. on. Wednesday, December 7, 2022. , beginning at approximately. 8:40 a.m....
NEW YORK STATE
AM Best Affirms Credit Ratings of Orion Reinsurance (Bermuda) Ltd.

--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- AM Besthas affirmed the Financial Strength Rating of B+ (Good) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating of “bbb-” (Good) of. Orion Reinsurance (Bermuda) Ltd. (Orion Re) (. Hamilton, Bermuda. ). The outlook of these Credit Ratings (ratings) is stable. The ratings reflect Orion Re’s balance sheet...
Disability Income Compensation Insurances Market to See Major Growth by 2030: AIG, Assurity, Prudential Financial

Pune , Maharashtra -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/17/2022 -- A new 154 page research study released with title 'Global Disability Income Compensation Insurances Market Insights by Application, Product Type, Competitive Landscape & Regional Forecast 2027' provides detailed qualitative and quantitaive research to better analyze latest market scenario and staged competition. The study not just covers geographic analysis that includes regions like.
Applied Rating Index Q3 2022 Released

MISSISSAUGA, ON , Nov. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Applied Systems® today announced the third quarter of 2022 results of the Applied Rating Index™, the Canadian insurance industry’s premium rate index. In Q3 2022, quoted premiums for both Personal Auto lines and Personal Property lines decreased year over year. Quarter over quarter, premium rate change increased for Personal Auto and decreased for Personal Property compared to Q2 2022.
CBG, Are Poised to Develop Micro, Meso Insurance

The Central Bank of The Gambia (CBG) in collaboration with the African Risk Capacity (ARC) Limited. is currently holding a two-day workshop on the establishment of non-sovereign parametric micro/meso insurance in The. Gambia. . Held at the. Kalimba Hotel. in Kololi, the initiative was a result of the ARC's vast...
OXBRIDGE RE HOLDINGS LTD FILES (8-K) Disclosing Change in Directors or Principal Officers

Item 5.02 Departure of Directors or Certain Officers; Election of Directors;. Appointment of Certain Officers; Compensatory Arrangements of Certain Officers. (the "Company") accepted the resignation of Mr. as. an independent director of the Company, effective immediately. decision to resign did not involve any disagreements with the Company, the. Company's management...
Horse Insurance Market to Eyewitness Huge Growth : Axa XL, Harry Hall, Kay Cassell

NJ New Jersey, USA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/17/2022 -- Advance Market Analytics published a new research publication on "Horse Insurance Market Insights, to 2027" with 232 pages and enriched with self-explained Tables and charts in presentable format. In the Study you will find new evolving Trends, Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities generated by targeting market associated stakeholders. The growth of the.
New York Life Declares Largest Dividend in Company History With $2.0 Billion Total Payout Expected In 2023

--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- New York Life , America’s largest1 mutual life insurer, today announced that the company has declared a record dividend payout of. expected to be paid to eligible participating policy owners in 2023. Declaring a dividend for the 169th consecutive year underscores the company’s commitment to financial strength, mutuality, and delivering ongoing value to policy owners.
