ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
kpic

Sheldon hunting for first state title since 2012

As the calendar turns to winter, that means a few of our area high schools are chasing after state football titles. Sheldon faces Tualatin in the semifinals Friday night. Despite their rich history, Sheldon hasn’t won it all since 2012, a couple of years before Justin Herbert took over as the team’s starter.
SHELDON, MO
Knox News | The Knoxville News-Sentinel

Tennessee Lady Vols basketball score vs. UCLA at Battle 4 Atlantis: Live updates

The Tennessee Lady Vols handled business on Saturday at the Battle 4 Atlantis tournament. No. 12 Tennessee (2-2) beat Rutgers 94-54 in its first-round matchup. The Lady Vols will now face UCLA (4-0) Sunday in Imperial Arena on Paradise Island, Bahamas. The Bruins sit just outside the rankings, receiving votes in both the Associated Press Top 25 and USA TODAY coaches poll. ...
KNOXVILLE, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy