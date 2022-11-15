Things to know today: GOP 1 seat away from House majority; Hobbs defeats Lake in Arizona; Grammy nominations

Read full article on original website
Lake refuses to concede in Arizona governor's race she lost
PHOENIX (AP) — Refusing to concede, Kari Lake, the defeated Republican candidate for Arizona governor, said Thursday she is assembling lawyers and collecting evidence of voters having trouble casting ballots on Election Day as she considers her next move. Lake, who was endorsed by Donald Trump, traveled to the...
NC Lottery
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) _ These North Carolina lotteries were drawn Saturday:. (two, fifteen, sixteen, thirty-four, forty-one) (one, twenty-one, thirty-four, thirty-nine, forty-four; Lucky Ball: ten) Mega Millions. Estimated jackpot: 259,000,000. Pick 3 Day. 5-0-5, Fireball: 3. (five, zero, five; Fireball: three) Pick 3 Evening. People are also reading…. 3-6-4, Fireball: 9.
Winning numbers drawn in 'Cash 5' game
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Saturday evening's drawing of the North Carolina Lottery's "Cash 5" game were:. (two, fifteen, sixteen, thirty-four, forty-one) Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
