Arizona State

Things to know today: GOP 1 seat away from House majority; Hobbs defeats Lake in Arizona; Grammy nominations

By Associated Press, CNN
Statesville Record & Landmark
 5 days ago
Statesville Record & Landmark

Lake refuses to concede in Arizona governor's race she lost

PHOENIX (AP) — Refusing to concede, Kari Lake, the defeated Republican candidate for Arizona governor, said Thursday she is assembling lawyers and collecting evidence of voters having trouble casting ballots on Election Day as she considers her next move. Lake, who was endorsed by Donald Trump, traveled to the...
ARIZONA STATE
NC Lottery

NC Lottery

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) _ These North Carolina lotteries were drawn Saturday:. (two, fifteen, sixteen, thirty-four, forty-one) (one, twenty-one, thirty-four, thirty-nine, forty-four; Lucky Ball: ten) Mega Millions. Estimated jackpot: 259,000,000. Pick 3 Day. 5-0-5, Fireball: 3. (five, zero, five; Fireball: three) Pick 3 Evening. People are also reading…. 3-6-4, Fireball: 9.
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
Winning numbers drawn in 'Cash 5' game

Winning numbers drawn in 'Cash 5' game

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Saturday evening's drawing of the North Carolina Lottery's "Cash 5" game were:. (two, fifteen, sixteen, thirty-four, forty-one) Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
RALEIGH, NC

