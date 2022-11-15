Sunshine Health Awards $90,000 in Community Connections Grants to Address Homelessness, Food Insecurity, Mental Health and More

Read full article on original website
Sidecar Health expands Ohio major medical plan offering for employers, introducing first dollar coverage for commonly used services
Sidecar Health announced a new plan option available for 1/1/23 effective dates for. employers with 51+ employees. In addition to first dollar coverage for preventive care offered by all. Sidecar Health. employer plans, employers now have the option to choose a plan that covers frequently sought services with no cost-sharing:
PA Health & Wellness Awarded NCQA Health Equity Accreditation
PRNewswire/ -- has received a full three-year Health Equity Accreditation from the. (NCQA) for its Medicaid health plan. This announcement follows. on the plan's successful Health Plan Accreditation and LTSS Distinction. The NCQA Health Equity accreditation recognizes. PA Health & Wellness. for its commitment to delivering high-quality, equitable healthcare to...
Defend Florida’s most vulnerable, hidden workers | Editorial [Orlando Sentinel]
Across Florida , tens of thousands of workers labor under uncertain conditions, paid far less than a living wage (and vulnerable for wage theft) and lacking critical protections like health insurance. It says a lot about the status of work in the Sunshine State that the above paragraph could apply...
State Wood urges uninsured to sign up for Covered California
Times-Standard (Eureka, CA) There are more than 100,000 people in Northern California that could get insurance through Covered California, but haven’t yet. urged uninsured residents to sign up for a health insurance plan during Covered California’s 10th open enrollment, the time of year when residents can sign up for health insurance. About 22,000 people are already enrolled in.
Questpro Consultants Gives Back as Part of IICF Southeast's 12 Months of Giving Fill the Truck Event
DALLAS, TEXAS , UNITED STATES , November 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- has joined forces with the Insurance Industry Charitable Foundation’s (IICF) Southeast Division to support local organizations addressing food insecurity. Through a corporate monetary donation and individual contributions made by employees which were then matched by the company,. Questpro...
3 states in New England require health insurance
Only a handful of U.S. states require all residents who can afford it to have health insurance coverage, and three of them are in. Passed in 2010, the Affordable Care Act, also known as Obamacare, mandated health insurance for nearly all Americans, but. Congress. later repealed the individual mandate penalty...
Editorial Stop hoarding state health insurance fines
Monterey County Herald (CA) Financial incentives — or disincentives — can clearly be a practical tool in the exercise of public policy. Hiking the tobacco tax ipso facto lowers smoking rates, for instance. Getting a tax break for installing solar panels on your roof effectively encourages buying solar panels.
PDA: Medicare annual open enrollment period underway
HARRISBURG – The Pennsylvania Department of Aging on Thursday reminded Medicare beneficiaries that the annual Medicare open enrollment period is now underway until. , and Pennsylvania Medicare Education and Decision Insight (PA MEDI) is available to help. PA MEDI is. Pennsylvania's. state health insurance assistance program. It is available...
Mich. U.S. Attorney: Former State Employee, Three Others Indicted for $1M COVID-19 Fraud Scheme
Targeted News Service (Press Releases) , formerly known as Kwamaine Dejaun Trice, age 32, of. , were indicted by a federal grand jury with various crimes related to a fraudulent scheme to obtain state and federal benefits provided in part in connection with the COVID-19 pandemic. The indictment alleges that the co-defendants stole at least.
Quad Cities take on efforts to reduce flood insurance rates
Quad City Times (Davenport, IA) Nov. 18—Davenport residents already see a 15% discount on flood insurance because of an improved rating from a FEMA program that credits community efforts to go beyond minimum flood management standards. Unincorporated Rock Island County and Moline residents, too, receive discounts. Now, Bettendorf is...
Half-measures won’t be enough to stabilize Florida property insurance market, industry observer says
Florida’s one-way attorney fee system favoring plaintiffs in litigated insurance claims should be abolished, the time to file a litigated claim should be limited to one year and assignments of property insurance benefits ought to be banned entirely, an insurance industry insider says. This article is available to INNsider...
Are you covered for oil spills at home? Mass. bill would make sure [masslive.com]
Springfield resident had difficult decisions to make after her basement flooded with 100 gallons of oil last month. She had to choose between spending money at a hotel for her family — which required three rooms for her nine family members — or returning back to the house after the oil was pumped out and living with the lingering fumes.
