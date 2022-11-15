Read full article on original website
AM Best Affirms Credit Ratings of Worldwide Medical Assurance, Ltd. Corp.
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- AM Best has affirmed the Financial Strength Rating of A- (Excellent) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating of “a-” (Excellent) of. Worldwide Medical Assurance, Ltd. Corp. (WWMA) (. Panama City, Panama. ). The outlook of these Credit Ratings (ratings) is stable. The ratings reflect WWMA’s balance...
Trailblazer Technology Funded by ManchesterStory, a Leading Insurtech Venture Fund
NEW YORK , Nov. 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Trailblazer Technology, the insurance industry's first true multi-tenant cloud solution dedicated to smaller insurers, is pleased to announce the company recently closed a seed funding round led by ManchesterStory, a venture capital (VC) fund focused primarily on the Insurtech sector. "Smaller...
WTW collaboration with Liberty Specialty Markets and Markel moves insurance industry closer to digital-first marketplace
U.S. Regulated Equity Markets (Alternative Disclosure) via PUBT. - WTW (NASDAQ: WTW), a leading global advisory, broking and solutions company, has announced a new collaboration with insurers. Liberty Specialty Markets. (LSM) and Markel, launching the pilot phase of an innovative digital commercial insurance platform. Digital connectivity and trading of commercial...
MetLife CEO Michel Khalaf and CFO John McCallion to Speak at the Goldman Sachs 2022 US Financial Services Conference
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- MetLife, Inc. (NYSE: MET) today announced that , president and chief executive officer, and. , executive vice president and chief financial officer, will participate in a fireside chat at the Goldman Sachs 2022. US Financial Services Conference. on. Wednesday, December 7, 2022. , beginning at approximately. 8:40 a.m....
AM Best to Host Briefing on 2023 Outlooks for U.S. Insurance, Global Re and Delegated Underwriting Authority Enterprise Markets
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- AM Best’s leading analysts will review the state of U.S. insurance industry’s major segments and the global reinsurance industry, as well as what the rating agency foresees in 2023, in an online briefing scheduled for. Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2022. at. 2 p.m. (EST) . The one-hour...
AM Best Affirms Credit Ratings of Compagnie Algérienne des Assurances
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- AM Best has affirmed the Financial Strength Rating of B (Fair) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating of “bb+” (Fair) of Compagnie Algérienne des Assurances (CAAT) (. Algeria. ). The outlook of these Credit Ratings (ratings) is stable. The ratings reflect CAAT’s balance sheet strength,...
AM Best Affirms Credit Ratings of Orion Reinsurance (Bermuda) Ltd.
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- AM Besthas affirmed the Financial Strength Rating of B+ (Good) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating of “bbb-” (Good) of. Orion Reinsurance (Bermuda) Ltd. (Orion Re) (. Hamilton, Bermuda. ). The outlook of these Credit Ratings (ratings) is stable. The ratings reflect Orion Re’s balance sheet...
AM Best Affirms Credit Ratings of Delphi Financial Group, Inc. and Its Subsidiaries
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- AM Besthas affirmed the Financial Strength Rating of A++ (Superior) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Ratings (Long-Term ICR) of “aa+” (Superior) of the life/health subsidiaries of. Delphi Financial Group, Inc. (DFG) (. Wilmington, DE. ):. Reliance Standard Life Insurance Company. (. Schaumburg, IL. ) and. First...
Corporate Property Insurance Market – Major Technology Giants in Buzz Again : Allianz, AXA, State Farm Insurance
NJ New Jersey, USA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/16/2022 -- The latest study released on the Global Corporate Property Insurance Market by. evaluates market size, trend, and forecast to 2027. The Corporate Property Insurance. market study covers significant research data and proofs to be a handy resource document for managers, analysts,...
Disability Income Compensation Insurances Market to See Major Growth by 2030: AIG, Assurity, Prudential Financial
Pune , Maharashtra -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/17/2022 -- A new 154 page research study released with title 'Global Disability Income Compensation Insurances Market Insights by Application, Product Type, Competitive Landscape & Regional Forecast 2027' provides detailed qualitative and quantitaive research to better analyze latest market scenario and staged competition. The study not just covers geographic analysis that includes regions like.
Final Expense Insurance Market Is Set to Fly High in Years to Come : Allianz, AXA, Prudential
NJ New Jersey, USA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/16/2022 -- The latest 104+ page survey report on Worldwide Final Expense Insurance Market is released by AMA covering various players of the industry selected from global geographies like. In North America. , In Latin America,. Europe. , The. Asia-pacific. ,. Middle East.
Jamie Kosharek Joins Global Atlantic to Lead Independent Distribution
NEW YORK , Nov. 17 (TNSper) -- Global Atlantic Financial Group , a U.S. -focused retirement, life insurance and reinsurance company, issued the following news release:. ("Global Atlantic"), a leading retirement and life insurance company, has announced that. has joined the company as Head of Independent Channel Distribution. In this...
AM Best Assigns Preliminary Credit Assessment to Gramercy Indemnity Company
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- AM Besthas assigned a Preliminary Credit Assessment (PCA) to Gramercy Indemnity Company. ) with a Financial Strength Assessment of A- pca (Excellent) and a Long-Term Issuer Credit Assessment of “a-” pca (Excellent). The outlook assigned to this PCA is stable. The PCA reflects Gramercy’s balance sheet...
Applied Rating Index Q3 2022 Released
MISSISSAUGA, ON , Nov. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Applied Systems® today announced the third quarter of 2022 results of the Applied Rating Index™, the Canadian insurance industry’s premium rate index. In Q3 2022, quoted premiums for both Personal Auto lines and Personal Property lines decreased year over year. Quarter over quarter, premium rate change increased for Personal Auto and decreased for Personal Property compared to Q2 2022.
CBG, Are Poised to Develop Micro, Meso Insurance
The Central Bank of The Gambia (CBG) in collaboration with the African Risk Capacity (ARC) Limited. is currently holding a two-day workshop on the establishment of non-sovereign parametric micro/meso insurance in The. Gambia. . Held at the. Kalimba Hotel. in Kololi, the initiative was a result of the ARC's vast...
Reinsurance Market to grow by USD 328.62 Bn; APAC to account for 35% market share – Technavio
NEW YORK , Nov. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Reinsurance Market Growth, Size, Trends, Analysis Report by Type, Application, Region and Segment Forecast 2022-2026" report has been added to Technavio's offering. The report expects the market size to grow by. USD 328.62 billion. , accelerating at a CAGR of 10.1%...
OXBRIDGE RE HOLDINGS LTD FILES (8-K) Disclosing Change in Directors or Principal Officers
Item 5.02 Departure of Directors or Certain Officers; Election of Directors;. Appointment of Certain Officers; Compensatory Arrangements of Certain Officers. (the "Company") accepted the resignation of Mr. as. an independent director of the Company, effective immediately. decision to resign did not involve any disagreements with the Company, the. Company's management...
Horse Insurance Market to Eyewitness Huge Growth : Axa XL, Harry Hall, Kay Cassell
NJ New Jersey, USA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/17/2022 -- Advance Market Analytics published a new research publication on "Horse Insurance Market Insights, to 2027" with 232 pages and enriched with self-explained Tables and charts in presentable format. In the Study you will find new evolving Trends, Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities generated by targeting market associated stakeholders. The growth of the.
Midwest Family Mutual Insurance Company Adopts Betterview Property Intelligence & Risk Management Platform
SAN FRANCISCO , Nov. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Midwest Family Mutual Insurance Company. , a provider of coverage across twenty four states for over 100 years, today announced they have selected insurtech company Betterview to better analyze risk in their book of business, reduce expenses, and improve their loss ratio.
New York Life Declares Largest Dividend in Company History With $2.0 Billion Total Payout Expected In 2023
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- New York Life , America’s largest1 mutual life insurer, today announced that the company has declared a record dividend payout of. expected to be paid to eligible participating policy owners in 2023. Declaring a dividend for the 169th consecutive year underscores the company’s commitment to financial strength, mutuality, and delivering ongoing value to policy owners.
