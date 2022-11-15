ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
State College, PA

Watch Penn State commit J’ven Williams in the District 3 championship

Penn State offensive line commit J’ven Williams has been impressing all season long. And on Saturday, PennLive will give subscribers a chance to watch him play live. Williams and his Wyomissing Spartans are back in the District 3 3A football championship, as the unbeaten team will take on the 11-1 West Perry Mustangs at home at 1 p.m. And the game will be streaming here.
Penn State rapid reaction: Nittany Lions 55, Rutgers 10 (SHI Stadium)

PISCATAWAY, N.J. – Penn State’s run through November has not been perfect. But it’s been pretty close. Three games, three routs against overmatched Big Ten East foes. The scoreboard says different but James Franklin’s No. 11 Nittany Lions were not sharp early in their 55-10 battering of Rutgers Saturday at SHI Stadium. There were a couple of problems for an offense missing its best offensive lineman (Olu Fashanu) and its best receiver (Parker Washington).
Reagan Eickhoff’s late goal propels Boiling Springs to Class A state field hockey title

SILVER SPRING TOWNSHIP – The Boiling Springs field hockey team calls the play “35 Special.” It’s a set play, designed to score goals off penalty corners. Senior Reagan Eickhoff, in the final game of her decorated Boiling Springs career, buried the shot off that set play into the back of the cage with 3:02 remaining in regulation to lift the Bubblers to the PIAA Class A field hockey state title with a taut 1-0 victory over Wyoming Area Saturday at Cumberland Valley High School’s Chapman Field.
Penn State blows out Rutgers, 55-10; Scenes from the game

Penn State continued its winning ways Saturday, blowing out Rutgers, 55-10 on a cold and windy evening in Piscataway. The Nittany Lions were led by the freshman running back duo of Nick Singleton and Kaytron Allen and a dominant defense in the win. Singleton opened the scoring for the Nittany Lions with a 100-yard kickoff return and Allen added 117 yards and a touchdown. Quarterback Sean Clifford ran for a score and threw for another.
Greenwood field hockey loses, ends season 17-5

The Wildcats’ postseason run has come to an end. After starting the season as the champions of the Perry County tournament by defeating Newport in the championship game, Greenwood played out the rest of its season successfully. Suffering just three losses throughout the regular season against Newport, Boiling Springs...
West Perry football advances to District championship game

Just a few minutes down the street from Lancaster Catholic’s Crusader Stadium sits the Lancaster station of the Amtrak railroad system. Although it is one of the busiest railway stations in Pennsylvania, the West Perry football team brought its own metaphorical train into its District III semifinal matchup against the undefeated Lancaster Catholic squad.
West Perry field hockey loses in state quarterfinals

The Mustangs have had an impressive year after earning third in the district and then qualifying for states as the highest ranked team in Perry County. In the first round of the tournament, West Perry was up against Northwestern Lehigh. The Mustangs rolled passed the team 5-0, allowing them to...
Boiling Springs bringing confidence, big-time fan support into Class A title matchup with Wyoming Area

Kortney Showers kept coming back to one thing in the week that has led up to her Boiling Springs Bubblers Class A state title game Saturday against Wyoming Area. The coach expects a big Boiling Springs crowd when the teams step on the field for the 11 a.m. matchup at Cumberland Valley. And that’s not just because of how close this big game is to home. That will help, no doubt, but the Bubblers had to line up a bus for the student section to go to Wednesday’s semifinals game at Tuplehocken, too.
