ClutchPoints

Deshaun Watson’s return to Browns practice upstaged by severe outlook for Week 11 showdown vs. Bills

Deshaun Watson is inching closer to a return to game action in the NFL. On Wednesday, he was finally able to practice with the Cleveland Browns, with his 11-game suspension nearing its end. But what was talked about more than Watson’s return to practice in the Browns locker rooms was the looming heavy snowfall in Cleveland’s road game on Sunday against Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills, per James Palmer of the NFL Network.
Yardbarker

NFL analyst blasts Bills over new stadium amid upcoming snowstorm

The NFL is monitoring a severe snowstorm expected to affect the Buffalo area this weekend with Sunday's game between the Cleveland Browns and Buffalo Bills potentially being impacted. With the game potentially being moved, NFL analyst Warren Sharp made an interesting point as it pertains to the Bills' plan to...
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Browns-Bills Game Could Be Moved From Buffalo Due to Blizzard

The Bills are no strangers to playing in snow, but the blizzard poised to hit Buffalo might be a bit much even by their gritty standards. To wit, the NFL is considering alternate sites for Sunday’s Browns-Bills game as the latest forecasts call for up to six feet of snow in the coming days in western New York, according to Mary Kay Cabot of the Cleveland Plain Dealer.
The Comeback

Sports world reacts to LeBron James’ comments on Aaron Rodgers

The Green Bay Packers took on the Tennessee Titans on Thursday Night Football, where their struggles continued in a 27-17 loss. The broadcast for the game featured an interesting alternate cast featuring LeBron James’ show, “The Shop“. Some comments he made regarding the Packers and Aaron Rodgers have gone viral for all the wrong reasons. Read more... The post Sports world reacts to LeBron James’ comments on Aaron Rodgers appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Yardbarker

Fans React To Location Change For Browns Vs. Bills Game

Given the daunting weather forecast for the Buffalo area, it was a wise decision on the part of the NFL to make the location change to Detriot for the Week 11 Cleveland Browns vs. Buffalo Bills game. Fans had hilarious reactions to the change that are guaranteed to give anyone...
The Associated Press

Arizona State routs No. 20 Michigan to win Legends Classic

NEW YORK (AP) — Desmond Cambridge Jr. scored 20 points and Arizona State never trailed in blowing out No. 20 Michigan 87-62 on Thursday night to win the Legends Classic at Barclays Center in Brooklyn. DJ Horne added 19 points, Austin Nunez had 15 and Luther Muhammad scored 13 for the Sun Devils (4-1), who reached the championship game by overcoming an 11-point deficit in the final nine minutes of a 63-59 victory Wednesday night over VCU. Hunter Dickinson scored 14 points and Jett Howard had 12 for Michigan (3-1), which routed Pittsburgh 91-60 on Wednesday but shot just 34% against ASU. Cambridge drained four 3-pointers on the night and sparked a 29-10 run in the first half for Arizona State, which began the surge by scoring on nine straight possessions.
