New York Life Declares Largest Dividend in Company History With $2.0 Billion Total Payout Expected In 2023
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- New York Life , America’s largest1 mutual life insurer, today announced that the company has declared a record dividend payout of. expected to be paid to eligible participating policy owners in 2023. Declaring a dividend for the 169th consecutive year underscores the company’s commitment to financial strength, mutuality, and delivering ongoing value to policy owners.
Property and Casualty Insurance in Oil & Gas Sector Market May See a Big Move : Allianz, Intact Financial, AXA, C
NJ New Jersey, USA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/18/2022 -- The latest study released on the. evaluates market size, trend, and forecast to 2027. in Oil & Gas Sector market study covers significant research data and proofs to be a handy resource document for managers, analysts, industry experts and other key people to have ready-to-access and self-analyzed study to help understand market trends, growth drivers, opportunities and upcoming challenges and about the competitors.
Disability Income Compensation Insurances Market to See Major Growth by 2030: AIG, Assurity, Prudential Financial
Pune , Maharashtra -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/17/2022 -- A new 154 page research study released with title 'Global Disability Income Compensation Insurances Market Insights by Application, Product Type, Competitive Landscape & Regional Forecast 2027' provides detailed qualitative and quantitaive research to better analyze latest market scenario and staged competition. The study not just covers geographic analysis that includes regions like.
Best’s Market Segment Report: Inflationary Pressures and Elevated Loss Severity Weaken Nonstandard Auto Performance
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- U.S. nonstandard auto insurers suffered a first-half 2022 underwriting loss of $766 million. - the segment’s worst half-year result in five years – as the impact of inflation on auto repair and medical costs, as well as supply chain and labor market issues, have plagued the segment.
Extended Warranty Global Market Report 2022: Featuring Assurant, CarShield, Endurance Warranty Services, SquareTrade & More
The increased awareness of extended warranty policies among consumers, has led to the rise of extended warranty in the insurance market. Since many devices come with a heavy price tag at the time of purchase, therefore knowledge of extended warranties for those products has risen. Extended warranty providers are providing...
United States: a stimulus check will be coming your way soon as a Christmas gift
This is just how the economic aid provided by the states to their residents is viewed in the face of the high levels of inflation that the United States is experiencing today. Prior to such significant days as Thanksgiving and Christmas you will receive a new stimulus check of up to $1 050.00 USD. Find out here which areas of the country will benefit from this new financial relief.
Employment Practices Liability Insurance Market May See a Big Move : Munich Re, Chubb, Insureon
NJ New Jersey, USA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/18/2022 -- Latest Study on Industrial Growth of Employment Practices Liability Insurance Market 2022-2027. A detailed study accumulated to offer Latest insights about acute features of the. Employment Practices Liability Insurance. market. The report contains different market predictions related to revenue size, production,...
Real Estate Insurance Market Is Booming Worldwide : The Hartford, Chubb, Bajaj Allianz General Insurance, ICICI Lombard
NJ New Jersey, USA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/18/2022 -- Advance Market Analytics published a new research publication on "Real Estate Insurance Market Insights, to 2027" with 232 pages and enriched with self-explained Tables and charts in presentable format. In the Study you will find new evolving Trends, Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities generated by targeting market associated stakeholders. The growth of the.
Key Person Income Insurance Market to See Huge Growth : Allstate, Nationwide, Allianz
NJ New Jersey, USA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/18/2022 -- The latest study released on the Global Key Person Income Insurance Market by. evaluates market size, trend, and forecast to 2027. The Key Person Income Insurance. market study covers significant research data and proofs to be a handy resource document for...
AM Best Affirms Credit Ratings of Securian Financial Group and Its Subsidiaries
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- AM Besthas affirmed the Financial Strength Rating (FSR) of A+ (Superior) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Ratings (Long-Term ICR) of “aa” (Superior) ). AM Best also has affirmed the FSR of A (Excellent) and the Long-Term ICR of “a+” (Excellent) of. Securian Casualty Company.
