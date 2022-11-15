ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orlando, FL

WESH

More than 55,000 people celebrate comradery at Florida Classic in Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla. — Hailed as the nation's largest football game between two historically Black Universities,Florida Blue Florida Classic brought thousands of people to Orlando Saturday to cheer for the 25th game. More than 55,000 people packed Camping World Stadium to watch the two big rivalry teams, Florida A&M and...
ORLANDO, FL
WESH

Fun, fellowship and football at Florida Classic luncheon

ORLANDO, Fla. — Friday marked the official kickoff to the Florida Classic weekend. It brings the nation’s largest football game between two historically Black colleges and universities to Orlando: Bethune-Cookman University versus Florida A&M University. “I’m feeling great! I’m a Wildcat. Can’t be another better day,” said Bethune-Cookman...
ORLANDO, FL
thefamuanonline.com

Why FAMU should cancel school Thanksgiving week

It’s that time of year again. Thanksgiving break is slowly approaching and for Florida. A&M University students it also means gearing up for the annual Florida Blue Florida. Classic football game in Orlando. Every year, students are faced with the battle of choosing between going home for. Thanksgiving after...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
fox35orlando.com

Where to get a free Thanksgiving turkey in Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. - Just in time for Thanksgiving, an Orlando law firm is once again helping those in need by giving out free turkeys!. The Pendas Law Firm will be handing out thousands of turkeys at its 14th Annual Turkey Giveaway on Tuesday, Nov. 22. The event will be held at the law firm at 625 E. Colonial Drive in Orlando.
ORLANDO, FL
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Regional Semi-Finals: Football Friday Night on 9

ORLANDO, Fla. — With regional semi-finals underway, teams are just 4 wins away from the state championship. Check out all the highlights from this week, including our McCoy Federal Credit Union game of the week featuring Osceola High School and Treasure Coast High School. You can watch WFTV Football...
ORLANDO, FL
Tallahassee Reports

TR Morning News Briefs 11/14/2022

. Local News ______ Last week the The Tallahassee Police Department reported that an armed robbery occurred at a Killearn Estates Circle K store. TPD’s daily log of incidents indicated the armed robbery took place on November 9th at 10:15 p.m. at the 4800 block of Kerry Forest Parkway. There have been no media reports […]
TALLAHASSEE, FL
thefamuanonline.com

FAMU police chief, others support gun ban on campus

Once you are over the age of 21 in Florida, it is legal for you to carry a firearm on you in. public if you have a concealed weapon permit. But even with a concealed weapon permit, there are still some places where it is illegal. to bring a firearm,...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
WESH

2 arrested in Orlando homicide investigation

ORLANDO, Fla. — Two people are under arrest Thursday in connection with a murder last month in Orlando. Twenty-four-year-old Kelonshay Watson and a 17-year-old are charged with first-degree murder in the death of Sean Ruben Acosta. WESH 2 will not name the teen because of their age. Police said...
ORLANDO, FL
WCTV

Mike’s First Alert Forecast - November 16, 2022

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - First Alert Chief Meteorologist Mike McCall has the forecast for November 16th, 2022. Mostly cloudy and chilly again tonight with no more than a stray sprinkle possible. Lows in the 40s. Another mostly cloudy and cool day tomorrow, in the 50s to near 60. Colder start...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
fox35orlando.com

New high-rise towers planned for Orlando's Parramore neighborhood

ORLANDO, Fla. - An empty lot, between the Amway Center and Orlando’s soccer stadium, could soon be the site of a new high-rise development. Tim Green is in charge of the project. He grew up in the Parramore neighborhood where these towers are set to rise and now hopes to contribute to his community. "For me as a kid to be able to come back and revitalize and redevelop my own community, work alongside the city, the pastors, stakeholders, to make a difference," he said, "it's a great feeling."
ORLANDO, FL
fox35orlando.com

New details released in deadly shooting at Jones High School football game

ORLANDO, Fla. - A shooting outside a Florida high school football game left one person dead and sent players and spectators scrambling to safety. Orlando’s Jones High School was finishing a Saturday night playoff victory over Wekiva High when a gunman fired several shots in the parking lot during an altercation between two groups, said Eric Smith, the city’s police chief.
ORLANDO, FL
fox35orlando.com

Florida teens suspected of shooting at car with toddler inside arrested

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. - Two 18-year-olds are behind bars in Volusia County, suspected in several recent shootings in DeLand. Damarion Mims and Elijah Bruten were arrested on Friday. According to the Volusia County Sheriff's Office, Mims and Bruten (who use the nicknames ‘Taz’ and Lala') are suspected of being behind several shootings, including one where a vehicle with a toddler inside was shot at.
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL

