ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Murder-accused son of billionaire ‘leading isolated life in Yemen’

By The Newsroom
newschain
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2DwPFe_0jBMtQgw00

The son of a billionaire suspected of murdering a Norwegian student in London is stuck leading an isolated life in Yemen after fleeing the UK, a relative has claimed.

Farouk Abdulhak is accused of the rape and murder of Martine Vik Magnussen, 23, in Mayfair in March 2008.

He fled to Yemen via Egypt in the hours after her death and despite efforts by Martine’s family and the UK and Norwegian authorities has not returned to Britain to face the charges.

An anonymous family member has told a new documentary on Discovery+ that he mostly remains at home under guard and has few friends.

The programme features the first up-to-date picture of him to be published since Martine’s death.

They said: “Farouk’s entire life is staying at home. There is no socialising. There is no going to public places.

“As a close family member, I’ve known Farouk his entire life and I talk to him almost every day. Nobody comes there. He doesn’t really have any friends.

“He’s got, I think, like one guard, sometimes two. That’s basically his friends.

“Everything is brought into the house. Delivered or picked up. But he’s got a patio. It’s mostly just a place to get a little bit of sun and air.

“Other than that, he’s got his computer and his movies. He spends his life on the internet.

“His life was over after that night, obviously.

“I think the longer he stays there you just develop that alternative reality. ‘Maybe if I just wait this out, time will take care of it’.”

Farouk Abdulhak is the son of the late billionaire Shaher Abdulhak, who was known as the king of sugar because the source of part of his fortune was soft drinks.

He was friends with Martine, who was studying at Regent’s Business School and had just come top of her class when she died.

A group of students were out celebrating finishing their end-of-term exams at the Maddox nightclub in Mayfair on March 14, 2008, but Ms Magnussen vanished and her body was found two days later in the basement area of flats where Farouk Abdulhak lived.

Her flatmate Thale Marie Lassen told the documentary that he had tried to kiss Martine in the weeks before her death, but she had rebuffed him and said they could be friends.

She said: “We teased her about Farouk, saying he was really into her. But she was really good at friend-zoning guys pretty quickly.

“He tried to kiss her once. It happened a few weeks prior to the murder.

“She rejected him, saying they could be friends and hang out, but that was it.”

Martine’s father, Odd Petter Magnussen, told the programme that he will “keep fighting” to get Farouk Abdulhak back to the UK to face the allegations.

He said: “The worst thing to me was Martine’s funeral. To see my two poor children stand there and lay sand on the urn, that was almost too much to bear.

“And that’s why the suspect at least, at least, will go back to England and give an account.

“Anything else is utterly unacceptable. I will not stand for it and I will not let it happen.”

The five part documentary Martine: Chasing Justice is available to stream on Discovery+.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

Murder-accused put victim’s body in incinerator head first, court told

A man accused of murder put his alleged victim’s body into an incinerator “head first” to dispose of her remains, a court has been told. Mark Brown, 41, is accused of murdering Alexandra Morgan, 34, and Leah Ware, 33, six months apart in 2021. The trial continued...
The Independent

Colorado Springs shooting: Five dead, 18 injured at gay nightclub

Five people have been killed and 18 injured in a shooting at a gay nightclub on Saturday night in Colorado Springs, police said.A suspect is in custody and being treated for injuries after the attack at Club Q, Colorado Springs Lieutenant Pamela Castro told a news conference.Images of the scene after the shooting showed security and emergency vehicles with flashing lights parked on a street near the venue.Police got the initial phone call just before midnight about the shooting, Ms Castro said.In its Google listing, Club Q describes itself as an "adult-oriented gay and lesbian nightclub hosting theme nights such...
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
newschain

Three teenagers arrested after boy, 17, stabbed to death in ‘targeted attack’

Three teenagers, including two 14-year-olds, have been arrested on suspicion of murder after a 17-year-old boy was stabbed to death in a “targeted attack” in Cambridge. Police were called by paramedics to the scene near Logan’s Meadow, a small reserve next to the River Cam, at 2.52pm on Saturday.
newschain

Murderer returned to forest to show police where mother-of-two’s body buried

A murderer who buried his ex-girlfriend in a makeshift grave returned to the scene to show police where her body was after claiming he had killed her accidentally. Andrew Burfield, 51, was jailed for life with a minimum term of 32 years at Preston Crown Court on Thursday for the murder of Katie Kenyon.
newschain

