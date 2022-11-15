Read full article on original website
Sunday Morning Quarterback: Three postgame reads on Penn State’s 55-10 win at Rutgers | Jones
The reads begin with strokes for the offensive line who deserve a lot of credit for standing firm overall through a high workload with so many unit members out hurt. 1. The Penn State offensive line were ironmen.
Penn State-Rutgers game balls, turning point: Ji’Ayir Brown’s scoop and score puts stamp on 55-10 win
PISCATAWAY, N.J. — Penn State is one away from another 10-win season. The Nittany Lions brushed off a shaky start and defensively dominated Rutgers in a 55-10 victory on Saturday evening at SHI Stadium.
Penn State report card for Rutgers: Scarlet Knights were no match for Manny Diaz’s defense
Penn State followed up its 31-point victory at Indiana with a 30-0 shutout of a Maryland team that just pushed Ohio State to the limit. And how do you follow a shutout? You blast Rutgers 55-10 in Piscataway. It’s been a sweet November for James Franklin’s Nittany Lions and it...
Penn State-Rutgers takeaways: Nick Singleton, Kaytron Allen make history, Parker Washington's absence, more
PISCATAWAY, N.J. — As the traveling Penn State fans, the only people left at SHI Stadium, cheered and the Nittany Lions celebrated, the speakers blared the “Saturday Night Live” theme song, which was odd. But it does open the doors for an easy joke. Live from Piscataway,...
Watch Penn State commit J’ven Williams in the District 3 championship
Penn State offensive line commit J’ven Williams has been impressing all season long. And on Saturday, PennLive will give subscribers a chance to watch him play live. Williams and his Wyomissing Spartans are back in the District 3 3A football championship, as the unbeaten team will take on the 11-1 West Perry Mustangs at home at 1 p.m. And the game will be streaming here.
Another November Saturday, another huge flex by Penn State’s defense in the Lions’ destruction of Rutgers
PISCATAWAY, N.J. – There is never any mystery when Penn State plays Rutgers in Big Ten play. The Lions always win. The Scarlet Knights look helpless on offense.
Newport field hockey’s state tournament run cut short as the Buffs finish in the Elite Eight
Newport joined fellow Perry County team West Perry in the elite eight of the state tournament but fell short with its third loss against Boiling Springs. Beginning their season with the Perry County tournament, the Buffaloes came up short in the championship game and lost to Greenwood after defeating Susquenita in the semifinals.
Penn State rapid reaction: Nittany Lions 55, Rutgers 10 (SHI Stadium)
PISCATAWAY, N.J. – Penn State’s run through November has not been perfect. But it’s been pretty close. Three games, three routs against overmatched Big Ten East foes. The scoreboard says different but James Franklin’s No. 11 Nittany Lions were not sharp early in their 55-10 battering of Rutgers Saturday at SHI Stadium. There were a couple of problems for an offense missing its best offensive lineman (Olu Fashanu) and its best receiver (Parker Washington).
As Penn State blasts Rutgers again, Schiano spins his wheels chasing Franklin and B1G East heavyweights | Jones
PISCATAWAY, N.J. – Adam Korsak set an NCAA record on Saturday for Rutgers. He’s the most impactful player on the Scarlet Knights’ roster and his value is not lost on NFL player personnel types. The Aussie import is headed for a choice possibly as early as the second day and certainly by the 5th or 6th round.
Penn State Six for Saturday: James Franklin closing in on milestone victory, Lions’ ‘D’ has Rutgers’ number, more
Penn State is looking to extend its current winning streak to three games today against heavy underdog Rutgers in Piscataway, N.J. And speaking of winning streaks … the 11th-ranked Lions (8-2, 5-2) have won their last 15 matchups with the Scarlet Knights (4-6, 1-6). Here are a few late-week...
Penn State comes up just short to Virginia Tech in first loss of season
The Penn State men’s basketball team trimmed a 16-point deficit down to one and had a chance to win the game at the end, but RV/RV Virginia Tech held on in the final seconds to hand the Nittany Lions their first loss of the season, 61-59, in the Charleston Classic semifinal round Friday afternoon at TD Arena.
Reagan Eickhoff’s late goal propels Boiling Springs to Class A state field hockey title
SILVER SPRING TOWNSHIP – The Boiling Springs field hockey team calls the play “35 Special.” It’s a set play, designed to score goals off penalty corners. Senior Reagan Eickhoff, in the final game of her decorated Boiling Springs career, buried the shot off that set play into the back of the cage with 3:02 remaining in regulation to lift the Bubblers to the PIAA Class A field hockey state title with a taut 1-0 victory over Wyoming Area Saturday at Cumberland Valley High School’s Chapman Field.
Penn State-Rutgers pregame: Parker Washington out, Curtis Jacobs in uniform for the Nittany Lions
PISCATAWAY, N.J. – Greetings from the SHI Stadium press box, home to Greg Schiano’s Rutgers Scarlet Knights. No. 11 Penn State and Rutgers are going through warmups prior to their Big Ten East contest today. The conditions are cold and windy. James Franklin’s team is 8-0 vs. the...
Wyomissing’s dynamic rushing attack ends historic West Perry football season in district title game
WYOMISSING — West Perry knew Saturday’s matchup would be all they could handle. • Sign up for PennLive’s new high school sports newsletter here. If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on our site, we may receive compensation.
‘She is here for a reason’: How Reagan Eickhoff beat the odds to lead Boiling Springs to its first state title appearance
Reagan Eickhoff might be the best field hockey player in the Mid-Penn, she is Ohio State-bound when her Boiling Springs days are through, and she just scored the game-winning goal to punch her team’s ticket to Saturday’s state title game against Wyoming Area.
Penn State blows out Rutgers, 55-10; Scenes from the game
Penn State continued its winning ways Saturday, blowing out Rutgers, 55-10 on a cold and windy evening in Piscataway. The Nittany Lions were led by the freshman running back duo of Nick Singleton and Kaytron Allen and a dominant defense in the win. Singleton opened the scoring for the Nittany Lions with a 100-yard kickoff return and Allen added 117 yards and a touchdown. Quarterback Sean Clifford ran for a score and threw for another.
Greenwood field hockey loses, ends season 17-5
The Wildcats’ postseason run has come to an end. After starting the season as the champions of the Perry County tournament by defeating Newport in the championship game, Greenwood played out the rest of its season successfully. Suffering just three losses throughout the regular season against Newport, Boiling Springs...
West Perry football advances to District championship game
Just a few minutes down the street from Lancaster Catholic’s Crusader Stadium sits the Lancaster station of the Amtrak railroad system. Although it is one of the busiest railway stations in Pennsylvania, the West Perry football team brought its own metaphorical train into its District III semifinal matchup against the undefeated Lancaster Catholic squad.
West Perry field hockey loses in state quarterfinals
The Mustangs have had an impressive year after earning third in the district and then qualifying for states as the highest ranked team in Perry County. In the first round of the tournament, West Perry was up against Northwestern Lehigh. The Mustangs rolled passed the team 5-0, allowing them to...
Boiling Springs bringing confidence, big-time fan support into Class A title matchup with Wyoming Area
Kortney Showers kept coming back to one thing in the week that has led up to her Boiling Springs Bubblers Class A state title game Saturday against Wyoming Area. The coach expects a big Boiling Springs crowd when the teams step on the field for the 11 a.m. matchup at Cumberland Valley. And that’s not just because of how close this big game is to home. That will help, no doubt, but the Bubblers had to line up a bus for the student section to go to Wednesday’s semifinals game at Tuplehocken, too.