Insurance Brokerage Market Size Worth USD 515.3 billion by 2028
EINPresswire.com/ -- Insurance Brokerage Market to See Major Boost in coming years | General Keywords: Insurance Brokerage Market Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Revenue. Due to the rising consumption of different products, the value sales of the global "Insurance Brokerage" market have been increasing. The statistics and data are collected at a regional level, consolidated and synthesized at a global level to estimate the overall Insurance Brokerage market sizes. In this report, 2021 has been taken as the base year, while 2020 is the historical year. The forecast year for the report is 2032 to approximate the size of the market for Insurance Brokerage.
Applied Rating Index Q3 2022 Released
MISSISSAUGA, ON , Nov. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Applied Systems® today announced the third quarter of 2022 results of the Applied Rating Index™, the Canadian insurance industry’s premium rate index. In Q3 2022, quoted premiums for both Personal Auto lines and Personal Property lines decreased year over year. Quarter over quarter, premium rate change increased for Personal Auto and decreased for Personal Property compared to Q2 2022.
AM Best Revises Outlooks to Stable for Western Pacific Mutual Insurance Company, A Risk Retention Group
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- AM Besthas revised the outlooks to stable from negative and affirmed the Financial Strength Rating of A- (Excellent) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating of “a-” (Excellent) of. Western Pacific Mutual Insurance Company. , A. Risk Retention Group. (WPMIC) (. Littleton, CO. ). The Credit Ratings...
Midwest Family Mutual Insurance Company Adopts Betterview Property Intelligence & Risk Management Platform
SAN FRANCISCO , Nov. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Midwest Family Mutual Insurance Company. , a provider of coverage across twenty four states for over 100 years, today announced they have selected insurtech company Betterview to better analyze risk in their book of business, reduce expenses, and improve their loss ratio.
AM Best Upgrades Issuer Credit Rating of China Reinsurance (Group) Corporation and Its Subsidiaries
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- AM Besthas upgraded the Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating (Long-Term ICR) to “a+” (Excellent) from “a” (Excellent) and affirmed the Financial Strength Rating (FSR) of A (Excellent) of China Reinsurance (Group) Corporation (China Re) (. China. ) and its subsidiaries. The outlook of the Long-Term...
NFP Announces Joint Venture with Fieldtech, a Digital Life and Individual Disability Insurance Platform Designed to Transform Institutional and Career Agency Systems
NFP, a leading property and casualty broker, benefits consultant, wealth manager and retirement advisor, today announced a joint venture with. (Fieldtech), a digital life and individual disability insurance platform that delivers the first cloud-based operating system for institutional and career agency distribution channels. The platform features an operating system (OS) that provides standardization of workflows and data science capabilities for the benefit of all parties involved in life and individual disability insurance transactions.
AM Best to Host Briefing on 2023 Outlooks for U.S. Insurance, Global Re and Delegated Underwriting Authority Enterprise Markets
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- AM Best’s leading analysts will review the state of U.S. insurance industry’s major segments and the global reinsurance industry, as well as what the rating agency foresees in 2023, in an online briefing scheduled for. Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2022. at. 2 p.m. (EST) . The one-hour...
AM Best Affirms Credit Ratings of First Net Insurance Company
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- AM Besthas affirmed the Financial Strength Rating of B++ (Good) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating of “bbb+” (Good) of. ). The outlook of these Credit Ratings (ratings) is stable. The ratings reflect First Net’s balance sheet strength, which AM Best assesses as strong, as well...
First Choice Insurance Agency, Inc. Is a Trusted Provider of Insurance in Queens and Deer Park, New York: First Choice Insurance Agency, Inc. offers various risk management solutions for families and businesses.
Lindenhurst, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/18/2022 -- First Choice Insurance Agency, Inc. was founded in 1987. Over the decades, they have emerged as one of the most prominent providers of. . 70% of the agency's new clients come through referrals, which underlines their high customer satisfaction rates. The key goal...
Jamie Kosharek Joins Global Atlantic to Lead Independent Distribution
NEW YORK , Nov. 17 (TNSper) -- Global Atlantic Financial Group , a U.S. -focused retirement, life insurance and reinsurance company, issued the following news release:. ("Global Atlantic"), a leading retirement and life insurance company, has announced that. has joined the company as Head of Independent Channel Distribution. In this...