Rape suspect continues to deny identity at fresh extradition hearing

An alleged rapist wanted by prosecutors in the US has denied he is the man they are looking for – despite a court ruling just last week that he is. Nicholas Rossi appeared at an extradition hearing at Edinburgh Sheriff Court on Thursday after being served fresh allegations by authorities.
UTAH STATE
newschain

Trial date set for man accused of murdering Met police officer Matt Ratana

A 25-year-old man accused of murdering a Met police officer inside a south London custody centre has been told he will stand trial next summer. Louis De Zoysa was not required to enter any plea during a court appearance on Friday which heard that his trial, lasting up to three weeks, will start on June 6.
newschain

Housing boss sacked following mould exposure death of Awaab Ishak

The chief executive of a housing organisation has been removed “with immediate effect” after a two-year-old boy died from exposure to mould. Earlier this week, an inquest into the death of Awaab Ishak found he died in December 2020 from a respiratory condition caused by mould in the one-bedroom housing association flat where he lived with his parents, Faisal Abdullah and Aisha Amin, in Rochdale, Greater Manchester.
newschain

France suffer huge World Cup blow with Karim Benzema ruled out through injury

Ballon d’Or winner Karim Benzema has been ruled out of France’s World Cup campaign after suffering a thigh injury. The Real Madrid striker was honoured last month for his brilliant season in 2021/22, when he won a fifth Champions League title with the Spanish giants. Benzema would have...
newschain

Appeal for information over multi-incident disturbance in Bolton involving gun

Police are appealing for information over three incidents in Greater Manchester that are being treated as connected which involved a suspected gunshot, a collision between two vehicles and a car being driven into an address. Greater Manchester Police (GMP) said the disorder began at around 5.20pm on Saturday when they...
newschain

SAS: Who Dares Wins star Jason Fox: I fell victim to a text scam and it can happen to anyone

With his distinguished military background, Jason “Foxy” Fox isn’t someone you’d ordinarily expect to make an error of judgment while under pressure. But, showing just how easy it can be for anyone to be caught out by scams, Fox – who has found himself in many high-pressure situations during his career – admits he was once caught out by a bogus text while he was busy.
newschain

1.5C target on ‘life support’ after Cop27, says Sharma

Alok Sharma has warned that hopes of limiting global warming to 1.5C is “on life support”, after negotiators secured a last-minute deal at Cop27 in Egypt. The UK Government representative at the conference and the outgoing Cop26 president criticised elements of the deal, in his speech at the closing plenary session of the UN climate summit.
newschain

Terrorists face longer behind bars for offences committed in prison

Terrorist prisoners who commit offences behind bars will face tougher sentences, Justice Secretary Dominic Raab has announced. The move comes as a reform to the old system where additional offences carried out by prisoners, such as vandalising cells or dealing in contraband, are usually dealt with by prison governors – with a maximum sentence of 42 days.
newschain

Police treat bomb attack on officers in Co Tyrone as attempted murder

Police in Northern Ireland have said a bomb attack in Co Tyrone was an attempt to murder police officers. Two officers were targeted in Mount Carmel Heights in Strabane on Thursday night in an attack involving an improvised explosive device. The Police Federation of Northern Ireland said the officers were...
newschain

Gove demands action from councils and housing providers after Awaab Ishak death

Housing Secretary Michael Gove has written to every English council leader and social housing provider as he warned that deaths like that of two-year-old Awaab Ishak must “never be allowed to happen again”. An inquest into the death of Awaab prompted an outcry this week after it found...
The Independent

Colorado Springs shooting - live: At least five killed in rampage at gay bar Club Q hours after drag show

The FBI is investigating after a gunman went on a shooting rampage at a gay nightclub in Colorado Springs, killing five people and injuring 18 others.A suspect is in custody and being treated for injuries after the attack at Club Q on Saturday night, Lieutenant Pamela Castro told a news conference.Images of the scene after the shooting showed security and emergency vehicles with flashing blinkers parked on a street near the venue, where a drag show had been hosted hours earlier.Police got the initial phone call just before midnight about the shooting, Ms Castro said.In 2016, a gunman killed 49 people at gay nightclub in Orlando, Florida, before he was shot dead by police. At the time it was the worst mass shooting in recent US history.The shooter had claimed allegiance to a leader of the Islamic State. He was killed in an exchange of gunfire with police.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO

Comments / 0

Community Policy