Deshaun Watson is inching closer to a return to game action in the NFL. On Wednesday, he was finally able to practice with the Cleveland Browns, with his 11-game suspension nearing its end. But what was talked about more than Watson’s return to practice in the Browns locker rooms was the looming heavy snowfall in Cleveland’s road game on Sunday against Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills, per James Palmer of the NFL Network.
It was the last time the Buffalo Bills hosted a game in a blizzard, but really, it should be known as the LeSean McCoy Game. Back in 2017, the Bills played the Indianapolis Colts in Buffalo, and Shady ended up carrying the team on his back with 32 carries for 156 yards and a touchdown … all in the snow.
There has been no shortage of memorable games between the Cleveland Browns and Buffalo Bills. This version up next week of Browns vs. Bills may be the third snow game in 15 years between the two sides as Buffalo is set to get a great deal of snow this upcoming weekend.
The NFL is monitoring a severe snowstorm expected to affect the Buffalo area this weekend with Sunday's game between the Cleveland Browns and Buffalo Bills potentially being impacted. With the game potentially being moved, NFL analyst Warren Sharp made an interesting point as it pertains to the Bills' plan to...
The Bills are no strangers to playing in snow, but the blizzard poised to hit Buffalo might be a bit much even by their gritty standards. To wit, the NFL is considering alternate sites for Sunday’s Browns-Bills game as the latest forecasts call for up to six feet of snow in the coming days in western New York, according to Mary Kay Cabot of the Cleveland Plain Dealer.
The initial injury report for the Week 11 matchup between the Cleveland Browns and Buffalo Bills has been released. Needless to say, the list is long for both of these franchises on opposite ends of the spectrum through 10 weeks of their 2022 campaigns. It was released earlier in the...
The Green Bay Packers took on the Tennessee Titans on Thursday Night Football, where their struggles continued in a 27-17 loss. The broadcast for the game featured an interesting alternate cast featuring LeBron James’ show, “The Shop“. Some comments he made regarding the Packers and Aaron Rodgers have gone viral for all the wrong reasons. Read more... The post Sports world reacts to LeBron James’ comments on Aaron Rodgers appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Given the daunting weather forecast for the Buffalo area, it was a wise decision on the part of the NFL to make the location change to Detriot for the Week 11 Cleveland Browns vs. Buffalo Bills game. Fans had hilarious reactions to the change that are guaranteed to give anyone...
The NFL has moved the Cleveland Browns game at Buffalo to Detroit.
The Buffalo Bills know snow. So do the Cleveland Browns since they aren’t going to be traveling far for Week 11’s matchup in Orchard Park. But both sides know the expected forecast en route is anything but normal. A snow storm is expected to drop several feet of...
NEW YORK (AP) — Desmond Cambridge Jr. scored 20 points and Arizona State never trailed in blowing out No. 20 Michigan 87-62 on Thursday night to win the Legends Classic at Barclays Center in Brooklyn. DJ Horne added 19 points, Austin Nunez had 15 and Luther Muhammad scored 13 for the Sun Devils (4-1), who reached the championship game by overcoming an 11-point deficit in the final nine minutes of a 63-59 victory Wednesday night over VCU. Hunter Dickinson scored 14 points and Jett Howard had 12 for Michigan (3-1), which routed Pittsburgh 91-60 on Wednesday but shot just 34% against ASU. Cambridge drained four 3-pointers on the night and sparked a 29-10 run in the first half for Arizona State, which began the surge by scoring on nine straight possessions.
