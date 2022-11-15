Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Crazy animal related Florida headlines you might not believeEvie M.Florida State
6 Great Seafood Places in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
Is it even safe for Orlando women to visit the chiropractor anymore?Evie M.Orlando, FL
Work flexibility offers Orlando residents some holiday magic this yearInstaworkOrlando, FL
Four Florida Destinations Suggested as Places you Should Visit in the FallL. CaneFlorida State
Related
WESH
More than 55,000 people celebrate comradery at Florida Classic in Orlando
ORLANDO, Fla. — Hailed as the nation's largest football game between two historically Black Universities,Florida Blue Florida Classic brought thousands of people to Orlando Saturday to cheer for the 25th game. More than 55,000 people packed Camping World Stadium to watch the two big rivalry teams, Florida A&M and...
FAMU hosts Classic Tailgate ahead of Florida Classic football game
ORLANDO, Fla. — Get ready to enjoy some fun times before the big matchup this weekend. The Florida A&M University College of Law will host the Classic Tailgate on Saturday, Nov. 19. Alumni, students, faculty, staff, family and friends of FAMU can listen to music and make memories on...
mynews13.com
For the 25th year, the Florida Fall Classic is back in Orlando generating millions of dollars for the local economy
ORLANDO, Fla. — The Florida Fall Classic is back in Orlando for the 25th year, and not only is it a big weekend for Florida A&M University and Bethune-Cookman University, but the event generates millions of dollars and draws people from all over. “My daughter and her husband are...
Wobbly Florida looks to keep Florida State winless
Both Florida and Florida State are reeling as they approach their annual rivalry game on Friday night in Tallahassee, Fla.
WESH
Fun, fellowship and football at Florida Classic luncheon
ORLANDO, Fla. — Friday marked the official kickoff to the Florida Classic weekend. It brings the nation’s largest football game between two historically Black colleges and universities to Orlando: Bethune-Cookman University versus Florida A&M University. “I’m feeling great! I’m a Wildcat. Can’t be another better day,” said Bethune-Cookman...
thefamuanonline.com
Why FAMU should cancel school Thanksgiving week
It’s that time of year again. Thanksgiving break is slowly approaching and for Florida. A&M University students it also means gearing up for the annual Florida Blue Florida. Classic football game in Orlando. Every year, students are faced with the battle of choosing between going home for. Thanksgiving after...
fox35orlando.com
Where to get a free Thanksgiving turkey in Central Florida
ORLANDO, Fla. - Just in time for Thanksgiving, an Orlando law firm is once again helping those in need by giving out free turkeys!. The Pendas Law Firm will be handing out thousands of turkeys at its 14th Annual Turkey Giveaway on Tuesday, Nov. 22. The event will be held at the law firm at 625 E. Colonial Drive in Orlando.
Regional Semi-Finals: Football Friday Night on 9
ORLANDO, Fla. — With regional semi-finals underway, teams are just 4 wins away from the state championship. Check out all the highlights from this week, including our McCoy Federal Credit Union game of the week featuring Osceola High School and Treasure Coast High School. You can watch WFTV Football...
TR Morning News Briefs 11/14/2022
. Local News ______ Last week the The Tallahassee Police Department reported that an armed robbery occurred at a Killearn Estates Circle K store. TPD’s daily log of incidents indicated the armed robbery took place on November 9th at 10:15 p.m. at the 4800 block of Kerry Forest Parkway. There have been no media reports […]
Southern Poverty Law Center
Preserving Black Heritage: Florida activists fight to save historic site and their culture
Behind a chain-link fence six miles from the cacophony of Orlando, a jumble of old masonry sits quiet and still, the foundations of what was the heart of a historically Black community nearly obscured by tall grasses swaying in a hot Central Florida wind. The Hungerford property, as it is...
thefamuanonline.com
FAMU police chief, others support gun ban on campus
Once you are over the age of 21 in Florida, it is legal for you to carry a firearm on you in. public if you have a concealed weapon permit. But even with a concealed weapon permit, there are still some places where it is illegal. to bring a firearm,...
Florida woman wins $1 million Powerball prize from Publix ticket
A Florida woman is now much richer after claiming a million-dollar Powerball prize from the Florida Lottery.
WESH
2 arrested in Orlando homicide investigation
ORLANDO, Fla. — Two people are under arrest Thursday in connection with a murder last month in Orlando. Twenty-four-year-old Kelonshay Watson and a 17-year-old are charged with first-degree murder in the death of Sean Ruben Acosta. WESH 2 will not name the teen because of their age. Police said...
WCTV
Mike’s First Alert Forecast - November 16, 2022
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - First Alert Chief Meteorologist Mike McCall has the forecast for November 16th, 2022. Mostly cloudy and chilly again tonight with no more than a stray sprinkle possible. Lows in the 40s. Another mostly cloudy and cool day tomorrow, in the 50s to near 60. Colder start...
4 juveniles detained in shooting outside of Orlando high school are released
ORLANDO, Fla. — The Orlando Police Department has released four juveniles that were detained after a shooting that happened outside of Jones High School. Police said that one of the juveniles had a gun, which was suspected to be the weapon used at the crime scene. However, it was...
Charges dropped against Florida prison guards accused of beating an inmate
LAKE COUNTY, Fla. — WFTV 9 Investigates has learned that the Lake County state attorney has dropped charges against four former corrections officers in a case of inmate beating caught on video. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. WFTV first showed you the cellphone video that captured...
Vigils held to memorialize teens killed in separate murders in Kissimmee, Sanford
SANFORD, Fla. — Friends and family in two Central Florida communities are remembering teens violently killed in the past week. 18-year-old Kaylin Fiengo was found on November 11, shot to death in a car at Coastline Park in Sanford. No arrests have been made in that case yet. In...
fox35orlando.com
New high-rise towers planned for Orlando's Parramore neighborhood
ORLANDO, Fla. - An empty lot, between the Amway Center and Orlando’s soccer stadium, could soon be the site of a new high-rise development. Tim Green is in charge of the project. He grew up in the Parramore neighborhood where these towers are set to rise and now hopes to contribute to his community. "For me as a kid to be able to come back and revitalize and redevelop my own community, work alongside the city, the pastors, stakeholders, to make a difference," he said, "it's a great feeling."
fox35orlando.com
New details released in deadly shooting at Jones High School football game
ORLANDO, Fla. - A shooting outside a Florida high school football game left one person dead and sent players and spectators scrambling to safety. Orlando’s Jones High School was finishing a Saturday night playoff victory over Wekiva High when a gunman fired several shots in the parking lot during an altercation between two groups, said Eric Smith, the city’s police chief.
fox35orlando.com
Florida teens suspected of shooting at car with toddler inside arrested
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. - Two 18-year-olds are behind bars in Volusia County, suspected in several recent shootings in DeLand. Damarion Mims and Elijah Bruten were arrested on Friday. According to the Volusia County Sheriff's Office, Mims and Bruten (who use the nicknames ‘Taz’ and Lala') are suspected of being behind several shootings, including one where a vehicle with a toddler inside was shot at.
Comments / 1