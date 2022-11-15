ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Sunak refuses to put ‘arbitrary number’ on net migration target

By The Newsroom
newschain
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4aaNL1_0jBMtsDA00

Rishi Sunak has refused to put an “arbitrary number” on the target for reducing net migration to the UK as he said he did not “want all of them in the world”.

The Prime Minister also conceded that the deal with France on Channel crossings was not a “silver bullet”.

He appeared to distance himself from his previous pledge over the summer to create an annual cap on the number of refugees accepted in the UK, saying he was spending “most of my time” on his priority of tackling illegal migration.

I'm not going to put an arbitrary number on it. So I want to be honest with people and I think, right now, our number one challenge is getting a grip of the number of illegal migrants coming

Mr Sunak was asked about Home Secretary Suella Braverman’s pledge to reduce net migration to tens of thousands of people.

Speaking to GB News in Bali, where he is attending the G20 summit, the Prime Minister said: “The Government’s policy, and my policy, is that we will want to reduce net migration over time, but I don’t want all of them in the world.

“Well, I’m not going to put an arbitrary number on it. So I want to be honest with people and I think, right now, our number one challenge is getting a grip of the number of illegal migrants coming.”

He said curbing the number of illegal migrants was “the thing that I’ve spent most of my time on, outside of helping the Chancellor prepare for the autumn statement”.

People are “starting to see the fruits of some of that work”, he said, pointing to the Government’s fresh multimillion-pound deal with France.

The agreement, worth around £63 million, was signed on Monday, as the number of people making the perilous journey across the Channel in small boats so far this year topped 40,000.

But the Prime Minister has come under fire from critics, as well as some of his own MPs, amid concerns the latest agreement falls short of what is needed to curb the crisis.

Mr Sunak acknowledged the pact “is going to help us but it’s not a silver bullet”.

In his unsuccessful campaign for the Tory leadership in the summer, he promised to give Parliament control over who came to the UK by creating a limit on refugees accepted, arguing there was a finite amount of legal asylum seekers the country could accommodate.

The Prime Minister earlier told reporters travelling with him to Indonesia: “Having a conversation like that can only happen after we’ve taken all the necessary steps to have proper control of our borders, so that there aren’t large numbers of people coming here illegally.”

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

Sunak says ‘more must be done’ to tackle climate change after Cop27 deal

The Prime Minister has said that “more must be done” to tackle climate change, after negotiators secured a last-minute deal at Cop27 in Egypt. Rishi Sunak, who attended the global climate summit earlier this month in Egypt after originally deciding not to attend, said in a brief statement: “I welcome the progress made at Cop27, but there can be no time for complacency.
newschain

Sunak says more criminals should be jailed as part of crackdown on crime

Rishi Sunak has said he wants to see more people jailed as part of a crackdown on crime, after he opened up about fearing for his children’s safety. The Prime Minister said his eldest daughter reaching the age where she wanted to walk to school by herself “brings home” the danger women and girls face.
newschain

Rishi Sunak accused of shielding super-rich by maintaining non-dom tax loophole

Labour has accused Rishi Sunak and Jeremy Hunt of shielding the super-rich from paying their fair share of tax by refusing to abolish the non-dom loophole. The Chancellor said on Friday it would be the “wrong thing” to end the controversial arrangement for those who live in the UK but pay no tax on their offshore income.
newschain

UK considering Swiss-style links with EU – report

Senior figures in Rishi Sunak’s Government are reportedly considering putting the UK on the road to a Swiss-style relationship with the EU. The Sunday Times reports that the move could take place over the next decade as the Government eyes up a closer relationship with the EU that avoids the current barriers to trade.
newschain

Murder-accused put victim’s body in incinerator head first, court told

A man accused of murder put his alleged victim’s body into an incinerator “head first” to dispose of her remains, a court has been told. Mark Brown, 41, is accused of murdering Alexandra Morgan, 34, and Leah Ware, 33, six months apart in 2021. The trial continued...
The Independent

Cabinet minister warns he would not support closer Swiss-style relationship with the EU

A cabinet minister has warned he would not support a closer, Swiss-style relationship with the European Union after reports emerged that the government was considering the idea. Steve Barclay, the health secretary, instead suggested ministers should focus on maximising what he said were the opportunities of Brexit. But Mr Barclay, who campaigned for Brexit, was forced to concede that there have been “difficulties” with trade since the UK left the EU. The idea of a Swiss-style deal with the EU prompted fury among Tory Brexiteers.Lord Frost, the former chief Brexit negotiator, said that if the reports were correct he...
newschain

Support groups call for ‘urgent action’ following death of migrant

Support groups have called for “urgent action” to overhaul the immigration system following the death of a man who was staying at the Manston migrant processing centre. The Home Office said a person, understood to be male, died in hospital on Saturday morning after “becoming unwell”.
newschain

France suffer huge World Cup blow with Karim Benzema ruled out through injury

Ballon d’Or winner Karim Benzema has been ruled out of France’s World Cup campaign after suffering a thigh injury. The Real Madrid striker was honoured last month for his brilliant season in 2021/22, when he won a fifth Champions League title with the Spanish giants. Benzema would have...
newschain

RCN criticises Health Secretary over negotiating stance in nursing dispute

The Royal College of Nursing (RCN) has hit out at the Health Secretary, accusing him of “showing no sign” of wanting to properly negotiate on pay. On Sunday, Steve Barclay insisted that his “door is open” and that he had been meeting with trade unions in recent days.
newschain

Darren Moore admits Wednesday had to dig deep to beat battling Shrewsbury

Sheffield Wednesday manager Darren Moore admitted his side had to dig deep to beat Shrewsbury 1-0 at Hillsborough. A first-half goal from Mark McGuinness, the on-loan defender’s first for the Owls, was enough to give Wednesday the victory over a battling Shrews side who could have snatched an equaliser late on.
newschain

Tory MPs demand fuel duty freeze amid warning of a 12p rise in March

Tory MPs are demanding an assurance from Chancellor Jeremy Hunt that he will not go ahead with a planned rise in fuel duty following a warning it would add 12p to the price of a litre of petrol or diesel. In its latest economic forecasts, the Office for Budget Responsibility...
newschain

Malaysia faces new crisis as poll delivers hung Parliament

Malaysia tumbled into fresh political turmoil after a tightly contested general election delivered a hung Parliament with no clear winner and a surge of support for an Islamist party. Opposition leader Anwar Ibrahim’s reformist alliance secured the biggest gain with 83 out of 220 Parliamentary seats, but fell far short...
newschain

Appeal for information over multi-incident disturbance in Bolton involving gun

Police are appealing for information over three incidents in Greater Manchester that are being treated as connected which involved a suspected gunshot, a collision between two vehicles and a car being driven into an address. Greater Manchester Police (GMP) said the disorder began at around 5.20pm on Saturday when they...
newschain

State Man puts his case in Morgiana Hurdle cruise

State Man did all that what was asked of him as he reappeared with a straightforward victory in the Unibet Morgiana Hurdle at Punchestown. The Willie Mullins-trained five-year-old landed a gamble in the County Hurdle at Cheltenham in March and signed off his campaign by winning a Grade One at Punchestown.
newschain

Henderson adamant Constitution Hill call was right one

Nicky Henderson was on Sunday firmly standing by his decision to take Constitution Hill out of his intended engagement at Ascot. The red-hot Champion Hurdle favourite was due to make his eagerly-awaited comeback in the Coral Hurdle, but rapidly drying ground led to the Seven Barrows trainer declaring him a non runner, a decision he says was ultimately “absolutely black and white”.
newschain

Senegal struggling to replace ‘big loss’ Sadio Mane before Netherlands showdown

Senegal head coach Aliou Cisse admits it will be difficult to replace Sadio Mane having built the whole team around him. The Bayern Munich forward, who was instrumental in their Africa Cup of Nations win in February, was ruled out after having surgery to reattach a tendon to the head of his right fibula having originally been named in the World Cup squad.
newschain

1.5C target on ‘life support’ after Cop27, says Sharma

Alok Sharma has warned that hopes of limiting global warming to 1.5C is “on life support”, after negotiators secured a last-minute deal at Cop27 in Egypt. The UK Government representative at the conference and the outgoing Cop26 president criticised elements of the deal, in his speech at the closing plenary session of the UN climate summit.
newschain

England produce thrilling comeback to secure draw with New Zealand

England snatched a sensational draw on an evening of high drama at Twickenham after Will Stuart crossed in the dying seconds to hold New Zealand to a 25-25 stalemate. Trailing 25-6 with nine minutes to go and a distant second best in all departments, Eddie Jones’ men exploded into life with two tries from replacement prop Stuart and full-back Freddie Steward.
newschain

Delta made to work for Punchestown win

Cheltenham Festival winner and Grand National third Delta Work made a winning return to action at Punchestown. Sent off the 4-6 favourite for the Pigsback.com Risk Of Thunder Chase over the banks course, the Gordon Elliott-trained nine-year-old – who denied esteemed former stablemate Tiger Roll a fairytale send-off at Cheltenham in March – had to work hard for victory, as he dug deep to hold the rallying Singing Banjo having taken over after the last.

Comments / 0

Community Policy